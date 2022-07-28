Apple (AAPL) Revenues Q3 2022





Apple reported third quarter earnings on Thursday. This exceeded Wall Street sales and profit expectations, but iPhone maker growth slowed.

Apple stocks rose more than 3% in long-term trading.

According to Refinitiv’s estimates, the key figures compared to what Wall Street expected are:

EPS: Estimated $ 1.20 vs. $ 1.16, 8% year-on-year revenue: $ 83 billion vs. $ 82.81 billion, up 2% year-on-year iPhone revenue: $ 40.67 billion vs. $ 38.33 billion, 3% year-on-year Increase: $ 19.60 billion vs. Estimated $ 19.70 billion, up 12% year-on-year Sales of other products: $ 8.08 billion vs. $ 8.86 billion, down 8% year-on-year Mac sales: Estimated $ 7.38 billion vs. $ 8.7 billion, down 10% year-on-year for iPad Sales: $ 7.22 billion vs. estimated $ 6.94 billion, down 2% year-on-year Gross margin: 43.26% vs. estimated 42.61%

Apple did not provide formal quarterly guidance. Analysts expected the company to provide guidance in the fourth quarter with earnings per share of $ 1.31 and revenue of nearly $ 90 billion.

“The overall outlook is that we expect earnings to accelerate in the September quarter, despite some weakness,” Apple CEO Tim Cook told CNBC’s Steve Kovac.

Apple’s revenue increased 2% this quarter, compared to 36% growth in the year-ago quarter and more than 8% growth in the March quarter. Cook said the results were better than expected, and CFO Luca Maestri said it was a “difficult operating environment.”

Chip makers and other computer vendors have shown that demand for smartphones and PCs is slowing around the world as consumers tackle the threat of recession and decades of high inflation. Growth is slow or not growing at all.

Cook told CNBC that the company is experiencing inflation but will continue to invest.

“There is inflation in the cost structure,” Cook said. “It’s seen in logistics, wages, certain silicon components, etc., and we’re still adopting it, but we’re careful.”

Apple’s iPhone sales exceeded Wall Street expectations, suggesting that demand for the iPhone 13 model will continue to be strong later in the product’s annual release cycle. Apple usually releases a new iPhone in September, with sales declining as customers expect new models.

Apple has been successful in attracting Android customers to iPhone owners this quarter, Cook said.

“With record-breaking switchers, first-time iPhone customers have grown by double digits,” Cook said.

The services business was Apple’s fastest-growing segment this quarter. This includes monthly subscriptions, payment fees, guarantees, search license fees from Google, and revenue from the iPhone App Store.

Services grew by more than 12% during the quarter, a decrease from the 17% growth posted in the second quarter and a decrease from the 27% growth reported in the same period last year.

According to Cook, Apple currently has 860 million paid subscriptions, including products such as Apple Music and iCloud, as well as those who subscribe to apps sold on the Apple App Store. ..

Mac sales fell short of consensus expectations, down more than 10% year-over-year. Cook said this was due to supply constraints and a stronger dollar.

In April, Apple warned that a shortage of parts would hurt revenue by $ 4 to $ 8 billion, and Apple’s website showed that shipping times for many Mac models were extended during the quarter. .. The final hit was less than $ 4 billion, according to Cook.

Apple also announced a new MacBook Air model in June, but it didn’t start shipping to customers until July. The MacBook Air is Apple’s best-selling computer.

Apple’s iPad fell by 2% each year, but the iPad tablet exceeded Wall Street’s expectations as it was one of the product lines analysts believed Apple could prioritize in the face of chip shortages. I did. The decline in iPad was also caused by supply constraints and a stronger dollar, Cook said.

Other Apple product categories, including headphones such as AirPods, Apple Watch, and HomePod speakers, fell by more than 8% on an annual basis, disappointing Wall Street.

Apple’s business in Greater China, including Taiwan and Hong Kong, fell 1% on an annual basis to $ 14.6 billion. Cook said the results were in spite of major Covid restrictions that undermine demand.

Apple’s gross margin exceeded the company’s forecast from April. Apple reported a gross margin of 43.26%. This is beyond the 42% to 43% range that the company proposed earlier this year.

Apple said it spent more than $ 28 billion on share buybacks and dividends during the quarter.

