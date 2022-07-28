The first official iPhone controller for PlayStation is Backbone One.





Sony has worked with accessory company Backbone to create a PlayStation version of the excellent Backbone One Mobile Controller for the iPhone. It is currently available from Backbone and Best Buy. It gives off a PS Vita feel, but for some reason Sony was okay with the backbone maintaining an analog stick placement like the Xbox. The $ 99.99 controller can be opened to fit iPhones from the 13 Mini to the 13 Pro Max and is offered in a new combination of black and white, similar to the PS5s DualSense controller. Sure, this is a more expensive workaround than strapping one of Sony’s controllers to your phone, but PlayStation games via Remote Play, Sony’s mobile app that streams games from your PS4 or PS5 console. A more elegant way to play.

The price and design are the same as the all-black 2020 Backbone One still on sale, but with one major change. Instead of A, B, X, Y there are cross, circle, triangle and square face buttons. The game button displays the prompts that appear in mobile PlayStation games. You can use it to play games on Apple Arcade, Xbox Game Pass, and Stadia, but unless the developer programs the game to support the PlayStation button icon, the button prompt will match what’s on the screen. plug.

I’ve used the PlayStation edition of Backbone One and the same great controller as before for hours. It has useful features such as comfortable grip, logical button placement, excellent trigger responsiveness, Lightning pass-through charging and 3.5mm headphone audio pass-through. port. In addition, the orange backbone button, when pressed and held down, also acts as a PS Home button in Remote Play.

The face button is similar to that of DualSense.

Which PlayStation game on mobile you might be asking? Unlike Microsoft, Sony does not offer a robust cloud-based service for PS Plus subscribers over the phone, and promises to offer some games to mobile from the PlayStation catalog from now to 2025. You may have to wait for a while until it happens. Therefore, at launch, Sony and Backbone rely on this controller as the most faithful way to play PlayStation games from their existing PS4 or PS5 consoles (other than pairing DualSense with the iPhone).

The Sonys RemotePlay app for mobile for beginners allows you to dive into PS4 or PS5 games as you roam the house. It sounds great and can provide a decent experience. Tetris Effect: I was able to connect anywhere and had a great time at home streaming over Wi-Fi. I think most people are using remote play. You can now also play remote play outside your home via LTE or 5G (if you’re new to this news, rent it alone), but fast-paced games like Returnal Even LTE or 5G didn’t play that hot. Depending on your Wi-Fi hardware and network coverage, you may have different ways to enjoy it.

You can overcome the latency of Remote Plays, but there are some other annoying issues. Press and hold the orange button on the backbone to return to the PlayStation 5s home screen and switch games. This is great. However, doing this bypasses the toolbar, which allows you to easily put the console into REST mode. Therefore, you need to use the iPhone touch screen to pull up the virtual PS home button to go to the option. Alternatively, if you manually disconnect from Remote Play, you can set the console to automatically switch to rest mode. It feels a bit more annoying than it should be. It’s also annoying to have to reconnect to the console if you switch even a little from the Remote Play app.

This PlayStation version of the Backbones model is Sony’s way to enter the mobile gaming world, as well as the launch of the InZone PC game monitor to capture part of the PC gaming market.

The release of this controller is an interesting move for both Backbone, a small company that is still riffing the success of its first product, and Sony, which outsources the production of highly formal-looking hardware to a third-party company. is. By outsourcing this, I think Sony will be able to release mobile games faster than it can pursue its own mobile controller. In late 2021, Sony published a patent for a controller that makes the DualShock 4 look like it’s split in half. And perhaps a lot of these controllers could finally convince Sony to launch the right cloud gaming service on mobile.

I was excited because I thought about the future. Unless you’re an avid PlayStation fan, we can’t recommend that current owners upgrade just to get PS-specific buttons. Even in the case of Die Hard, Id really wonders how much you love Remote Play. Currently, there is no Sony mobile gaming strategy other than streaming from the console.

Backbone has confirmed that this PlayStation version of Backbone One will be iOS-only. The company is developing an Android version of One, which will be released in November.

Photographed by Cameron Falkner / The Verge

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2022/7/28/23277204/sony-playstation-backbone-one-iphone-mobile-gaming-controller-ps-remote-play-games The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos