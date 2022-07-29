The proposed antitrust law could harm U.S. technology startups and the innovation economy





A recently released GDP estimate reveals that the economy is shrinking for the second quarter in a row, and some economists fear that we may already be in recession. Given the volatile nature of the economy, the bill was recently proposed with the aim of curbing big tech companies, given that it would make life difficult for tech startups and otherwise harm the innovation economy. The law seems to be very untimely.

Federal Trade Commission Head Lina Khan uses Neo Brandies’ antitrust model to avoid the notion that mergers, markets, or company sizes are judged solely by price and impact on consumer welfare. I adopted it. Instead, large companies are determined to constrain them simply because they are harmful in their own right. This alternative economic approach is also endorsed by Congress. For example, Senator Amy Crobchars S. 2992, the online law of innovation and choice in the United States, essentially enacts Congress Kerns and damages the US economy.

The problem with such a paradigm is that by replacing objective standards with much less clear ones, regulators act arbitrarily and give more discretion to pursue political agendas. The current antitrust agenda is the direct impact on large technology platforms and the indirect / indirect impact on millions of SMEs that rely on those platforms to connect with customers and sell goods and services. It poses a threat to economic growth due to secondary consequences.

Platforms such as marketplaces and app stores created by big tech companies such as Google GOOG, Amazon AMZN and Apple AAPL are both digital (especially apps) and physical products (toys, furniture, etc.) that Americans can do. Dramatically expanded range for easy access. For example, Amazon initially made books accessible to millions of Americans living in rural areas without having to drive long distances. During the pandemic, the company’s fresh delivery service helped city dwellers get groceries and other groceries without having to step into the store.

While Congressmen are pushing anti-technical agendas like the American Innovation and Choice Online Act and other laws, researchers have measured the potential side effects of turning these bills into bills. For example, according to a study by Dartmouth economist John T. Scott, the negative impact of AICOA on US small business retailers’ sales is estimated to reach $ 500 billion over five years. This corresponds to a new 5.2% tax on SME sales.

But the harm of law goes beyond the typical main street small businesses that rely on these platforms to sell their goods. A new study by economists Cameron Miller and Liad Wagman found that tech startups will also be affected. Given how important this sector is to job creation, innovation, and US competitiveness, increased costs could further damage the US economy. According to their research, startups that use platforms created by major technology companies (such as app stores) and severely constrain them will have higher startup costs, lower efficiency, and address security requirements. You need to hire more programmers. The complexity that the law creates as a result of banning so-called self-priority of store-branded products.

Suppressing large tech companies is the last thing our economy needs at the moment. In addition to the sad reality of being on the verge of recession, productivity growth has been declining for 20 years. For a pandemic. A recent analysis by Ruchir Sharma of the Financial Times shows the problems this poses to society. In the United States and elsewhere, slowing growth has increased the tendency of governments to bail out poorly performing companies that employ a significant number of workers. Keep them operational. Many of the government’s antitrust motives, as stated, are threatened by the rise of big tech companies at the expense of new business establishments and early business expansions. It’s about protecting businesses and employment.

Taking steps to prevent the end of unproductive and uncreative companies will ultimately make it difficult for new companies to acquire capital.

Because of the fear that more than 20 years of business could one day be looted, raise prices and afflict competitors, despite neglecting to do so after the equivalent of a whimsical policy decision. , Suppress major tech companies. FAANG (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Google) has brought millions of jobs, trillions of dollars in wealth, and improved living standards for US citizens. Disrupting these companies because of ideological opposition to large companies will hurt the economy and leave little or no indication to consumers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/ikebrannon/2022/07/28/proposed-antitrust-legislation-threatens-to-harm-us-tech-startups-and-the-innovation-economy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos