The WSJ supports reporting the Elon Musk case with Google’s co-founder’s wife: “We are confident in our procurement.”





FOX Business senior correspondent Charlie Gasparino says millionaire entrepreneurs still want to buy a social media platform at “The Claman Countdown.”

The Wall Street Journal supports a now refuted report claiming that Tesla CEO Elon Musk divorced Google co-founder Sergey Brin’s wife last year and promoted the couple’s divorce. I am.

“We are confident in our procurement and support the report,” a spokeswoman for The Wall Street Journal said in a statement to FOX Business on Wednesday.

This was after the Daily Mail issued an exclusive statement from Brin’s wife Nicole Shanahan’s lawyer that the report of her relationship with Mask was a “perfect lie.”

“Undoubtedly, the proposal that Nicole had a relationship with Elon Musk is not only a complete lie, but also a deficiency,” Shanahan’s lawyer Brian Friedman told Outlet.

Google co-founder Sergey Brin Lips’ lawyer for wife “defamation” Elon Musk case report: “straight lie”

The Wall Street Journal cites an unnamed source familiar with the matter, with Shanahan and Musk in Miami in December while Shanahan and Brin were newly separated but still living together. He reported that he had a simple incident at the Art Basel Festival.

Elon Musk will be attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute bonus gala to celebrate the opening of the “America: Fashion Anthology” exhibition in New York on May 2. (Photo by Evan Agostini / Invision / AP / AP Newsroom)

Musk reportedly begged Brin for forgiveness, but the case chilled their long-standing friendship and urged Brin to apply for a divorce in January.

In response to a tweet by Wall Street Journal research editor Michael Sikonorfi praising reporters Kirsten Grind and Emily Glazer’s “exclusive” scoop, Musk and Brin and two unidentified women on Monday. I shared a photo of myself that looks like I’m having a party. “Liar, liar, fire trousers” to curse as a child.

Brin quoted an “irreconcilable difference” in a January divorce notice at the Santa Clara County Superior Court.

As mediation continues, Shanahan wants $ 1 billion, far more than he is entitled to under a prenuptial agreement. According to the newspaper, her lawyer is now forced to sign a prenuptial agreement while she is pregnant with her 3-year-old daughter, and $ 1 billion is only part of Brin’s $ 95 billion property. Said.

Elon Musk claims a relationship with a divorce prompted by Google co-founder’s wife: Report

The journal also reported that Google’s co-founder had instructed his financial adviser to sell most of his investment in Mask’s various companies. Brin himself has not yet publicly contributed to The Journal’s report, but insiders estimate the value of Tesla’s Brin stock to be about $ 100 million.

Nicole Shanahan and Sergey Brin will attend the 7th Breakthrough Prize Awards Ceremony at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, CA on November 4, 2018. (Taylor Hill / Getty Images / Getty Images)

“This is a total bs. Sergei and I were friends and attended the party together last night!” Musk wrote in his first public reaction to the allegations. “I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both with many other people around me. There’s nothing romantic about it.”

One user warned when Mask first tried to buy Twitter, pointing out the shortcomings of free speech on social media platforms that “political attacks” against him “dramatically escalated.” Stated. In response, Musk went one step further, suggesting that the journal report was a form of “character assassination.”

“Yes, the character assassination attack has reached a new level this year, but there are no articles at all-hamburgers,” Musk tweeted on Sunday. “I work in a crazy time, so I don’t have much time for Shenanigan. None of the key figures involved in these alleged cheating have even been interviewed!”

The Wall Street Journal is published by Dow Jones, a division of News Corp, a sister company of Fox Corporation.

