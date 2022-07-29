Google Search Quality Evaluator Guidelines Updated Today





Google today updated its search quality evaluator guidelines. This is an update from the October 2021 update. You can download the entire 167-page PDF evaluator guideline here. This version updates the language of the new overview section, sophisticated YMYL section, and adds low-quality content, YMYL, EAT, and more.

What’s new. Google has posted these bullet points in the latest information on the last page of this PDF.

Language updated for the newly published Search Quality Rater guidelines: OverviewRefined YMYL focuses on topics that require a high level of precision to prevent serious harm. We have added a new table of examples and updated the existing examples. To emphasize that the type and level of EAT depends on the purpose of the page and that poor quality and harmful pages can occur on any type of website.[低ページ品質]Section and[最低ページ品質]Added description to section. Applicable to all device types throughout Minor changes Overall (update screenshots, remove or update old examples and concepts, remove user location if unrelated, etc.) Also, although the previous version was 171 pages , This revised document is 167 pages.

Why do you care? Search quality evaluator ratings do not directly affect rankings (as Google clarified in the documentation), but they do provide feedback to help Google improve the algorithm. Take the time to explore what Google has changed in this updated version of the document, compare it to last year’s version of the document, and compare it to Google’s for websites and web pages that Google prefers to rank. It’s important to see if you can learn more about your intent. Google made these additions, edits, and deletions.

The 167-page PDF evaluator guidelines can be downloaded here.

Barry Schwartz is a search engine land contributor editor and member of the SMX event programming team. He owns Rusty Brick, a New York-based web consulting firm. He also runs the SearchEngine Roundtable, a popular search blog on highly advanced SEM topics. Barry can be followed on Twitter.

