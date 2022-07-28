Grace Boswood and Sinead Greenaway: What’s Next for Innovation? | Features





Industry-leading engineers gathered at the 2022 Media Technology Conference to discuss topics that impact the industry as a whole.

The Broadcast Tech & Sport Group and SMPTE-led event at London’s BFI South Bank featured a keynote speech consisting of Channel 4 Technology Director Grace Boswood and BBC Director Broadcast and End User Technology Sinead Greenaway.

The two joined Jake Bickerton, editorial director of Broadcast Tech & Sport Group, to discuss the challenges facing broadcasters this year and the role of technology in driving innovation.

What is driving the major technological changes in 2022?

SINEAD GREENAWAY Weve, just born out of two years of Covid and blockade, has developed technology with a pace solution that enables remote work and protects itself.

As an industry, we did a lot very quickly because we had to do, and we never come back, but at the same time, there is a moment of how much we lifted and shifted. mosquito? How do I properly design my cloud and IP? What do I need to undo?

In terms of infrastructure, we’re building a lot of great stuff, and it’s a spaghetti of stuff because we need to make our supply chain much simpler and more elegant. The challenge of helping interoperability and bringing the entire supply chain together is enormous.

For us now, how does everything in the supply chain get content and metadata to viewers from one end of the chain as quickly and easily as possible? If there is something that provides audio well, can I do the same on the TV?

Similarly, if you have sports and news production skills, can you put them together? Looking at the entire supply chain, we’re thinking about ways to bring amazing content to the surface as soon as possible.

Obviously, we’ve digitized many archives and have done them for years, but because of that large archive, there’s still a lot more to do.

And how can you easily capture a live concert? What is the richest metadata set? And how can I easily reuse live, long form, short form, or all content in between? If you go all the way back, it’s all about the architecture, but what decisions do you make differently and how do you get past it?

GRACE BOSWOOD Looking forward to its elasticity and stability. With a complex supplier ecosystem and an evolved architecture rather than a design, that can be a challenge. So we asked how to work with our suppliers to move technology forward creatively. Where do I need to deselect?

At the same time, we work in a highly competitive market. Channel 4 is a minnow with some real strengths in terms of agility and connectivity with younger viewers. Since our customers are both viewers and advertisers, much of the innovation and creative work our team is doing adopts that platform and markets the way ads are delivered and consumer suggestions. It’s about how to actually put something unique to you.

As the economic reality is hit and the big US monolith moves to the advertising space, the industry is about to experience another big change in the next 24 months. This is a real threat in one sense, but an opportunity in another.

We’ve been doing this for 40 years, so we can take advantage of our platform and say that this is a really good way to reach our viewers.

But I think we were heading to another stage in our society, where people would take a closer look at household invoices. In terms of cost, free is clearly a compelling offer. If you can combine those free trials to make it work, there are no barriers to entry, so that’s the platform we build.

We’re also looking at a new delivery model and decided to post the long format again on YouTube to understand how its economics are stacking up. In addition, its much larger pie and its very small slices are still economically viable, so we started from the US market and looked globally.

How do you compete with Netflix, Disney and all the other big streaming services?

SG content is clearly king. Glastonbury reports show that it’s everywhere, and for the BBC, our breadth and heritage is the ability to run linear and radio, BBC sounds, iPlayer, and provide a rich experience for everyone. increase. iPlayer had 5 stages of Glastonbury and UHD content. Its full event-driven coverage and how to wrap it all is one of our strengths.

At the other end of the spectrum, there is continuous impetus for personalization and tuning, returning to a digital-first approach.

How can you experience the entire BBC the way you want?

The challenge for the GB Digital First Approach is how to use TV organizations to move to the Internet. This means different ways of working, as different content formats work more effectively and are more marketable online. So I think you too will see a change in the content mix. For example, the daytime schedule has already been filled in another way, and I think it will continue to evolve.

I can still afford [shows like] People want such a lean TV experience, but they need to pay attention to investing in content to differentiate themselves.

What is being done to reduce the delay of live online streams?

SG We manage an average of 400,000 streams across multiple platforms and devices, so we recognize that what we can do at one time is very limited. The process is time consuming, and even two identical results can make a difference in latency.

But it’s constantly improving and is an industry-wide challenge. You can work as a broadcaster so far, but there’s an ecosystem of processing, rendering, compression, and everything that makes a difference. Therefore, it is a much bigger challenge.

GB That applies to so many parts of the value chain. Also, adding ad inserts to your mix will only add glitches. There are commercial and audience benefits to reducing latency, but it requires all teams to see how their part of the chain can be better.

Given the digital-first approach, is improving image quality and audio quality still a priority?

SG It will always be important. When it comes to UHD, we’re already doing quite a lot and tend to be viewer-led. There are some factual content ranging from natural history and sports in a particular genre, and they tend to be the first and greatest way to get there. We are always ambitious, but we need to pay attention to value and the audience and trade off these two things.

In contrast to thinking about viewer needs, manufacturers have a role to play in 8K, probably manufacturer-driven and device-driven. Interest in UHD is still in its infancy, but it is growing. GB It’s a problem for the audience, but it’s a secondary problem.

If you have a Sky Sports subscription, you may feel different. We consider what differentiates us from commercial gains and what is not currently for us. I put very high resolution content in that bucket.

Is it easy to find a staff member who understands all of your kits and future techniques?

SG Yes, no. I recently went to BBC Maida Vale Studios, and the apprentices there are still looking at ancient desks driving great quality sounds. Then they see a brand new IP solution. It is a hybrid skill that can tackle both. We must be aware of the variety of our property, as that means you need the talent of a unicorn.

GB There are always enthusiastic and sought-after skills, so it’s important to figure out which skills you want to put off and tell people how much fun it is to work on TV.

SG And it’s actually very challenging. It loves how complex we are. Complexity is really appealing to engineers.

