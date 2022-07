Universities in the Houston area are leveraging new technologies to monitor startups

The Houston startup, which allowed in-seat food and drink orders at the stadium, has grown over the past few years, and the company has rebranded and entered a new era.

Houston-based sEATz has been expanded this year to advance the technology that enables optimized mobile ordering in hospitals. Launching that new platform, called myEATz, required a defined parent company to describe the growing company. Rivalry Technology is run by the same sEATz and myEATz teams.

In a news release, Aaron Knape, CEO and co-founder of Rivalry Tech, always knew that sEATz would grow into something special. With sEATz dominating sports and entertainment and the myEATz platform rapidly gaining penetration into healthcare, business dining and leisure, the Rivalry Tech brand helps bring everything together.

Rebranding comes with a new logo, website, and social media account. Rivalry Chief Megan Fier designed the new logo with sEATz’s original design and colors in mind.

We needed to know how the sEATz brand came to be recognized and design the Rivalry Tech logo to complement it, “she said in the release. Half of the orange sEATz shows where we started, and the navy blue myEATz shows where we are heading.

The new website also introduces both brands with information for those who are interested in both platforms.

Prior to the rebranding, two separate websites were viewed as two separate companies, “says Fier. Rival Tech. The new Rivalry Tech website shares our products, tells stories, and provides site visitors with a place to connect to their team on one website. After all, we are more than just mobile orders.

The name reflects the alma mater of the three co-founders of sEATz. Knape graduated from Texas A & M University, Marshall Law graduated from Texas University, and Craig Ceccanti graduated from Louisiana State University.

Aggie, Longhorn and LSU Tiger set foot in the bar, “Nape explains. “And that was the only name we could agree on.

Founded in 2018, the company raised two seed rounds during the 2019 and 2020 pandemics. Following that funding, Knape previously told Innovation Map that he was focusing on the company’s growth.

“We’re telling the team we’re out of stealth mode. We know it’s not true stealth mode, but we’re not spending a lot of money on sales and marketing,” Nape said. He talks about the Houston Innovator. Podcast. “Now is the time to start emphasizing who we are, that we are here, and that we are ready to take over.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://houston.innovationmap.com/texas-am-university-startuptree-2657750774.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos