Empty Phone (1) Review: All or Zero?





It’s easy to see why Nothing Phone (1) created a big hype about being a relatively small London-based company. Its founder, Carl Pei, is best known for co-introducing the world to OnePlus in 2014. The phone may not be able to achieve the same level of chattering as it once was, but there was a time when OnePlus’ flagship beater was approaching. can not stop.

However, it is not possible to sell a phone based solely on its name. That’s where Nothings’ drip-feed marketing approach comes along with some impressive claims about revitalizing the smartphone industry. With a promise of omnipotent shake-up, the Nothing Phone (1) is finally available for purchase, but is it responding to hype or a victim of its own marketing brilliance?

Nothing Phone (1) Review: What You Need to Know

Nothing Phone (1) has a unique approach to design. The mid-priced handset is transparent and has a set of attractive LED lights on the back that allow you to see the internal components. There is no such thing as a Glyph Interface, which is used for ringtones, notifications, charging indicators, and rear camera fill lights.

Other than this, there is little we haven’t seen yet. The Nothing Phone (1) features a 6.55-inch FHD + OLED display with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz and supports HDR10 + playback. Equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G processor, you can choose between 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

The Nothing Phone (1) incorporates a pair of rear cameras consisting of a 50MP (f / 1.9) primary sensor and a 50MP (f / 2.2) 114 ° ultra-wide unit. One 16MP (f / 2.5) selfie camera is on the front of the phone. Nothing promises a future software update for at least three years running on Android 12.

Nothing Phone (1) Review: Price and Competition

Starting with 399 in the UK, Nothings’ wise move has launched the first smartphone at an affordable price. This entry-level version is only available in black and comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, increasing the internal space to 256GB with both 449 white or black variations, or all-in with 12GB / 256GB. You can choose whether to use 499 models.

However, Nothing Phone (1) is entering a crowded market. Google’s Pixel 6a is just off the assembly line, offering top-notch photographic skills, highly accurate color display, and a clean install of Android for the same price. Samsung has recently stepped into the mid-watersheds with its 5-star Galaxy A53 5G.

OnePlus, the former company of Carl Peis, also has a huge, affordable one in the form of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G. This is slightly cheaper than the 369 phone (1). The Xiaomi12Lite (about 332) is worth keeping in mind, although we haven’t received the proper UK release date yet.

Nothing Phone (1) Review: Design and Key Features

We’ll talk about glyph interfaces in another section of this review, but from the beginning, we’ll talk a lot about the look and functionality of Nothing Phone (1). The transparent white (or black) back is truly unique and brings back memories of old clear game consoles and Apple computers.

Nothing here is clearly devoted to nostalgia. Like these devices, this see-through design allows you to see the various bits and bobs inside, such as wireless charging coils, heat shields, ribbon cables, and mounting screws.

But things are pretty pedestrians elsewhere. The chassis of the phone (1) has a straight-edged aluminum frame and a horizontal oval rear camera housing that gives it the feel of an old-fashioned iPhone. The power button is on the right side of the handset, the volume up / down buttons are on the left side, and the USB-C charging connector, single speaker grille, and dual nano-SIM slots are on the bottom.

The phone supports a wired charging speed of 33W, and in my tests I achieved zero to 50% charging in just over 30 minutes. Wireless charging is rated at 15W and comes with support for reverse wireless power transfer, which is quite slow at just 5W.

The Nothing Phone (1) is sandwiched between two layers of Gorilla Glass 5 to protect it from shocks and scratches, and is water resistant to IP53. The fingerprint sensor is located at the bottom of the screen.

Nothing Phone (1) Review: Glyph Interface

Next is the light-up glyph interface for Nothing Phone (1). This is a sequence of over 900 bright white LEDs that illuminate the back of the phone in an interesting way. These light patterns indicate app notifications, charging status (the bottom strip fills as the phone charges), and are also used as visual ringtones.

Choose from 10 different lighting styles and sounds, and assign ringtones to specific contacts. All come with a bit tuner wrap (if the phone is not silent or vibrated). These options can be accessed in the dedicated Glyph Interface section of the phone settings. Here you can also adjust the brightness of the lights, set a bedtime schedule to pause the lights and sounds, and enable Flip to Glyph silent light-only notifications. The phone is face down.

The glyph interface is a neat addition, even if you sometimes come across it as a little gimmick. Not only from the list of 10 preset settings, but also wants nothing to open the software for the user to fully customize the lighting sequence and notification sound to their liking. Similarly, it would be fun if you could link the lighting effects to a music app so that the LEDs could dance while listening to your favorite songs.

Empty Phone (1) Review: Display

The large 6.55-inch display on the Nothing Phone (1) is an OLED number with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080, an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, and support for HDR10 + content. The default Alive setting is a bit more saturated, but not so much if the measured Delta E (color accuracy) score is 1.62.

