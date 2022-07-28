Google Pixel Buds Pro Review: Great Android Earphones Can’t Keep Up With Apple’s Best





Sometimes it’s not enough to do enough.

This is the case with Google’s new Pixel Buds Pro. This is a long-awaited update to Google’s recent wireless earphone line. After last year’s budget, the Pixel Buds A, the Pixel Buds Pro promises something more. Premium wireless earphones with active noise canceling (ANC), excellent battery life and improved comfort.

And generally speaking, Google has done it. These are superb wireless earphones that work seamlessly with Google’s Pixel smartphones, providing Android fans with a frictionless experience that iPhone users experience with AirPods. The only problem is that it’s $ 200, exactly the same price as Beats Fit Pro, my personal earphone golden standard.

Is there a reason to use Google instead of Beats, or did Apple win the earphones battle again?

Eggs-excellent comfort

If the same, new shoots. Credit: Mashable Composite

We apologize for the terrible wordplay, but you can get it as soon as you look at the pictures on the Pixel Buds Pro. Google has redesigned these new Pixel Buds from their previous incarnations, featuring silicone eartips and an oval body with no stabilizing arcs. There are still basic touch-based playback controls (1 tap for pause, 2 for skip first, etc.) and a circular outer panel with the Google “G” logo prominently displayed.

Really fast: I would like to provide a prop to Pixel Buds Pro to provide a way to adjust the volume by default without touching the smartphone. Swipe the touch panel back and forth to increase or decrease the volume respectively. This is very convenient and surprisingly uncommon in wireless earphones.

Google also did a great job comfortably with PixelBuds Pro. Initially I was a little worried about the lack of an in-ear stabilizer. That’s because earphones with them are generally known to do a better job than staying in the ear. But so far, there is no gap in PixelBuds Pro. The eartips are fairly deep in the ear canal and are tightly sealed to prevent external noise (which I’ll discuss later, but not by themselves), and the earphones are stable.

Seriously, I just shook my head from side to side to test it, and there was no movement at all. (No, I don’t have a video of this and I never do it. Sorry.)

Ear tips also come in three different sizes, but the default medium size was sufficient. I would like to say more about the charging case, which is almost the same as the small oval feller that came with the previous Pixel Buds. It has a Bluetooth pairing button and a USB-C charging port for devices other than the Pixel and supports wireless charging, but otherwise it’s self-explanatory.

Perfect setup of pixels

Setting up PixelBuds Pro is as simple as possible. Simply open the case next to your Pixel smartphone and you’ll see a quick notification of the pair. The Pixel Bluetooth menu has a Pixel Buds settings page for checking battery life, changing sound modes, remapping touch commands, and installing software updates. On Android smartphones other than Pixel, this is instead part of the Pixel Buds app on the Play Store. And on the iPhone, well, you’re SOL. The Pixel Buds Pro works fine on iPhones via Bluetooth, but I can’t adjust settings or download updates.

Rich features for perusing with Pixel 6a. Credit: Google

Still, the Pixel Buds Pro allows you to quickly switch between Android and non-Android devices with a tap on each device’s Bluetooth menu.

Overall, Google packs a robust feature set into Pixel Buds Pro. For Android users, you can do everything you need from the latest pair of earphones. For iOS users, it works technically. But without good sound quality, it doesn’t matter.

What a hell, they finally got the ANC

A loud noise from these little egg-like boys. Credit: Mashable Composite

Keep this out of the way. The sound quality of PixelBuds Pro is very good. This time, paying particular attention to the bass, the entire range of treble, mids, and bass of a particular song is clearly communicated. Google said Bad Pro’s focus was on getting it through all the bass well, and in my tests it seems to have done it.

I haven’t been able to keep listening to OutKast lately, so this test material is OutKast. They may be the best American musical act ever. More importantly, they understood the value of strong bass during the heyday of the 90’s. Tracks like “Players Ball” deliver great sound on the Pixel Buds Pro, with the bass hitting the right eardrum and producing a satisfying eardrum when you expect it most. I’m not dissatisfied with the native sound quality of the Pixel Buds Pro. Sound quality will improve if Google finally takes into account the addition of active noise cancellation.

Just as the music sounds good, as with previous models, is not a big revelation for Pixel Buds Pro. You can listen to music in the crowd, on the train platform, or next to the jet engine (I haven’t tried this) without pausing or raising the volume to dangerous levels. It came to be. The Pixel Buds Pro’s ANC is great and will drown out almost all ambient noise unless you turn down the volume.

There is also a transparent mode that is useful if you want to talk to someone but don’t want to pull out your earphones. Just press and hold the touch panel to hear the world around you, at least enough to order food and more. You probably don’t want to have such a complete conversation, but anyway, no one likes someone with earphones to talk to others.

Last but not least, battery life is excellent. Google evaluated these for 7 hours of play time with ANC turned on and participated in the test almost exactly in 6 hours. It’s not exactly what Google said, but it’s almost enough for a day’s work.

Catch up is not enough

It’s now clear that PixelBuds Pro is a very good wireless earphone. Between intense bass, great comfort, and the long-awaited (very effective) ANC, Pixel enthusiasts can get them all over the world without worry. That said, I have serious questions about their value to most customers.

So why would someone want these more than the Beats Fit Pro? It’s understandable that you need a pair of Android-specific earphones rather than AirPods, but despite Apple’s funding for Beats, thanks to the apps you use to configure and update, these particular earphones Is platform independent. To go with a little more pleasing comfort thanks to the in-ear stabilizers, I still think they have the best sound quality at the price. Excellent battery life makes BeatsFit Pro an attractive choice.

Google has certainly done enough to catch up with the competition here. I would easily recommend the Pixel Buds Pro over the $ 250 AirPods Pro or Samsung’s $ 150 Galaxy Buds 2 for Android. With large mobile operating systems, finding the right audience for PixelBuds Pro is a bit tricky.

See Also: Google Pixel 6a shows that great features don’t have to exceed expectations

