Intel significantly cuts annual forecasts for sluggish PC demand, with market share down 10%





The Intel Corporation logo will appear on the display of stores in Manhattan, New York City, USA on November 24, 2021.Reuters / Andrew Kelly Global Business Week Ahead

Sign up now for unlimited free access to Reuters.com

register

July 28 (Reuters)-Intel Corp (INTC.O)’s annual sales on Thursday after falling short of second-quarter earnings forecasts as demand for chips used in personal computers chilled and market share fell by 10% Significantly lowered high and profit forecasts.

The company also forecasts quarterly results to be well below expectations, blaming the “sudden rapid decline” in economic activity and enforcement issues.

Runaway inflation and the reopening of offices and schools have led many to spend less on their PCs when they were at home during a pandemic than when they bought a computer for work or school.

Sign up now for unlimited free access to Reuters.com

register

Chip makers are also under continuous pressure to curb COVID during the war between China and Ukraine, the main PC market that is exacerbating supply chain growls and further dragging demand. Global shipments of PCs are expected to decline by 9.5% this year, according to IT research firm Gartner.read more

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger told Reuters that “economic changes have been more severe, causing not only changes in market consumption, but also dramatic changes in the inventory positions of key customers. “.

“These impacts have brought about very rapid changes in our business and we haven’t been able to do it particularly well.”

Intel currently expects revenue for 2022 to be between $ 65 billion and $ 68 billion, compared to the previous forecast of $ 76 billion. We also forecast adjusted earnings of $ 2.30 per share from our previous outlook of $ 3.60 per share.

Intel was a big hit in the recent recession, but its competitors were much better. TSMC (2330.TW) and Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) have warned of curtailing demand for PCs and smartphones, while delivering strong sales growth in the past quarter.

TSMC raised its full-year sales forecast, predicting that if achieved, sales in the current quarter could be the highest in the 10th quarter. (Https://reut.rs/3zFpGdr)

Intel, which draws about half of its revenue from selling chips that power desktops and laptops, also forecasts revenues in the $ 15- $ 16 billion range this quarter, according to Refinitiv. It is below the estimated $ 18.62 billion.

In the reported quarter, Intel’s Client Computing Group (CCG), which supplies PC makers and is the largest contributor to the company’s bottom line, saw sales fall 25% to $ 7.7 billion in the reported quarter. I did. Global shipments of PCs are expected to decline by 9.5% this year, according to IT research firm Gartner.read more

Intel’s revenue was down 22% to $ 15.3 billion, down for the seventh straight quarter, below expectations of $ 17.92 billion.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 29 cents per share, missing the expectation of 70 cents.

Sign up now for unlimited free access to Reuters.com

register

Reported by Yuvraj Malik in Bangalore and Jane Lanhee Lee in Auckland. Edited by Devika Syamnath and Diane Craft

Our Criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/technology/intel-lowers-annual-revenue-forecast-pc-demand-slump-2022-07-28/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos