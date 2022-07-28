Apple reports Q3 2022 results: $ 83 billion in revenue and $ 19.4 billion in profit





Apple today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2022. This corresponds to the second calendar quarter of this year.

Apple’s revenue for the quarter was $ 83 billion, quarterly net income was $ 19.4 billion, and diluted $ 1.20 per share, compared to $ 81.4 billion in the year-ago quarter and quarterly net income of $ 21.7 billion, after dilution. It was $ 1.30 per share. ..

According to Apple CFO Luca Maestri, gross profit for the quarter was 43.3%. Apple will also declare a quarterly dividend of $ 0.23 per share and pay registered shareholders as of August 8 on August 11.

iPhone and service revenue hit a June quarter record. Below is a breakdown of Apple’s Q3 2022 revenue by category.

iPhone: $ 40.6 billion, up from $ 39.5 billion in the same period last year iPad: $ 7.2 billion, down from $ 7.3 billion in the same period last year Mac: $ 7.3 billion, down from $ 8.2 billion in the same period last year Wearables, homes, accessories: $ 80 B, down from $ 8.7 billion in the year-ago quarter Services: $ 19.6 billion, up from $ 17.4 billion in the year-ago quarter

Apple CEO Tim Cook:

Record results this quarter speak to Apple’s constant efforts to innovate, advance new possibilities and enrich our customers’ lives. As always, we lead our values ​​and with everything we build, from new features designed to protect user privacy and security to tools that enhance accessibility. I’m expressing them.

Apple hasn’t reissued guidance for the quarter ending in September, as it has been for more than two years.

Below is a summary of Apple’s Q3 2022 earnings call.

Titanium Apple Watch “Pro” can signal the end of Apple Watch Edition

The larger Apple Watch Series 8 model, arriving later this year, is rumored to have a titanium casing, raising questions about the future of the Apple Watch Edition. Yesterday, Bloomberg’s Mark Garman reported that the new, larger Apple Watch model scheduled for launch this year features a casing made of “a more durable formulation of stronger titanium.” did. Apple …

Apple replaces the last remaining Intel component of the M2 MacBook Air

On the M2 MacBook Air, Apple has replaced the Intel component responsible for controlling the USB and Thunderbolt ports with a custom controller. In short, Intel’s last wreckage is completely off the latest Mac. Earlier this month, the repair website iFixit shared a disassembly of the new MacBook Air, revealing what’s inside a completely redesigned machine. One subtle detail …

iPhone 14 Pro is rumored to have 6GB of faster RAM

According to today’s report from DigiTimes, both the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have 6GB of RAM and a newer, faster type of memory. According to the iPhone 14 Pro rendering report created by Ian Zelbo for Jon Prosser, high-end models in the upcoming iPhone lineup will have 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM, a faster and more efficient type of memory than older standards. At the present time …

Gurman: The Apple Watch “Pro” offers the first true redesign since Series 4, but without the flat side

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Garman, future high-end variants of the Apple Watch Series 8 will feature the device’s first redesign in years and a new titanium casing, but not the long-rumored square look. Hmm. In the latest version of the “Power On” newsletter, Garman states that this year’s high-end Apple Watch model is “much larger” than the current Apple Watch …

Five Apple products rumored to switch to USB-C

The iPhone still uses the Lightning connector for now, but Apple has moved many devices to USB-C in recent years. Apple now offers a USB-C port for every Mac it sells today, from the MacBook Air to the Mac Pro. Other devices with USB-C ports include the 2018 and new iPad Pro, the 2020 and new iPad Air, the 6th generation iPad mini, Studio Display, and Pro …

Apple was ready to ship the M1 Mac Pro a few months ago, but the Mac Mini is unlikely to be redesigned

Bloomberg’s Mark Garman said Apple had a MacPro with an M1 Apple silicon chip that was ready to ship “a few months ago” and be available to customers, but eventually later this year. I decided to wait for the “M2 Extreme” MacPro. In an interview with YouTuber Max Tech, Gurman said Apple postponed the M1 Mac Pro to “M2 …

Apple Chip Expert leaves the company to join Samsung

According to Business Korea, a chip expert who worked for Apple for nine years has left the company to join rival Samsung. According to the report, Kim Upyeong has been working for Apple since 2014 after working for Texas Instruments and Qualcomm. The report is ambiguous about what Kim was responsible for at Apple, only saying he is a semiconductor expert. Apple uses a wide range …

