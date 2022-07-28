Google offers third-party cookies for another year





Google has delayed the deprecation of third-party cookies in Chrome for another year and plans to phase it out in 2024.

This is the second extension of Chrome’s support for third-party cookies that Google plans to discontinue this year.

The plan changed again last year when Google extended the deadline to 2023. Currently, the extension is being extended.

Google needs more time to test the privacy sandbox initiative. This is an unobtrusive solution for delivering targeted ads.

Anthony Chavez, vice president of Google’s Privacy Sandbox Initiative, said in a blog post:

“The most consistent feedback we’ve received is that we need more time to evaluate and test the new privacy sandbox technology before we decommission third-party cookies in Chrome …

This deliberate approach to migrating from third-party cookies allows the web to continue to thrive without resorting to secret techniques such as cross-site tracking identifiers and fingerprints. “

Google has begun testing the privacy sandbox over the past few months. Developers, publishers, and marketers agree that a longer test window is needed.

Currently, Google plans to gradually move from third-party cookies to the privacy sandbox, rather than suddenly replacing third-party cookies with new ones.

Developers have access to a trial version of the Privacy Sandbox API. In August, the exam will be extended to millions of people around the world.

Google will continue to roll out tests to more people throughout the year until 2023.

Chavez continues:

“By the third quarter of 2023, the privacy sandbox API will be released and generally available in Chrome. As developers adopt these APIs, the third-party cookie stage in Chrome in late 2024. As always, you can find the latest timelines and milestones on the Privacy Sandbox website. “

For marketers and advertisers, this means more time before adjusting their advertising strategy to target Chrome users.

It’s unclear how the deprecation of third-party cookies in Chrome will affect advertisers, or how effective privacy sandboxes will be in targeting customers.

You will learn more as the test expands from 2022 to 2023.

Source: Google

Featured image: Shutterstock / Faithie

