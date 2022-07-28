FTC Chair Lina Khan overturns antitrust standards by suing Meta





Early in his term as chairman of the Washington Federal Trade Commission, Lina Khan declared that she would seize power of the largest tech company in a dramatically new way.

Kahn said in an interview last month that he was looking to be positive, anticipate problems and take immediate action. She promised that the tech giant would focus on the next generation of technology, not just the well-established areas.

This week, Kahn was the first to prevent future technology monopolies when he appealed to prevent a small acquisition by virtual reality fitness startup Meta (formerly known as Facebook). I took a step. This deal was important for the development of the so-called Metaverse Metas. This was an early technology and far from mainstream.

Doing so could overturn decades of antitrust standards and revolutionize the way Washington competes across American companies. At the heart of the FTC proceedings is the idea that antitrust laws can be applied without the need for regulators to wait for the market to mature and it becomes clear which company has the most power. FTC said trading Metas could justify such early action as it could eliminate competition in the young virtual reality market.

Since the late 1970s, most of the federal government’s challenges to mergers have been in large, established markets, already aimed at preventing a clear monopoly. Regulators have mostly rubberized the purchases of start-ups by tech giants, such as the 2012 acquisition of Instagram on YouTube and Facebook. Because these markets are still emerging.

As a result, Kahn is facing an uphill. Regulators have been reluctant to try to stop mergers by relying on competition and the theory that consumers will be harmed in the future. The federal government has used this strategy in the last decade, including an attempt to thwart a $ 1.9 billion merger in 2015 between X-ray sterilization providers that FTC predicted would adversely affect future competition in the regional market. I lost at least two cases.

The FTC proceedings against Meta in the emerging virtual reality market are a deliberate case of trying to widen the boundaries of merger execution, said William Kovacic, a former chairman of the agency. In such cases it is certainly difficult to win.

FTC’s actions quickly caused a fuss within antitrust circles and throughout the tech industry. Silicon Valley tech executives said movements to block transactions in early areas of technology could curb innovation and prevent engineers from making bold leap in new areas.

Aaron Levie, CEO of cloud storage company Box, said regulators predicting future markets are a very dangerous precedent and position. He warned that if regulators cut off the ability of companies like Meta to buy start-ups, venture capitalists and entrepreneurs would be wary of entering new markets.

Adam Kovacevich, president of the Chamber of Progress, an industry group that represents Meta, Amazon and Alphabet, also said the proceedings would have a chilling effect on innovation.

This is an extreme and unfounded reaction to small deals, and many tech industry leaders are already worried about what the FTC win means for start-ups, he said.

For Mr. Kahn, winning the proceedings may be a lower priority than showing the possibility of opposition to the tech trade early on. She said regulators were too cautious about intervening in mergers in the past for fear of harming innovation, allowing a wave of transactions between tech giants and start-ups that eventually solidified their dominance. Stated.

What we can see is that omissions after omissions can come at a serious cost, she said in an interview with The New York Times and CNBC in January. And that was really about to reverse.

Kahn declined to request an interview for the article, and FTC declined to comment on Thursday.

Meta said the FTC misapplied antitrust law. The proceedings focus on how the merger with Within eliminates competition, but Meta said the agency is ignoring a number of companies that also have health and fitness apps.

FTC has no answer to the most basic question that Metas getting a single fitness app in a dynamic space with many existing and future players could have a negative impact on competition. Nikhil Shanbhag, Vice President and Deputy Legal Advisor at Metas, wrote in his blog post.

The company added that it had not decided whether to challenge the proceedings filed in the US District Court in Northern California on Wednesday.

FTC has accused Meta of building a virtual reality empire after purchasing Oculus, the maker of Quest virtual reality headsets, in 2014. Since then, Meta has acquired about 10 virtual reality app makers, including Viking fighting games, Asgards Wrath, and several first-person shooter and sports game makers.

According to FTC, by purchasing Within and its supernatural virtual reality fitness app, Meta will not create its own competing app and will scare potential rivals to create alternative apps. .. That would hinder competition and consumers, the agency said.

According to the proceedings, the acquisition offers reasonable potential to eliminate both current and future competition. And Meta will be one step closer to the ultimate goal of owning the entire Metaverse.

Rebecca Ho Allensworth, a professor of antitrust law at Vanderbilt University, said the FTC debate faces rigorous scrutiny as Meta and Within do not compete with each other and the virtual reality market is still in its infancy. rice field.

The way merger analysis has been going on for at least 40 years is about what direct competition this merger removes from photography, she said.

It is now the responsibility of the agency to convince the judge that the predictions about the Metaverse and the purchase of the Metaverse will hurt the competition.

Diana Moss, president of the American Antitrust Institute, said FTC is, among other things, responsible for showing Meta’s potential to enter the VR-only fitness app market.

Antitrust experts warned that if the court dismissed the proceedings, Mr. Khan could have set a precedent that would make it difficult to pursue early proceedings. That will allow tech giants to pave the way for new business areas.

It’s a precedent system that goes bidirectionally in the event of a win or loss and signals the market, Allensworth said.

FTC is considering other technology deals, including Microsoft’s acquisition of game company Activision for $ 70 billion and Amazon’s merger with one medical, a national chain of primary care clinics, for $ 3.9 billion. In addition, agencies are investigating Amazon for claims of exclusive abuse in the market of third-party sellers.

Kahn seems to be preparing for a long court battle with the tech giant, even if the case doesn’t go on the FTC path.

In a previous interview with Times and CNBC, she said that even if it wasn’t the case for Slam Dunk, even if there was a risk that she could lose, taking that risk could be of great benefit. Said.

