Governor Mills Announces $ 23 Million Grant from Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan to Assist Technology Companies in Maine





The Maine Technology Institutes Prime program has awarded companies 174 awards to help them recover from a pandemic, invest in new products and business lines, attract new customers and sustain long-term growth.

Governor Janet Mills today helps Maine tech companies recover from pandemics, invest in new products and business lines, attract new customers, and generate long-term economic growth. Announced that it will award $ 23.3 million in grants from its recovery plan.

The award was awarded by the Pandemic Recovery (PRIME) Fund for the Innovative Main Economy, run by the Main Technology Institute. The new fund focuses on investing in businesses engaged in the main target technology sectors, including biotechnology, composites and advanced materials, forestry and agriculture, marine industry, precision manufacturing and more.

By targeting these sectors, the PRIME Foundation aims to accelerate job creation and reach companies that have or have not had access to other federal pandemic-responsive economic assistance programs. Strengthening investment in innovative companies is also the state’s 10-year economic strategy to make Maine more competitive with other states and the governor’s key recommendations of the Economic Recovery Commission. I have.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the Mills administration has allocated more than $ 288 million to help Maine SMEs across various economic sectors. Earlier this month, the Governor announced two more programs, Grow Maine and Thrive Maine, to leverage federal funding to provide an additional $ 120 million to help small businesses succeed in Maine.

Innovation is a proud tradition in Maine, sometimes referred to as the Yankee ingenuity. Governor Janet Mills said the PRIME Foundation continued its proud tradition of operating in Main State at the forefront of new products and services, including many companies that did not have access to federal financial assistance during the worst of the pandemic. Invest directly. My administration, along with other recently announced programs, is working to ensure that innovative Maine businesses are in the right position to make positive changes in Maine’s economy and global markets. is.

Promoting innovation is a central part of the main decade of economic development strategy, said Heather Johnson, Commissioner of Economic and Community Development. The PRIME fund makes strategic investments in Maine’s businesses that are creating new technologies and ideas that create jobs, attract talented people to the state, and enhance the economic future of Maine.

Brian Whitney, President of the Main Technology Institute, said MTI has received well over 300 applications to the PRIME Foundation. This shows the overwhelming need for support. Given the sheer volume of proposals and high-quality applications, financing decisions were very difficult, but these grants strengthened the state’s technology-based business, created quality jobs, and made more. We are confident that it will help provide a resilient Maine economy.

The awards announced today represent the first phase of a $ 39 million PRIME Fund grant, ranging from $ 10,000 to approximately $ 387,000. The round received a total of 321 submissions, seeking over $ 71 million. Two more PRIME grants are planned for later this year.

To be eligible for a PRIME grant, a company must be engaged in the main designated technology sector through research, development, or innovation. It employs less than 250 full-time employees, demonstrating that their business is being adversely affected by the pandemic.

Eligible use of grants includes salaries for business facilities, rent or mortgage payments, purchase of business-related equipment, new programs and / or new market launch costs that may require capital investment. included.

The Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan is a governor’s plan approved by the State Council to help the United States to improve the lives of people and families in Maine, support businesses, create high-paying jobs, and build an economy. Invest nearly $ 1 billion in planning funds. Preparing for future prosperity.

It makes extensive use of recommendations from the Governor’s Economic Recovery Commission and the state’s 10-year economic development strategy, turning it into action to improve the lives of the people of Maine and strengthen the economy.

For more information on the Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan, please visit maine.gov/jobsplan.

