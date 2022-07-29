President Johnson urges support for CHIPS and scientific law on the floor of the house





July 28, 2022

(Washington, DC) — Today, Chair Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-TX) is on the House floor during a review of HR 4346, CHIPS and scientific law, including transformative and bipartisan law from the House Science and Technology Commission. I gave a lecture at. technology.

The floor statement of Chairman Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-TX) prepared for the record is as follows:

I stand in front of you today and urge support for CHIPS and scientific law.

The CHIPS law and bipartisan science, space, and technical committee provisions that form this package ensure a bold and prosperous future for American science and innovation, maintain international competitiveness, and ensure economic and national security. Essential for strengthening.

These provisions are based on the rigorous views of the scientific community, industry, academia, and other stakeholders on what is most needed to succeed in the 21st century.

This final product is the result of months of bipartisan negotiations. It is also the result of the devoted efforts and long time of the staff, and I would like to thank each person who helped us get to today’s place.

Under this law, we will provide solutions to the climate crisis, strengthen semiconductor research and manufacturing, create jobs, promote regional innovation, and much more.

We will also take historic and coveted actions to build a strong and diverse STEM workforce and harness all the brains and talents we have in this great country.

Use the bipartisan STEM part of this bill to create a bright future for anyone who wants to pursue STEM, regardless of race, gender or zip code.

We are leading the strong future of major scientific institutions by providing transformative funding at NIST, NSF, and DOE. It also approves important activities at NASA and works on other individual research topics throughout the government’s scientific institutions.

The United States has long been a sign of excellence in science and innovation. And it’s long ago to rejuvenate federal support for the initiatives that allowed us to take the lead.

I’m proud of this package. And I’m particularly proud of the Division B bipartisan provisions that began with the Scientific Committee. We would like to thank Lucas, a ranking member, for helping us with this effort.

This package doesn’t contain everything that everyone wanted, and it doesn’t contain everything I wanted, but it’s a compromise nature and the urgency of the situation. Is the result of.

To ensure that the United States remains a world leader in science, technology and innovation, and to strengthen economic and national security, we must pass this law immediately.

I urge all members to set aside politics and support this thoughtfully balanced bipartisan package.

I balance my time.

