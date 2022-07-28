Machine Learning: Artificial Synapses Can Make Neural Networks Act Like the Brain





A network of nanoscale resistors that behave like nerve cells in the body may be better than digital machine learning

Technology July 28, 2022

Artwork for nodes in the network

Kiyoshi Takahase Segundo / Alamy

You can build neural networks for machine learning using resistors that act like nerve cells in your body.

Many large machine learning models rely on increased processing power to achieve results, which can be very energy costly and generate a lot of heat.

One of the proposed solutions is analog machine learning. It acts like the brain by acting as part of a model using electronic devices similar to neurons. However, these devices have so far not been fast, small, or efficient enough to offer advantages over digital machine learning.

Murat Onen of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and his colleagues created a nanoscale resistor that transfers protons from one terminal to another. It acts like a synapse, a connection between two neurons, where ions flow in one direction to convey information. However, these artificial synapses are 1000 times smaller and 10,000 times faster than biological synapses.

Machine learning models can be run on networks of these nanoregisters in the same way that the human brain learns by modifying connections between millions of interconnected neurons.

We are doing something a bit similar [to biology], Similar to ion transport, but now very fast, but not possible in biology, says Onen. Onen’s device is one million times faster than previous proton transport devices.

The resistor uses a strong electric field to transport protons at very high speeds without damaging or destroying the resistor itself. This is a problem with previous solid-state proton resistors.

Practical analog machine learning requires a system with millions of resistors. Onen acknowledges this as an engineering challenge, but the fact that all materials are silicon compatible should facilitate integration with existing computing architectures.

Sergey Saveliev of Loughborough University in the United Kingdom says this is very impressive for his technical achievements of very high speed, low energy and efficiency. However, he adds, the fact that the device uses three terminals instead of two like human neurons can make the execution of certain neural networks more difficult.

Pavel Borisov, also at Loughborough University, agrees that it’s an impressive technique, but he says it’s difficult to safely store it in the device when scaling up the technique because the protons come from hydrogen gas. I will point out.

Journal Reference: Science, DOI: 10.1126 / science.abp8064

Details of these topics:

