AI Researchers Helping Indiana Manufacturers Reduce Energy Use: IU News: Indiana University





Bloomington, Indiana-Researchers at the University of Indiana use artificial intelligence and machine learning to help small and medium-sized Indiana makers reduce their carbon footprint and train students for careers in new areas of energy analysis. We are supporting.

IU Bloomington’s IU Informatics, Computing, Engineering and IUPUI Engineering Technology faculty have developed advanced manufacturing data models and analytics applications that recommend processes and protocols to manufacturers to reduce energy consumption. Masu — Increase factory efficiency and sustainability.

“Currently, more than 95% of Indian manufacturers do not have an analysis that correlates energy usage with factory assembly lines, machines, shifts, operator usage patterns, etc.,” said IU’s Deputy Research and AI Innovation Officer. Raj Acharya, president, said. Professor John H. Rudy of Computing, Engineering and Informatics at Luddy School and Principal Investigator of the project. “Combining this understanding with solutions to detected problems will allow manufacturers to quickly see improvements in their energy use processes.”

Researchers will also create educational resources such as raw data repositories and new curriculums, and work with students to provide hands-on experience in developing and implementing analytical models for assessing energy data.

Interdisciplinary collaboration

The project will include IU, Purdue University, University of Notre Dame, Indiana’s top research universities, and industry and non-profit partners Amazon Web Services, Conexus Indiana, Energy Systems Network, and the Emerging Manufacturing Collaboration Center at: It is a collaboration of. Located in the 16 Tech Innovation District of Indianapolis.

These partners are grouped together by two parallel programs:

AnalytiXIN is an initiative facilitated by the Central Indiana Corporate Partnership to develop a digital community, including a collaboration hub focused on the location of Indianapolis. Within Indiana.Energy INsights, participating Indian manufacturers integrate platforms connected to Amazon Web Services, state-of-the-art computer and sensor hardware, AI and data science software tools to optimize factory energy efficiency. Helps you to.

IU, Purdue, and Notre Dame researchers collect and analyze data collected from Energy INsights and university test beds to apply and raw data repositories for use in the broader industry, research, and educational communities. Or work closely to develop a “data lake”. .. Researchers package the app into customizable assets on the Amazon Web Services cloud and make it available to manufacturers.

Leverage IU expertise

Vikram Jadhao, associate professor of intelligent systems engineering at Luddy School and co-principal researcher of the project, said the three universities will also work separately to add their own spin to the applications they develop, based on faculty expertise. Said.

At IU, researchers bring together a variety of interdisciplinary experiences, especially at Luddy School’s Intelligent Systems Engineering Division, founded in 2016. This division connects experts in artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, modeling and simulation, and cloud computing. , more.

“We are probably the first institution in the world to see engineering through artificial intelligence and computing lenses,” said Jadao.

Luddy School also has a Textile and Laminated Modeling Systems Laboratory, supervised by Alexander Gumennik, an assistant professor of intelligent systems engineering at the school. The state-of-the-art lab consists of an approximately 3,000-square-foot clean room, an optical laboratory, and a manufacturing facility with innovative, highly customized equipment. This is where IU researchers plan to test and tune the project’s energy analysis applications.

“Our university’s role in this unique project speaks to the world-class quality of our informatics, computing and engineering research programs we have built at IU,” said Fred H., Vice President of Research at IU. Cate says. “This is a good example of how IU faculty and students are working at the forefront of new research areas to make Indiana a better place to live and work.”

Training of the future workforce

Many AI studies have been applied to health and health care, but Acharya said this was one of the first research projects to combine the areas of energy, AI and manufacturing.

“Currently, there is no single curriculum that offers this diverse training discipline, but it offers both challenges and unique opportunities,” said Acharya. “As part of this effort, we will create a unique training and education curriculum at the intersection of engineering, computer science, AI, machine learning and technology.”

In addition to building industry tools, IU develops a wide range of educational and training materials, including lectures, tutorials, lab environments, training exercises, and high-fidelity simulations of real-world energy-saving solutions. The project also provides IU undergraduate and graduate students with a wide range of hands-on experience and industry internship opportunities.

Anisa Bajaj, a Luddy School student with a master’s degree in data science, said the project would be a good learning opportunity.

“I’m very excited to work on this project,” Bajaj said. “We are trying to predict the future energy consumption of small industries. We use that prediction to recommend actions to save energy, which allows us to machine learn about AI and tangible problems. Knowledge of.”

A two-year project is already underway and IU researchers are installing manufacturing test beds on campus.

Additional IU Bloomington and IUPUI faculty members involved in the project include Aliful Azad, Platech Sharma, Euseliciprianodos Santos, and Travis Brown.

