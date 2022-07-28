UK: NHS Digital conducts wireless technology testing to improve healthcare services





NHS Digital, a national provider of information, data, and IT systems for UK healthcare and social health commissioners, analysts, and clinicians, helps state-of-the-art wireless technology deliver better patient care. We are conducting a series of tests to investigate whether it can be done.

A trial of the Wireless Center of Excellence is exposed in the application, allowing NHS organizations to apply for funding for wireless, innovative technologies that help improve connectivity in the healthcare environment.

Important reason

Petra Wilson, Senior Advisor to HIMSS on European Health Policy and EU Affairs, said: In promoting such technologies, the NHS also has the opportunity to lead innovations that can be exported to other healthcare systems and ensure that new healthcare technologies continue to play a strong role in UK exports.

However, if such exports are sent to the EU, it is important that the Data Protection and Digital Information Bill released on July 18 allow the UK to maintain its GDPR equivalence rating, she said. I added.

Matt Warman, UK Media, Data and Digital Infrastructure Minister, argues that these reforms are compatible with maintaining the free flow of personal data from the European economy. According to Wilson, most of the wireless technologies for improving patient care both inside and outside the traditional healthcare environment.

Larger context

Previous NHS Digital Wireless Trials included the University College London Hospitals Find and Treat service. The service uses high-tech tools and software to provide real-time remote diagnostics and referrals onboard mobile health units.

Another NHS Digital-funded wireless trial made South London and the Moseley NHS Foundation Trust the first 5G connected hospitals in the UK. Through the trial, clinicians will have access to digital innovations such as the eObservations (eObs) app. With this app, you can use your handheld device to digitally update patient records for live observations.

On record

Patrick Clark, Digital Director of the NHS Infrastructure Services, said: It also helps clinicians access data and digital systems where they need them. From enabling real-time remote diagnostics on mobile health units to supporting live observations in the UK’s first 5G hospital, we’re already seeing many of the benefits of cutting-edge wireless technology and innovation.

These projects are a step forward in digital transformation, with many benefits, especially for those with the most difficult access to health care, as well as digitally isolated hospitals and health centers.

Other UK news

Care Planning Solutions: Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust and Elsevier have announced a three-year partnership to integrate Elseviers Care Planning solutions into Trust’s Electronic Health Records (EHR). This solution can scale digital nursing care plans, increase visibility into nursing activities, and facilitate better reporting of vision information, quality indicators, and other ward assurance data.

Medical Device Regulation: The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has announced plans to tighten regulation of medical devices to improve patient safety and drive innovation. The reform package applies to traditional medical devices as well as new technologies such as smartphone apps and artificial intelligence (AI).

Online Treatment Services: Hello Self, a digital treatment start-up, has partnered with the NHS Foundation Trust in central and northwest London to introduce patients to its treatment and coaching platforms. Further partnerships between Hello Self and other NHS trusts will be announced shortly.

