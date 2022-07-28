Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 2 approaches start line on August 4-News





Using the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass DLC * for the Nintendo Switch system on August 4, we will renew the engine for eight more courses to advance to the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game. Wave2 features a soothing sweet sky high. Sande course that first appears in the Mario Kart series! ** In addition, you can marvel at the neon lights of the Mario Kart Tour mobile game New York Minutes and care about the giant pinball machine on the DS Waruji Pinball Course. To give just a few examples. To see all the Wave2 courses in action, check out the overview trailer at https://mariokart8.nintendo.com/booster-course-pass/.

Wave 2 includes a Turnip Cup and a Propeller Cup, with fast and familiar courses from the Mario Kart series in the Super NES, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo 64, Nintendo DS, Wii, and Mario Kart Tour games. .. Each course can be played locally or online. *** ***

The cups are divided as follows.

Cub cup

Tour the New York Minute Zip past towering skyscrapers and enjoy a scenic drive through the park on this big apple-inspired course that began with the mobile gaming Mario Kart Tour.

SNES Mario Circuit 3 This classic course, which began with the Super Nintendo Super Mario Kart, drifts through narrow corners to avoid warp pipes.

N64 Kalimari Desert This desert race features frequent break-in with old-fashioned steam locomotives across the course, so be careful not to cause delays!

DS Waluigi Pinball is a giant pinball table-themed course with colorful lights and sounds to launch, bump and weave. Please do not tilt!

Propeller cup

Tour Soak up the sun as you soar over Sydney Sprint Bay and cruise the sights of this course that began on the Mario Kart Tour.

GBA Snowland Mario Kart: Don’t slip or slip on this winter course on the Super Circuit. Remember: A cooler head will prevail.

Wii Mushroom Gorge This course features underground caves, deep crevices and huge mushrooms for a safe landing.

Sky-High Sundae competition may intensify, but that doesn’t mean you can’t relax in this sweet race. And it’s full of bigger desserts on almost every turn. Prove your number one in the sun with this debut course!

Wave 2 is already available and will be on Wave 1 with 8 courses including Wii Coconut Mall, N64 Choco Mountain, 3DS Toad Circuit, DS Shroom Ridge, GBA Sky Garden, Mario Ninja Hideaway, Paris Promenade and Tokyo Blur. Will join. Kart tour. The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass contains 6 separate waves. Each wave has eight courses, all of which will be released by the end of 2023.

Supercharge Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass to experience more ramps, turns and jumps on a total of 48 remastered courses when each of the 6 waves is available. Players can use the paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership or purchase the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass available at the Nintendo eShop or My Nintendo to get six Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Passes. You can enjoy all the waves at no extra charge **** Please purchase and store separately.

For more information on the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass, please visit https://mariokart8.nintendo.com/booster-course-pass/. For more information on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, please visit https://mariokart8.nintendo.com/. Visit the Nintendo Switch Online section of Nintendo Switch HOME for more information on all the benefits and services available for Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack memberships, as well as a 7-day free trial of Nintendo Switch Online. Go to the menu or https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online-service/.

* You need the full version of the game to use DLC. Sold separately. Software update required.

** Sky-High Sundae will be released later in the Mario Kart Tour mobile game.

*** Online features require a Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and a Nintendo account. Free trials will automatically convert to a one-month auto-renewal membership unless auto-renewal is turned off by the end of the free trial. If you are over 18 years old, you need a credit card / PayPal account. Free trials cannot be redeemed for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership or redeemed for Nintendo Accounts with active personal or family membership. Persistent internet, compatible smartphones, and a Nintendo Account over the age of 13 are required to access some online features of the app, such as voice chat. Data charges may apply. Online features, Save Data Cloud, and Nintendo Switch Online smartphone app features are available in compatible games. Not available in all countries. A Nintendo Account user agreement that includes purchase and subscription terms applies. nintendo.com/switch-online

**** Paid DLC is supported as a free feature of Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. This includes another membership plan for Nintendo Switch Online, which is a membership plan for Nintendo Switch Online, as well as additional benefits such as access to the Nintendo 64 game library and SEGA. Genesis game. If you have a paid membership, download Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass, Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion DLC at no additional charge to stay active. You can play while playing. Individual members are $ 49.99 for 12 months and family members are $ 79.99 for 12 months.

