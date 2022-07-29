Inside Story of Google’s Internal Desktop Linux





Overlooking Google’s office in Mountain View, California, you’ll find Windows machines, Chromebooks, Macs, and gLinux desktops. G What do you ask? Well, in addition to relying on Linux for the server, Google has its own Linux desktop distribution.

You can’t get it! But for over a decade, Google has baked and ate its own homemade Linux desktop distribution. The first version was Goobuntu. (As you can guess from the name, it was based on Ubuntu.)

In 2018, Google moved its Linux desktop from Goobuntu to its new Linux distribution, Debian-based gLinux. why? As Google explained, the two-year release of Ubuntu’s long-term support (LTS) “needed to upgrade all machines in the fleet of over 100,000 devices before the OS expired. That means. “

It was a pain. Adding the time-consuming need to fully customize the engineer’s PC, Google decided it would be too costly. What’s more, “Efforts to upgrade the Goobuntu fleet usually took up most of the year. Only one year left until the same process had to be redone for the next LTS in the two-year support window. No. The whole process was a big stressor for our team, because there were hundreds of bugs in the request for corner case assistance. “

So when Google had enough of it, it moved to Debian Linux (though not just Vanilla Debian). The company has created a rolling Debian distribution: GLinux Rolling Debian Testing (Rodete). Users and developers get the best service by providing the latest updates and patches when they are created and considered ready for production. Such distributions include Arch Linux, Debian Testing, and openSUSETumbleweed.

Google’s immediate goal was to end the two-year upgrade cycle. These gradual changes work well, as the transition to continuous integration / continuous deployment (CI / CD) shows. It’s also easy to control and roll back in case of problems.

To make all of this work without using a lot of blood, sweat and tears, Google has created a new workflow system, Sieve. Every time Sieve finds a new version of a Debian package, it starts a new build. These packages are included in the package group because they often need to be upgraded together with the individual packages. Once the entire group is built, Google runs a virtualized test suite to ensure that core components and developer workflows aren’t broken. Each group is then individually tested by system-wide installation, booting, and running a local test suite. Building the package will be completed within minutes, but testing can take up to an hour.

Once that is done, all new packages will be merged with the latest gLinux package pool. Then, when Google decides it’s time to release it to production, the team will take a snapshot of that pool. Finally, roll out the new release to the fleet. Of course, it’s not just going to dump it to the user. Instead, use site reliability engineering (SRE) principles such as incremental canaries to avoid problems.

Over the years, Google has improved with this. Today, thanks to Sieve, the entire gLinux development team consists of a single on-duty release engineer position that alternates between team members. There isn’t much impetus to upgrade your fleet. There are no multi-stage alpha, beta, and general availability (GA) releases.

Even better, the rolling release schedule allows Google to quickly patch security holes across the fleet without compromising stability. Previously, security engineers had to carefully review each Debian Security Advisory (DSA) to ensure that fixes were made.

In addition, Google’s “improved test suite and integration testing with key teams of partners running critical developer systems will also provide a more stable experience with Linux distributions that offer the latest version of the Linux kernel. Brought to you. A strong admiration for automating everything in the pipeline has greatly reduced the effort and stress within the team, making sure that Google tools work better within the Linux ecosystem. It is also possible to report bugs and incompatibilities with other library versions. “

Going forward, the Google team has declared that it will “work more closely with upstream Debian and provide more internal patches to maintain the Debian packaging ecosystem.”

That’s all great. But I have two ideas to share.

First, for some organizations, LTS releases still make sense. Even if your business doesn’t need the latest glossy programs, Ubuntu or Red Hat LTS Linux makes sense.

Second, this is important. The sieve sounds like a cat barking. Is it one program that can automate the production pipeline of a rolling distribution to the point where only one engineer is needed to maintain a desktop used by over 100,000 users? Sign up!

Even better, we’ll release Sieve’s code so we can start creating rolling releases for Linux desktops. How about google? what do you say?

Copyright © 2022 IDG Communications, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.computerworld.com/article/3668548/the-story-behind-google-s-in-house-desktop-linux.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos