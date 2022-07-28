They don’t measure up to AirPods Pro





Sofia Pitt wearing Google’s Pixel Buds Pro

Sophia Pit | CNBC

How is it

The Pixel Buds Pro, like Apple’s AirPods Pro, is Google’s first headphone with noise-cancelling technology. The audio quality is top notch, almost comparable to Apple’s AirPods Pro. When I switched between AirPods Pro and Pixel Buds Pro while listening to the first minute of Billie Eilish’s “Ocean Eyes,” Google’s Buds were a bit too loud and gave me a little feedback.

The Pixel Buds Pro has an audio switching feature that allows you to seamlessly switch between devices such as smartphones, computers and tablets. Except for the initial settings, it was convenient because it didn’t take time to pair the earphones to each device many times.

Noise cancellation is almost the same as AirPods Pro. It helped block out noise, and when I was listening to music and the editor was asking me a question, I couldn’t hear the editor. I didn’t test it on an airplane, but this noise blocking feature is usually effective in helping you get rid of engine hum while flying. That’s why this type of headphones is popular with frequent travelers. Google says it has created a sensor that constantly measures the pressure in the ear canal, making the buds more comfortable and preventing the user from feeling clogged. I have to say that it was true to me.

The earphone carrying case has a USB-C port for charging, just like the latest Android smartphones. In other words, you only need to carry one cord. The case, like the AirPods Pro case, also supports wireless charging. In other words, you can charge it just by dropping it on the wireless pack.

The Pixel Buds Pro could be worn for hours without the slight ear pain that sometimes occurs when wearing an AirPods Pro. Such a promise of comfort will be welcomed on long plane rides.

With noise-cancelling technology active, it boasts a longer battery life than the AirPods Pro, with 7 hours of listening time on a single charge. If the technology is not activated, it will last up to 11 hours. Apple’s AirPods Pro lasts four and a half hours on a single charge. It’s a big problem for many, and as an AirPods user I noticed the difference.

Pixel Buds Pro works with Google Translate to make it easy to talk to people who speak other languages. I tested real-time conversation mode with my stepmom in Brazil, whose first language is Portuguese.

First, open the Google Translate app on your Pixel 6a and open it.[会話]I tapped. After a few minutes, I was able to continue the conversation with almost perfect translation. I asked, “Does your family in Brazil use this translation feature?” My stepmom replied in Portuguese, “Yes, is it affordable? How much does it cost?” The conversation was translated over the phone and I heard her English response through Pixel Buds Pro.

I would probably not use this feature to ask someone for directions unless I’m really desperate because it’s a bit annoying and time consuming. But it’s useful if you’re shopping abroad and need to ask what you’re buying.

The Pixel Buds Pro is available in four colors: black, coral, gray and light green. I like the tips of my ears to be black instead of white. (I know I’m not the only one who can get tired of seeing the earwax accumulated on the white earphones.)

What’s wrong

PixelBuds Pro is touch sensitive. For example, if you touch the outer surface of a bud to pause a song, the outer surface of the bud will react. This is useful if you want to skip music tracks while walking. However, when I was listening to the podcast with my head on the pillow, the podcast stopped with a slight movement of my head. I often put my AirPods Pro on my ears and fall asleep, but I’ve never had such a performance.

I asked Google if a software update would fix this bug, but a spokeswoman couldn’t comment immediately.

Also, finding a lost set of Pixel Buds Pro is not as easy as it is with rival AirPods. Google headphones need to be connected to your Android phone. However, with AirPods, the FindMy app will show you the last known location, even if you’re not connected to your iPhone.

And Mike wasn’t that great either. When I made a test call to him, my husband said it sounded “like you’re using a speakerphone.” He could hear me pretty well, but said I heard a little far.

I also tried Face Timing and video chat on WhatsApp. I used to adjust the Pixel Buds Pro frequently in my ears because it didn’t fit as naturally as the AirPods Pro. He was able to hear unpleasant feedback as I tinkered.

The Pixel Buds Pro comes with three different rubber bad tips. In short, you need a size large enough to fit most people. But none of them suit me very well.

Should you buy them?

I like the AirPods Pro because it works seamlessly on Android devices as well as iOS devices. However, if you want to save money, PixelBuds Pro is the next best option. Battery life is excellent, and Buds Pro is easy to use with seamless transitions when switching devices. The quality is about as clear as the Airpods Pro, but the clunky design makes them feel a bit awkward.

