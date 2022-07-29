



Professor Tai Min Chang’s new book shows the complex interactions in China’s economic development, innovation and security at the heart of China’s competition for global domination.

Will China overtake the United States to become a world-leading technology and security force?

Tai Ming Cheung’s new book, Innovate to Dominate: The Rise of the Chinese Techno-Security State, looks at the convergence of national security, innovation and economic development in China, and the country’s long-term strategy to liberate the United States. Explains in detail about. World order.

Chan, a professor at the University of California, San Diego’s Faculty of Global Policy and Strategy (GPS) and director of the UC Institute for Global Conflict Cooperation (IGCC), spent his career investigating the evolving relationship between technology and national security in China. I have come. And understand China’s steps to fight for global dominance as Russia pivots to China due to the war with Ukraine, China’s 20th party convention, and President Xi Jinping’s third re-election is expected. Is more important than ever. ..

In this Q & A, Cheung explains how the book links the complexity of China’s economic and military capabilities, and how policymakers use this subtle understanding to create effective policies. I will explain if you can do it.

Q. How did you come up with the idea for this book? How much are you working on?

A. This book continues the arc of research I have done over the last 20 years. I was particularly interested in the political economy of China’s security and how technology and innovation play an important role in the development of China and its security capabilities. I was a beginner in academia. I got my PhD and was considering these questions in the early 2000s. The focus was especially on the defense industry. This is important, but it is just one element of a wide range of problems. It came out in the early 2010s as the book “Strengthening China: The Struggle to Build a Modern Defense Economy.”

In this second installment, we will focus on the time when China’s President Xi Jinping first came to power in 2012 and explain what China is currently doing in that area from a development, innovation and security perspective. To do. My Political Economy Focus Innovation and security issues fit very well with the IGCC’s research agenda, given that it focuses on both traditional and non-traditional security threats to peace and prosperity. I am. This includes major power competition and threats to democracy. It also reflects what GPS considers to be one of the areas of long-term priority and focus.

Q. Why is this book so timely?

A. When we began researching and writing this book in the late 2000s and early 2010s, China was still a partner in the United States and other countries and was considered a country that could cooperate on technical and economic development issues. I did. Towards the second half of the book, China’s position in the world has changed significantly. China is increasingly seen as a competitor and even a threat, especially in the areas of security and technology. Under the Trump and Biden administrations, one of the top priorities of US security policy has become a way to compete with China militarily and economically. The book I wrote will help assess these policy concerns in Washington, DC and many other capitals of the world. One of the issues for policy makers, scholars, students and even the general public concerns innovation, military development, economic competitiveness, and the nature of the state. How to understand what is happening in China and provide a consistent and academically informed framework. How to understand these issues?

Q. Is there any section of this book that you like, or that you like to study? What is it and why?

A. The comprehensive issue was to come up with the concept of the Chinese state and how it is involved in economic development and security. What I tried to do was develop a consistent framework for linking these different frameworks. There is a chapter that goes into a conceptual idea about it. Academic framing exercises are about bringing something new, and there are many chapters that address these factors. There are many new perspectives in this book that bring it together and connect all these different strands into a cohesive, integrated whole.

Q. What is the target audience for this book?

A. Most scholars don’t want to admit it, but you want your mother, your spouse, and your child to be interested in what you wrote if you have them. increase. More generally, this is a very academic book, with lots of footnotes, lots of methodological frameworks, information for other scholars, but also lots of policy relevance. This is for anyone interested in international affairs and China’s national security, as China’s security, technology and innovation are at the heart of my book. I think there are many types of audiences, like readers working in government, especially in the field of security. Alternatively, you may be in the academic, policy, corporate, or business disciplines.

Q. What is your next project?

A. We are summarizing a four-year project funded by the University of California’s Laboratory Fee Research Program and conducted by IGCC to study the competitive competition between the United States, China and other countries. One of the elements is the collaboration with Vinnie Aggarwal, a colleague at the University of California, Berkeley, to publish a handbook on geoeconomics and economic state technology from Oxford University Press. The handbook focuses on understanding geoeconomics, which explores the dimensions of where political economy intersects. Most people know what geopolitics is, but geopolitics has emerged as a major issue in the post-Cold War era. How is national trade and investment related to strategic and security issues? I hope the handbook will be published next year.

I’m also working on a project with Barry Norton to explore China’s innovation and industrial policy, funded by the US State Department. There is a lot of research there, and books, articles and journals will be published in the coming years.

I am also studying the security relations between China and Russia in light of what happened in the Ukrainian War, not only considering economic security issues, especially China’s approach, but also myself. Innovation has been working in the field of defense for many years.

The IGCC, which I am the director of, is also expanding its research into unconventional security threats such as democratic threats, disinformation, and the security implications of climate change. Along with my work, our basic goal is to produce rigorous research that can be translated into real-world behavior. This agenda is more important than ever as the world is undergoing major changes, and UC San Diego and the UC system need to be at the forefront of providing insights and policy responses to these key challenges. ..

