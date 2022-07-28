A great day for what might look like …





US Senator Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), Chairman of the Senator Committee on Commerce, Science and Transport and Chairman of the Bipartisan Conference Committee on Innovation and Competition Law, is today 250 billion. He praised the overwhelming Senator passage of the historic package near the dollar. Federal investment in American science and technology research, innovation, and manufacturing. Senator Kantwell was a key designer of the bill’s provisions and helped rally the last-minute bipartisan push to maintain investment in science in the bill. The law passed the Senate with 64-33 votes.

“…[T]His law is a major milestone and the largest single investment we’ve seen in US R & D in the long run, “Senator Kantwell said, leading a press conference Wednesday. “For many Americans, it’s a great day that you might wonder,” What does science and R & D really mean to me? ” In fact, today’s investment means tomorrow’s work. “

Senators Kantwell and Roger Wicker, Senator Mark Warner majority leaders Chuck Schumer, Todd Young, and John Cornyn told the press after the Chips Science Act was passed. Download the photo.

“We know that innovation is in the DNA of Americans, which helped us win World War, cure illness, and create millions of jobs.” Senator Kantwell said on the Senate floor before the final vote. “I don’t know exactly what kind of innovation will come, but I know. It will make the United States more competitive, and I’m confident that it can grow the economy for the future. Of the investment made today

The Chips and Science Act is built on the US Innovation Competition Law (USICA) and has approved spending of approximately $ 250 billion over the next five years. This is the largest five-year R & D budget in US history. Federal investment in key technology areas important to maintain global technical and economic leadership, including artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, next-generation wireless, composites, and advanced energy and disaster prevention solutions related to climate change. Boost.

Watch Senator Cantwell’s speech on the Senate floor before the final vote transcript and video.

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer (DN.Y.), Senate Commerce Commission ranking member Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Senator Mark Warner (D-Va.), Senator Todd. Watch a video of a press conference hosted by Young and Senator Cantwell in Transcript (R-Ind.), And Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas).

Click here for an overview of chips and scientific methods

Click here for invoice text

Click here for each section

Chips and Scientific Law – Key Legislative Priorities

Department of Technology: $ 20 billion

The bill approves a new mission at the National Science Foundation (NSF), with $ 20 billion in approval over five years, focusing on major areas of translational science. Until now, the mission of NSF has been basic research. What is Translational Science? Translational science is a way to turn your lab ideas into products and solutions for Americans. The ten major technical areas designated by the new law are artificial intelligence, high performance computing, quantum technology, advanced manufacturing, disaster prevention, advanced communications, cybersecurity, biotechnology, advanced energy efficiency, and materials science.

Department of Energy Approval: $ 16.9 Billion

The bill has approved $ 16.9 billion over five years by the Department of Energy (DOE) to carry out applied research and development (R & D) in the bill’s ten key technology areas. The bill also approves DOE’s first $ 50.3 billion five-year reapproval of the Department of Science, improving the stability and long-term vision of basic research into the future (usually the Department of Science grants a one-year approval. receive) .

Commerce Department Tech Hub: $ 10 Billion

The bill, with a new grant program at the Ministry of Commerce (DOC), promotes collaboration between university research centers, businesses, labor and economic development organizations, and up to 20 new to accelerate significant technological developments. Approved to build a regional technology hub. The money can be used to accelerate the commercialization, labor development and entrepreneurship of major US competitive technologies.

Manufacturing Expansion Partnership: $ 2.25 billion

The bill approves $ 2.25 billion and triples the annual funding of manufacturing expansion partnerships. This is a program that helps small and medium-sized manufacturers become more competitive in training on supply chain management, cybersecurity, labor shortages, and vocational training issues.

Investment in domestic semiconductor manufacturing: $ 76 billion

The bill provides the Ministry of Commerce with $ 39 billion in direct funding to competitively grant grants, loans, and loan guarantees to encourage domestic semiconductor manufacturing, of which $ 2 billion Is reserved to support the production of legacy chips used primarily in the automotive industry. It will also create a new 25% investment tax credit worth $ 24 billion on capital spending on expanding US semiconductor manufacturing. In addition, the bill will provide the Department of Commerce with $ 11 billion and the Department of Defense with $ 2 billion to develop and prototype next-generation semiconductors in the United States.

STEM Education: $ 13 Billion STEM Investment at the National Science Foundation

The bill approves $ 13 billion in STEM education funding from the National Science Foundation, which is three times the NSF’s annual STEM education budget. This funding can be used for scholarships, fellowships, trainees, and competitive awards to universities to expand STEM teaching capabilities. The United States is expected to have 3 million STEM workers by 2030. The bill also directs the NSF to increase opportunities for STEM education in women, minorities and tribal communities, sending nearly $ 2 billion to minority service institutions and other emerging research institutions. All over the country with a solid track record of supporting the growth of a diverse workforce.

NASA approval

The bill first approved the NASA Artemis program and the Moon-to-Mars program. The bill requires NASA to set up an office from Moon to Mars to oversee the program. It will also extend the life of the International Space Station from 2024 to 2030. The bill further authorizes NASA to continue research and development in aviation and develop new materials and manufacturing processes to reduce manufacturing costs in aviation.

Increased EPSCoR certification

The bill will increase the funding available to 25 states and three jurisdictions participating in an established program (EPSCoR) to stimulate competitive research. EPSCoR is an NSF program that promotes the development of science, education and research capabilities in states with historically low R & D activity. NSF will increase the funding available to these states and increase the budget for major research accounts from 13% to 20% over the next seven years.

Re-competition: $ 1 billion

The bill approves $ 1 billion in Recompetes, a competitive Commerce pilot program to ease sustainable and economically deprived communities and support long-term economic development and job creation. increase. States, provinces, tribal governments, nonprofits, and economic development districts can apply for grants to create comprehensive economic development programs, workforce development activities, and corporate entrepreneurship development activities. ..

ORAN wireless supply chain: $ 1.5 billion

We will send $ 1.5 billion to the Department of Commerce to support the development of Open Radio Access Network (ORAN) technology. With this funding, the Department of Commerce will help develop and accelerate the commercial deployment of next-generation interoperable networks with 5G and 6G open architectures.

In 2021, Cantwell submitted a U.S. innovation and competition bill to the Commerce, Science and Transportation Commission, culminated in a bipartisan vote of 24-4, managed the bill in the Senate, and passed it with 68-32 votes. ..

Cantwell chaired the Kickoff Meeting of the Conference Committee and negotiated the differences between USICA and the House COMPETES Act on May 12, 2022.

Cantwell has been calling on Congress for months to act on the bill. She spoke on the Senate floor on March 28, 2022. She encourages her colleagues to move the bill forward on March 24, 2022; March 21, 2022; February 10, 2022 and February 4, 2022. Senator previously chaired the Commerce Commission to hear with the Technology CEO about the importance of US investment in US domestic semiconductor manufacturing and research, and several on the impact of chip shortages on national and economic security. We held a classified briefing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.commerce.senate.gov/2022/7/cantwell-key-architect-of-chips-package-a-great-day-for-what-might-seem-to-many-americans-as-a-very-kind-of-what-does-science-and-r-d-really-mean-for-me-well-in-reality-investment-today-means-jobs-for-tomorrow The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos