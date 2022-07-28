Backbone One PlayStation Edition Controller Review: iPhone Gaming Champ





Backbone launched the prestigious $ 100 Backbone One Xbox Layout MFi Game Controller for the iPhone in 2020. It’s one of the few controllers that snaps to both sides of the iPhone and connects through the Lightning port. (There are several more USB-C connectivity models for Android, such as the recently updated Razer Kishi V2.) Currently, the company has announced the Backbone One PlayStation Edition for the same price. This is basically the same controller, but white and black. And PlayStation-Standard label instead of ABXY button. And while the hardware hasn’t changed, the software continues to evolve.

The main attraction of this version is the white appearance of the PlayStation and the familiar button labels or PlayStation remote play. Or at least until Sony decides to bring PlayStation Plus Premium cloud games to mobile devices.

LikeCan can be used on iPad, Mac, PC and wired Sophisticated apps with community features and solid game discoverability I don’t like using the Xbox control layout for buttons and thumbsticks instead of PlayStation

Sticking to the same basic hardware means that the Backbone One has the same easy-to-detach design as the original model. Still, it has crisp controls with minimal latency, decent pass-through analog audio, and a Lightning pass-through connection to charge your iPhone. It uses a small amount of power from the phone, which doesn’t seem to have a significant impact on battery life. I wish the grip was a little clearer, but I still like the feel and responsiveness of the controller. They can also use a small grip tape.

The app also ensures that the controller maps to the in-game PlayStation nomenclature, so PlayStation fans don’t have to mentally translate the more common Xbox standard buttons. Overall, it’s a good experience. However, using the same basic hardware means that the thumbsticks aren’t aligned with each other, but rather one high one low design in Xbox style. It’s not a big drawback unless your PlayStation muscle memory reaches you to the wrong place.

The controller maintains an Xbox-style thumbstick layout.

Lori Grunin / CNET

Since Backbone first shipped One, the company has made some notable updates to the app. 1,080p and 60fps recording, streaming, screen sharing during recording. Ability to play on an iPad, PC, or Mac using a Lightning-to-USB-C cable connection. Messaging, chat rooms, screen sharing. Better integration with iOS native game discovery, including connecting directly to the App Store to download and purchase games, and filtering on the game platform. In addition, there are more intelligent game recommendations, such as games you’ve heard.

The video in the game thumbnail will now autoplay. There are many people who like autoplay, but I’m not one of them. I would like to have the autoplay disabled even though the backbone has jumped to work within the thumbnail grid. In addition, I would like to do a little more filtering in the game list. Specifically, I would be happy if there was an easy way to identify the games supported by Remote Play.

Playing on an iPad Pro with Backbone One required a bit of trial and error to set it up. When I first connect the controller to my iPad, I’m prompted to download the app, but I had to plug and unplug it before I registered for the first time. (There was no problem after the initial registration.) However, a cable longer than the normal lightning cable is required.

I spent most of my test time wondering how much I wanted a white Xbox version (PlayStation Edition was very easy to find in my bag) and whether I needed an iPhone case that was easy to get on and off. .. I love the protective Otterbox for the iPhone 13 Pro, but it’s split into three parts that are too thick to fit in the backbone without the bundled gaskets to adapt to the new iPhone.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/backbone-one-playstation-edition-controller-review-iphone-gaming-champ/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos