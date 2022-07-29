Canadian chocolate maker brings technology and 120 jobs to new Rockwall production facility »Dallas innovates





Choc XO products from Chewters Chocolates, which has a facility in Rockwall [Image: Chewters Chocolates]

A Canadian chocolate maker is coming to North Texas to sweeten the production line with innovative technology.

After maximizing production capacity in the Vancouver region, the brand’s best-known organic low-sugar confectionery Chewters Chocolatesa maker is expanding its business at Rockwall’s new chocolate manufacturing facility. The new plant will include advanced manufacturing and automation equipment, “the company said.

In a statement, Governor Greg Abbott has swarmed exceptional companies in Lone Star due to a world-class business environment and an unrivaled, highly skilled and diverse workforce. The expansion of Chewters Chocolates to Texas is a great boon to our economy and the hard-working people of Rockwall.

A facility that brings 120 jobs to the region

Chewters plans to invest more than $ 40 million to develop a 189,000-square-foot facility on 10.6 acres of Rockwall Technology Park, hoping to begin construction by the end of the year. With a move expected to create 120 jobs, the plan includes warehouses and office space, as well as up to four state-of-the-art production lines that deliver chocolate treats.

A retail store and glass “viewing hall” for rockwall chocolate lovers

In addition to increasing production capacity, the new facility will help Chewters carry out contract manufacturing for many North American clients. Confectioners see the new facility as a location for the Rockwall community and will include a retail store for self-guided tours and a glass viewing hall.

X-ray inspection and advanced check weights

Earlier this year, Chewters announced a major investment in production technology at its 55,000-square-foot British Columbia facility, including areas such as X-ray inspection and check weights. According to Confectionary News, the plant can produce 15,000 metric tons per year. The company serves clients in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

Phil Wagner, president of Rockwall Economic Development Corporation, believes Chewters will be a sweet addition to Rockwall’s economy.

First and foremost, their investment helps expand the tax base of cities, counties and school districts, enabling them to continue to provide quality government services on the Rockwall without imposing any tax burden on locals. Useful for. statement. Beyond that, Tutors’ retail and factory tours bring a public element to Tech Park that we have never seen before.

Build US production

Chewters CEO Richard Foley said he chose DFW as the latest location, partly because of its central manufacturing and distribution geography, which enables it to better serve US customers.

Choosing a rock wall for a new facility seems to have been an easy choice. According to the company, Foley had already toured the site and signed a letter of explicit interest by the end of March after Rockwall EDC responded to a request for proposal from Tutors in January.

Earlier this year, Tutors used Fort Worth’s design-building company, DB Constructor, to build a manufacturing plant. Chewters is currently under design as it is awaiting engineering and site planning approval, and the facility will be fully operational by early 2024.