However, switching to the standard setting makes things much better. In this mode, we measured 94.2% sRGB color gamut coverage, 94.7% total volume, and an astonishing 0.81 delta E average. The colors are tonal perfect throughout the palette.

The panel itself can be a bit brighter, with the brightness slider on the far right, peaking at 469 cd / m2. Also, the HDR brightness is a little weak, and it measures up to 673 cd / m2 internally. House HDR video test.

Empty Phone (1) Review: Performance and Battery Life

According to the company, no first smartphone has a 2.5GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G + 5G processor, a version of the chipset specially tuned to enable wireless and reverse wireless charging. A model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage was sent for review, but the Nothing Phone (1) also has 8GB / 128GB and 12GB / 256GB flavors.

When it comes to performance, this is exactly what you would expect from a modern midranger. In the Geekbench 5 test, Nothing Phone (1) achieved similar single-core and multi-core processing results as its rivals. When it comes to speed, I have a lot of things I like, just because comparative graphs aren’t very interesting to analyze.

Game performance is another story, with the GFXBench Manhattan 3 test showing NothingPhone (1) reaching an average on-screen frame rate of 82fps. This is about 44% faster than both the Samsung Galaxy A535G and the OnePlus Nord2T 5G. One thing to note is that the Google Pixel 6as flagship Tensor chip is technically faster than the Snapdragon 778G +, but is limited by a 60Hz screen.

Better results have been obtained in this price range, but battery life is fairly good. With a total of 20 hours and 13 minutes in the video rundown test, the Nothing Phone (1) stamina wasn’t the longest I’ve ever seen, with the OnePlus Nord2 T5G winning the crown in almost 24 hours. Still, there is enough juice on a single charge for one day’s use, and enough juice on the next day.

Empty Phone (1) Review: Software

Phone (1) launches on Android 12, but with the NothingOS 1.1 skin layered on top. Here we’ve made some visual tweaks to the UI, wallpapers, and fonts as a whole, but this is a clean, unobtrusive installation for most Android.

There is no bloatware, only the usual choice of Google’s first-party applications. That said, there is now an feature in the phone settings that allows you to connect to a Tesla to monitor air conditioning levels or remotely open your boots. The NFT wallet app will be updated in the future.

Perhaps the most useful tweak is a pair of notification drawer bubbles. Swipe the bubble on the left to access mobile data, Wi-Fi and hotspot settings. The bubble on the right lists the connected Bluetooth devices.

However, there are still some software issues that need to be resolved in a future update. Notification sounds and lighting effects cannot be set for specific applications in the Glyph Interface menu. Instead, you need to do this in your individual app settings. Also, some app crashes occurred during the review process.

Empty Phone (1) Review: Camera

No one has chosen a pair of 50MP cameras instead of stuffing the phone (1) with unnecessary macro lenses and depth detection lenses. The main is the Sony IMX766 number, and the Ultra Wide is the Samsung JN1 sensor with a 114 degree field of view. The 16MP selfie camera is inside the drilling notch in the upper left corner of the phone screen.

Images captured in ideal lighting conditions are crisp, well-exposed, and rich in complex details. HDR is also heavily used and the shots are full of colors. Even in a dark environment, like the picture of the skyscrapers in The Shard in London taken at night, I have a lot of things I like. The algorithm effectively improves brightness without changing the tint of the scene or increasing visual noise.

On the other hand, the wide-angle camera of telephone (1) gave various results in the test. If you’re blessed with natural light, you won’t be dissatisfied, but as the sun begins to set, visual noise will come in. The camera also adds warm shades to these dark images.

I noticed that improving the portrait mode effectively blurs the background, but occasionally shows jagged lines around the subject. However, one of my favorites is that I can use the glyph LED in this mode as a makeshift fill light. On the other hand, the 2x zoom toggle in the camera viewfinder is a simple digital issue, but the trimming is pretty impressive and when enabled it captures a surprising amount of detail.

Nothing Phone (1) records video at 30fps up to 4K resolution. 1080p recording opens frame rates up to 60 fps. This is the recommended setting to use as the increase in detail in 4K is reduced by choppy footage.

Nothing Phone (1) Review: Verdict

Nothing Phone (1) is a notable first initiative for start-ups. With a unique design, quirky LED lighting effects, a clean installation of Android, and a sublime screen, the Phone (1) is on the path that characterizes the midrange scene.

Still, I want to know how Nothing Phone (1) is perceived by the average consumer. It will be interesting to see if the phone (1) achieves a wider range, as it mainly appeals to tech enthusiasts.

Certainly, it will be very interesting in the next few years. Success as a company cannot be as great as it wants. Or it can simply be obscured. I can’t wait to find the following, but at the moment, the Nothing Phone (1) is a spinning phone that can compete with the best products in the industry.

