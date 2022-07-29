Hamilton Nominates Georgia Institute of Technology Sports Network Football Analyst Football Georgia Institute of Technology Yellow Jacket





THE FLATS Georgia Institute of Technology legend and 680 fan personality Joe Hamilton has been appointed as a color analyst for football broadcasts on the Georgia Institute of Technology Sports Network this season. Georgia Tech Head Coach Geoff Collins made a live presentation in the locker room, a morning drivetime show co-sponsored by Hamilton at 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan daily.

Probably the most decorated football student athlete in Georgia Institute of Technology’s history, Hamilton was a four-year starter in a yellow jacket quarterback from 1996 to 1999. As a senior in 1999, he was the first team of consensus, All-American, won the Davy O’Brien Award as the country’s top quarterback, and the best Heisman Trophy ever completed by Yellow Jacket in a college vote. I won the second place. The most prestigious award for football. He completed his career as the greatest leader in history with all attacks (10,640 yards), touchdown passes (65) and all touchdowns (83) at the Atlantic Coast Conference, and in 2002 50 members of the ACC 50th Anniversary team. Was selected as one of the members of. In 2014, he was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame.

First, according to Georgia Institute of Technology broadcast director and live announcer Andy Demetra, I’ve never met a tech fan who doesn’t love Joe Hamilton, so I’m happy with Georgia Institute of Technology fans around the world. increase. But the reason Joe becomes the next color analyst at the Georgia Institute of Technology Sports Network is because he has those QB eyes. And in the course of the interview, it became clear that he could clearly and sharply analyze why the play succeeded and why it failed. That is the essence of color commentator. You package it with all the charisma and magnetic force Joe has, and it was very clear to us that he was the guy we wanted to be with us at the booth.

From left to right: Georgia Institute of Technology Sports Network commentary announcer Andy Demetra, color analyst Joe Hamilton, tech football head coach Geoff Collins, and deputy reporter Wiley Ballard.

Hamilton has been an on-air personality at the Atlanta 680 The Fan since 2018. The first was the Hamilton show at the Home Team in the morning and 680’s sister station, Sports Xtra 106.3FM, and in 2021 moved to the coveted morning drivetime role in the locker room. ..

According to Hamilton, Im is very happy because he rarely gets the chance to do this. That alma mater. I bled gold and white, no doubt about it. I’m so excited that I can’t wait for my toes to meet the leather.

The Georgia Institute of Technology Sports Network will launch the 2022 campaign on Monday, September 5th, when Yellowjacket will host Clemson in the Chick Philley kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The kickoff is set at 8 pm with Hamilton, Demetra, Deputy Reporter Wiley Ballard, hosts Brandon Joseph and Chris Mooneyham, Georgia Institute of Technology Sports Network flagship, 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan, and state-wide network affiliates. It will be broadcast to the station.Georgia starting at 6 pm

