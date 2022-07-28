Google Pixel Buds Pro Review – TechCrunch





Hardware has been a struggle for Google for a long time. Sure, the company has dominated many areas over the years, but it’s hard to shake the feeling that companies like Apple and Samsung are always jealous of what they’ve achieved in that regard.

After some early struggle (and considerable turmoil), Google’s hardware division began to build some foothold. According to the company, last year’s release of the Pixel 6/6 Pro was the most successful ever in terms of both hardware design and sales, surpassing the Pixel 4 and Pixel 5 combined. Similarly, the Pixel 6a is in the process of redefining the look of a budget Android smartphone.

Now, it’s important to soften expectations here, but compared to large players, sales are still down in the bucket, but at least the company seems to be finally on the right track (purpose). Whether to reach the ground is a completely different question time).

Google’s earphone efforts came out of the gate as well. In the AirPod era, the first Pixel Buds arrived in 2017, like a throwback from another era. It took another two and a half years, but the second-generation buds fixed many of the shortcomings of their predecessors. They weren’t perfect, they were perfectly amazing.

Last year’s A-series, on the other hand, was aimed at doing what companies were mostly successful with doing on the smartphone side. That is, trimming the product to the functionality of the core set at a low price. Again, products like the Nothings Ear (1) bud have the same $ 99 price tag and more features that have blown the wind away from sales.

Meanwhile, the new Pixel Buds Pro is heading in the opposite direction. It is twice the price of the A series. It’s a pretty bay, but it’s almost lined up and in some cases cheaper than similarly placed devices. Keep in mind that both AirPods and Galaxy Buds started at about $ 50 higher. However, a quick search on Google makes it easier to find at a significantly lower price.

Here are some of the biggest points that the $ 199 Buds Pro outperforms the $ 99 A-series:

Active noise canceling New driver improves sound quality 3 Microphone array improves voice calls Wireless charging

All the welcome features and padding are what a pair of $ 200 earphones should actually have in 2022. This is doubled with the addition of ANC. This should be frankly standard for non-professional earphones at this time. I’ve been using the Pixel Buds Pro as my main headphone for a few days and can report that it’s just as perfectly fine as my predecessor. These are better upgrades than the A-series and the Pixel Buds two years ago. Living in New York City, I can assure you that active noise canceling is one of the things you really miss when it’s gone.

A true sucker for Sony headphones in general, LinkBuds S is currently choosing a $ 200 bud. They are my daily driver (when I haven’t tested other companies’ sets) and are the gold standard for sound, comfort and noise canceling. The Pixel Buds Pro puts it under what Sonys offers in all three categories, but points out that each can be subjective.

As I’ve pointed out many times on these pages, the category of wireless earphones is pretty good and much faster. Like smartphones, most buds of recognizable names are perfectly fine. Google may have taken most of the time to get there, but I would put Bad Pro in that category. Companies tend to tweak and work with their hardware products, and the general rule of thumb makes sense to buy earphones from the same company that made the phone.

The integration with Pixel devices is certainly deep, burning bud software into smartphone settings.However, it pops up when you open the case[Fast Pair]Starting with the dialog box, it should work fine on all devices running Android 6.0 and above. On devices other than Pixel Android, the interaction occurs in the standalone Pixel Buds app. For iPhone users, on the other hand, some of these key integrations will be lost, but they can be used like a pair of regular Bluetooth earphones. Overall, I’ve experienced more Bluetooth dropouts on my iPhone and Pixel devices.

Multipoint is off by default, but it’s a great new feature. When enabled, you can connect headphones to two devices at the same time and switch between them. Set up for Pixel 6a and MacBook. It took a while to get the setup right, but I’m glad I did.

On the other hand, if two Android devices are logged in to the same account, you can enable audio switching to automatically move between connected hardware. After connecting, the app will walk you through the fitting process, minimizing audio leaks and ensuring that you have a good seal. My stuff seemed to fit nicely right out of the box. For example, I don’t think it’s as sensitive as the Nuras fitting process.

By design, the buds share a lot of common DNA with their predecessors, but are significantly larger and heavier than the A-series. They’re not going to break your ears, but Google has added a fair amount of length to the design, adding more than 1 gram to the weight of the bud / about 10 grams of bud and case combined. It’s not as comfortable as Sony, but I thought it was quite comfortable. After a long listening session, the bud on the right put a little strain on my ears.

I had to make some adjustments while running, but they stay in place (this is the case for sprouts that aren’t focused on most sports, mind). I found it very difficult to do this without accidentally triggering the touchpad or accidentally pausing or advancing the track. This is a combination of touch sensitivity and surface area. It’s hard to understand exactly why companies like Apple, OnePlus, and Nothing rely on stem clicks.

The call quality is sharp and the sound is better than the previous generation. If you’re looking for better sound quality than anything else, here’s the direction for Sony and Nuras, but for everyday music streaming and podcast listening, these work well. Similarly, active noise canceling is fine with ambient sounds, but some always pass through here. Google is also following Apple’s headtracking route for 3D audio later this year. I’m still not convinced of anything more than novelty, but it’s also discovering that companies are preparing for the future of expanded audio.

The headphones are IPX4 waterproof, enough to withstand sweat and heavy rain. The IPX2 case should work in that respect. The case features wireless charging compatible with the Pixel 6s battery sharing feature (this is one of the company’s drops to lower the price of the 6a). The bud battery is rated for 11 hours with ANC off and 7 hours with ANC on, which is the upper limit of its spectrum. Taking the case into account, it can take up to 20 hours.

It has other great software features. For example, Find My Device will chirp from a bud if you place it on Google Maps or if it’s in the same room. I recently lost one bud from a competitor without this feature, which really ruined my day.

Like the last few Pixel Buds, I don’t have much to complain about here, and I have less to recommend than my competitors. It’s not hard to imagine that the pros who arrived on the scene a few years ago were really impressive.

But for now, they almost always speed up the company with competitor models that have been on the market for some time. If you’re a Pixel smartphone enthusiast looking for a compatible pair of buds, give it a try. Just don’t expect to be surprised.

