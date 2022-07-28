DeepMind AI Lab Releases 200 Million 3D Images of Proteins





Matt Higgins of Oxford University and his research team had problems.

For years, they have been studying malaria-spreading parasites that kill hundreds of thousands of people each year. They identified key proteins on the surface of the parasite as the focus of potential future vaccines. They knew the underlying chemical code. However, the most important 3D structures of proteins avoided them. Its shape was the key to developing a suitable vaccine to prevent parasites from infecting human cells.

The best way for the team to take a “picture” of a protein was to use x-rays. This is an inaccurate tool that returns only the most blurry images. Without clear 3D images, their dream of developing a truly effective malaria vaccine was exactly that. dreams. “Despite years of research, we haven’t been able to see in enough detail what this molecule looks like,” Higgins told reporters Tuesday.

After that, DeepMind appeared. Artificial Intelligence Labs, a subsidiary of Google’s parent company Alphabet, sought to solve a long-standing “grand challenge” in the science of accurately predicting the 3D structure of proteins and enzymes. DeepMind has built a program called AlphaFold. By analyzing the chemical composition of thousands of known proteins and their 3D morphology, the program can use that information to predict the morphology of unknown proteins with incredible accuracy.

The team was amazed at the results when DeepMind allowed Higgins and his colleagues access to AlphaFold. “The use of AlphaFold was truly revolutionary and provided a very clear view of this malaria surface protein,” Higgins told reporters, and with new clarity, his team has a new vaccine that targets proteins. He added that he was able to start testing. “AlphaFold has provided us with the ability to transform the speed and capabilities of our research.”

On Thursday, DeepMind announced that it would make predictions of the 3D structure of 200 million proteins (almost all known in science) available throughout the scientific community. DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis told reporters that the disclosure will accelerate the world of biology and facilitate faster work in a variety of areas such as sustainability, food security and neglected diseases. .. “This makes it almost as easy to look up the 3D structure of a protein as a Google search for keywords,” Hassabis said. “It’s like unlocking scientific exploration at digital speed.”

Read more: Demis Hassabis is at Time 100 in 2017

The AlphaFold project is a good promotion for DeepMind. Its ultimate goal is to build “artificial intelligence,” a theoretical computer that can perform most imaginable tasks faster and more capable than humans. Hasabis describes solving scientific challenges as a necessary step towards the ultimate goal, which, if successful, could change scientific progress and human prosperity.

DeepMind CEO describes AlphaFold as a “gift to humanity.” A DeepMind spokesperson told TIME that AlphaFold’s code and data are freely available for commercial or academic purposes under an irrevocable open source license in order to benefit humanity and the scientific community. rice field. However, some researchers and AI experts have concentrated wealth and power in the hands of a small number of companies, even if machine learning research accelerates the pace of scientific progress, and fairness to a wider society. And raised concerns that it could threaten political participation.

The appeal of “artificial intelligence” is probably that DeepMind owner Alphabet (now known as Google at the time), who paid the lab more than $ 500 million in 2014, would benefit humanity as a whole. Explains why we have historically allowed work in the field of thought. , Even if the company costs a lot of immediate money. DeepMind has lost money over the years, and Alphabet canceled the $ 1.1 billion debt it incurred from these losses in 2019, but for the first time in 2020 it made a small profit of $ 60 million. .. The profit comes entirely from selling AI to other weapons. Alphabet Empire’s includes techniques to improve the efficiency of Google’s voice assistants, map services, and Android phone battery life.

The complex role of AI in scientific discovery

The combination of large amounts of data and computational power, combined with powerful methods for finding patterns known as neural networks, is rapidly changing the outlook for science. These techniques, often referred to as artificial intelligence, help scientists in a variety of fields, including understanding the evolution of stars and boosting drug discovery.

However, there are risks associated with this transformation. In a recent study, researchers at drug discovery companies said that with slight adjustments, their drug discovery algorithms could produce toxic molecules like VX nerve agents. “We’ve been using computers and AI for decades to improve human health rather than worsen it,” the researchers write. “We were naive in thinking about potential misuse of our trade.”

DeepMind said it carefully considered the risks of making the AlphaFold database publicly available and said it had made the decision in consultation with more than 30 bioethics and security experts. “The evaluation came back by saying: [with] DeepMind CEO Hassabis told TIME in a briefing with reporters on Tuesday.

Hassabis added that DeepMind made some adjustments to “caution” the structure of viral proteins in response to the risk assessment. DeepMind spokesman later said that viral proteins were excluded from AlphaFold for technical reasons, and that consensus among experts does not significantly lower the barriers to entry for AlphaFold to harm proteins. Revealed.

According to Ewan Birney, director of the European Bioinformatics Institute in partnership with DeepMind, the risk of allowing anyone to determine the 3D structure of a protein far outweighs the risk of giving everyone access to drug discovery algorithms. It is said that it is low. research. Even if AlphaFold makes it easier for malicious individuals to design dangerous compounds, the same technology in the hands of the entire scientific community can be a multiplier of power to design antidotes and vaccines. .. “I think we need to think about the balance and the positives here, as well as all the risks,” Bernie told reporters Tuesday. “The accumulation of human knowledge is only a great benefit, and there can be very few entities that can risk it, so I think we are comfortable.”

However, DeepMind acknowledges that the risk balance may appear differently in the future. Artificial intelligence research has long been characterized by an open culture, and researchers in competing laboratories often share source code and results publicly. However, Hassabis told reporters Tuesday that open culture may need to be narrowed as machine learning facilitates progress into other potentially more dangerous scientific disciplines. “future [systems]When risky, the entire community needs to consider different ways to grant access to the system. This can enable malicious individuals, so you don’t necessarily have to open-source everything, “Hasabis said.

“Open sourcing is not a panacea of ​​any kind,” Hassabis added. “It’s great when you can do it, but the risk is often too great.”

A more must-read story from time to time

Write a letter to Billy Perrigo at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://time.com/6201423/deepmind-alphafold-proteins/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos