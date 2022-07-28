After the PUBG ban, Krafton’s battle royale game was blocked in India at the behest of the government.





Alphabet Inc’s Google reportedly blocked access to the popular battle royale-style game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) from Krafton, India, on Thursday at a government order, according to Reuters. This development will take place a year after the country bans the popular game PUBG. By the way, BGMI wasn’t available with Apple on Thursday night.

According to a Reuters report, the removal of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) will take place a year after the Indian ban on PUBG, a similar title from South Korean developer Krafton. PUBG has been banned in partnership with Chinese publisher Tencent Games. The reason for the BGMI ban is not immediately clear, and the IT ministry has not yet commented on the issue, the report further states.

Meanwhile, contrary to popular belief, the short-term mental health impact of playing video games is “probably too small” to be noticeable, according to a major study from Oxford University published Wednesday. That is. “Our study finds little or no evidence of a link between gameplay and happiness,” said Andrew K. Prussibirski, a researcher at the Oxford Internet Institute at the university.

According to an AFP report, the study asked 38,935 English-speaking players to assess their mental health and compare it to the time spent playing games in the last two weeks. “Many people have warned of the potential addiction of video games and the potential harm to player well-being, leading to widespread and widely contested health policy decisions,” said the Royal Society. The published research states.

The report further states that in China, children can only play one hour each day on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. “Our results show that the happiness impact of the time spent playing video games is probably too small to be subjectively noticeable and certainly not different from zero,” the study states.

Game publishers such as Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo provided researchers with the time each respondent agreed to play. We followed players from seven titles, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Apex Legend, Eve Online, Forza Horizon 4, Gran Turismo Sports, and The Crew 2 for six weeks. However, the authors of the study said more work was needed to identify the causative effects over a longer period of time.

(Reuters, with input from AFP)

