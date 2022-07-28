Google and US chip maker SkyWater expand open source chip design platform





Workers are working in a clean room at SkyWater Technology Inc, a US semiconductor manufacturer that manufactures computer chips, in Bloomington, Minnesota, USA, in April 2022, in this handout, acquired by Reuters on July 19, 2022. increase. Provided by a third party. / File photo

July 28 (Reuters)-US chip makers SkyWater Technology Inc (SKYT.O) and Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) Google Public Sector will expand their open source platform to manufacture chips at the SkyWaters Minnesota facility on Thursday. Announced that it will design.

SkyWater said the Pentagon has funded $ 15 million in platform development.

One of the reasons the US government is investing in this initiative is that it can enjoy many of the benefits of this development, said Thomas Sonderman, CEO of SkyWater.

Chip design and manufacturing is a very expensive process. Not only is chip design software called Electronic Design Automation (EDA) expensive to license, but it can cost tens of thousands of dollars to create the first test chip in a manufacturing facility.

This collaboration is actually historical in chip design and manufacturing, both in the defense and commercial markets, as researchers have improved accessibility and developers can conduct their research faster, more frankly and at lower cost. I was hoping that I could deal with these restrictions. Will Grannis, CEO of Google Public Sector, said:

Google Public Sector, a commercial subsidiary of Google LLC, was launched in June to strengthen ties with governments and educational institutions, Granis said. He said the chip design platform is powered by Google and resides in Google’s cloud.

This is the second chip design platform project undertaken by Google and SkyWater. The first was a platform for chips that could be manufactured on the SkyWaters 130 nanometer process. The latest is for manufacturing chips on the SkyWaters 90 nanometer process.

According to Sonderman, the platform is for analog-digital mixed signal chips often used in smart home products and the like. He said such chips could utilize larger transistors, such as 90 nanometers, for cheaper production.

Report by Jane Lanhee Lee; edited by Leslie Adler

Our Criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

