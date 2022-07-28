Norco promises a painless setup with the new 29er-only Fluid FS trail bike





Norco has announced the updated Fluid FS platform, a full suspension midrange trail mountain bike. According to the brand, the new bike is designed for all riders and all trails.

The new Fluid FS has 10mm more suspension travel on the platform than previous models, with 140mm front and 130mm rear.

It also shows the updated longer, lower, and looser geometry. Currently, Fluid FS only works with 29-inch wheels, and older Fluids are available in both 29er and 27.5-inch flavors. That said, the XS 27.5in Outgoing Fluid will continue to be offered as a youth platform.

The brand says it will continue to produce and sell the Fluid HT, which is the equivalent of the current hardtail.

The bike is currently said to be available in the US and internationally from October. Fluid FS is initially not available in the UK, but the brand states that this may change in the future.

Prices start at $ 2,699 / 2,699 / AU $ 3,199 for the entry-level Fluid FSA4 model and rise to $ 4,449 / 4,499 / AU $ 5,199 for the top-end Fluid FSA1.

Frame details

The fluid design takes some clues from its premium siblings. Norco

Fluid FS uses a 6061 aluminum frame with a 4-bar suspension design. The 130mm rear travel is provided by a custom tuned damper. Norco says it co-developed with Fox, RockShox and X-Fusion.

BikeRadar demanded the weight of the frameset claimed by Norco, which was not available at the time of writing.

On some bikes, the brand uses size scale tubes and changes the wall thickness of the frame material to ensure that each size maintains the desired ride quality and stiffness. Norco states that the Fluid FS uses two different tube sets, the S and M bikes use a smaller tube set and the L, XL and XXL use a larger tube set.

Rockerlink is inspired by Optic, but Norco is keen to point out that it’s not the same. Norco

Norcos Optic relies on a 140mm travel fork and a 125mm rear shock, but the brand is keen to point out that the new Fluid FS is not an aluminum optic.

According to Norco, Optic confidently descends at high speeds and focuses on challenging terrain, while FluidFS focuses on the characteristics of a more complete and balanced performance trail.

The brand states that it used Optic as a mule to test variations in the trail bike geometry of the new Fluid FS and served as the initial test platform for suspension kinematics. Testing emphasized the need for a more progressive leverage curve to reduce the reliance on the rear shock volume spacers for additional support.

The cable is internally routed through the frame. They are secured near the shock where they exit the downtube, and foam sleeves are used as they pass through the downtube via cables and hoses to eliminate rattling.

This is different from revolvers, optics, and sites where the cable is routed through the downtube without a foam sleeve and secured with a cable tie that is accessible from the underside of the downtube.

Norco states that he paid particular attention to the wiring of the hydraulic hoses on the rear brakes to reduce cable rubbing and paint damage.

Fluid FSA1’s pearly green chrome paint scheme exudes class. Norco

All frames can accommodate a 750ml water bottle, but the new largest XXL size also fits the secondary 620ml bottle contained inside the down tube.

Like its brother in Premium Full Suspension, the Fluid FS has a mount underneath the top tube to carry additional cargo and tools.

Fluid FS has a mechanically simple BSA thread bottom bracket. SRAM Universal Derailleur Hanger Uses a unique rear derailleur hanger instead of the standard. Ribbed chainstay protection is used to minimize chain slap.

Ride line

There are options for almost all riders. Norco

Norco has migrated the Ride Aligned Design system on Optic, Sight and Range bikes to Fluid FS. It is intended to provide personalized setup recommendations.

The Norcos Ride Aligned system takes into account your height, weight, skill level, gender and body shape and provides recommendations on ideal position, correct suspension setup and tire pressure. As you ride, you can re-enter your data in the setup guide to receive updated recommendations.

According to the brand, the Fluid FS is the perfect midrange bike for new and evolving mountain bike riders looking to expand their capabilities.

Norco has added to the Ride Aligned system the rider-first geometry and suspension kinematics combined with custom fit and suspension tuning for personalized performance.

Geometry

Fluid FS undergoes longer, lower and looser treatment. Norco

According to Norco, the Fluid FS is suitable for riders from 5’1 to 6’7′ and ranges in size from S to XXL.

The XXL is a new size introduced to provide tall riders with a viable and highly high performance full suspension trail bike that actually fits a ride specially tailored to their height and center of gravity. ..

The head tube angle is 65 degrees for all sizes, but the seat tube angle ranges from 76 to 77.3 degrees, depending on the size. The size is medium, 76.3 degrees, and the reach is 450 mm.

Norco continues to offer different chainstay lengths by size to keep the rider in the center of the bike. Brands rarely change the length of chainstays between frames.

Fluid FS is centered around a trimmed 800mm wide handlebar and 40mm long stem.

Details of the range of NorcoFluidFS

Norco specifies various Shimano and SRAM 1x drivetrain options in FluidFS. Norco

All models use a long-distance size-specific 34.9mm dropper seatpost (S: 150mm, M: 170mm, L, XL, XXL: 200mm).

It also features a wide range of 1x drivetrains and 4-piston hydraulic disc brakes.

All models use tubeless compatible rims and tires. The latter are Vittoria and Goodyear products, mountain bike tires with clearances up to 29×2.6 inches.

According to Norco, if you need a stronger stopper, you can upgrade your disc brake rotor from 180mm to 200mm.

Norco Fluid FS A1

Norco Fluid FS1 in green chrome. Norco

Fork: Fox 34 Float Factory GRIP2, 44mm Offset Shock: Fox Float X Performance Elite, 2 Position Drive Train: Shimano XT M8100, Praxis G2 Cadet M24 Crankset and Bottom Bracket Brake: TRP Trail EVO, 4 Piston Wheelset: StansFlow S1 Rim Bare Claw Seal Bearing Hub Price: $ 4,449 / 4,499 / AU $ 5,199 Norco Fluid FS A2

Blue Copper Norco Fluid FS2. Norco

Norco Fluid FS 2 (Silver Black). Norco

Forks: Marzocchi Bomber Z2, 44mm Offset Shock: Fox Float X Performance, 2 Position Drive Train: Shimano SLX M7100 with Deore Chain, XTM8100 Rear Derailleur and Praxis G2 Cadet M24 Crankset and Bottom Bracket Brake: TRP Slate EVO, 4 Piston Wheelset: Bear Pawls Sealed Bearing Hub Stands Flow D Rim Price: $ 3,599 / 3,499 / AU $ 4,199

Blue silver Norco Fluid FS3. Norco

Norco Fluid FS 3 (gray silver). Norco

Norco Fluid FS A3 Fork: RockShox 35 Silver TK, 44mm Offset Shock: X-Fusion 02 Pro R AV Drive Train: SRAM SX Eagle Brake: Tektro HD-745, 4 Piston Wheelset: Bear Pawls Seal Bearing Hub Stans Flow D Rim Price: $ 2,999 / 2,949 / AU $ 3,599

Norco Fluid FS 3 (black black). Norco

Norco Fluid FS 3 (red black). Norco

Norco Fluid FS A4 Fork: RockShox Recon Silver RL, 42mm Offset Shock: X-Fusion 02 Pro R Drive Train: Shimano Deore M5100, SunRace CSMS8 Cassette, KMC X11 Chain, FSA Comet 1x DM Crankset, SRAM DUB Bottom Bracket Brake: Tektro HD –M535, 4-Piston Wheelset: BearPawls Sealed Bearing Hub StansFlow D Rim Price: $ 2,699 / 2,699 / AU $ 3,199

