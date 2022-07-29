Georgia Institute of Technology #ProJackets Basketball Report Men’s Basketball Georgia Institute of Technology Yellow Jacket





Conversation with Moses Wright

Despite the tough summer league as a team, some people were impressed. Jaden Hardy showed some positive flashes. AJ Lawson was exceptional and won a two-way spot with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Another man who stands out? Moses Wright.

Moses Wright ended the 2022 NBA season with a two-way deal with Mavericks, but didn’t play much with the Big Boy. He spent most of his time in the Texas Legend of the G League, where he absolutely dominated. During his regular season in the G League, Wright scored an average of 20 points and nine boards with .562 / .395 / .657 shoot splits.

After a killer college career named ACC Player of the Year in the senior season and a stint of great G League, Mavericks fans had high hopes for Wright in the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League. It didn’t start as planned. A 23-year-old big man.

*****

Return to HS Alma mater for a young camp

For the first time since 2019, 15-year-old NBA veteran Thaddeus Young from Memphis has returned to his alma mater, Mitchell High School, to host the Shelby Metro Basketball Camp.

The Toronto Raptors advance believes it is important to return to his roots.

Oh, that’s very important, Young said. Because of this simple fact, I’m the same kids who grew up in the neighborhood like me, I walked these same streets and came to this same gym.

Young accepts nearly 200 children between the ages of 8 and 18 at the camp throughout the week. He hopes that what he has accomplished through basketball, after growing up as they did, can provide some inspiration.

*****

OKC’s Derrick Favors Outlook

Let’s break down Derrick Favors who are trying to make a roster of the last 15 people in a swarm of potential rotation paths.

The 31-year-old Favors is Thunders’ longest-serving NBA player, elected in the 2010 NBA Draft. Earlier lottery picks began their careers in New Jersey Nets, but a mid-season contract sent him to Utah in his first season. In nine seasons of jazz, Favors claimed to be the top interior option alongside Al Jefferson, unleashing his series of rebound efforts and post-play to reduce the number of All-Star calibers over the seasons.

After a lonely season in New Orleans and a short return to Utah, the Fabers were handed out to Thunder in the aftermath of the draft capital of the 2021 NBA Draft. Last season, Thunder’s big average was 5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds.

*****

Georges-Hunt to Puerto Rico

From the Celtics Wire: After not being drafted in 2016, Georges Hunt, signed by the Celtics, played with the (then) Main Red Claw (now the Celtics) before being cut. Now he plays for Mets de Guaynabo in Puerto Rico.

Since then, he has signed with Orlando Magic, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Iowa Wolves, and has done short stints with Claw, Guangzhou Dragon Lion, Emperor Jiangsu, College Park Skyhawks, and Guayama Witch.

Georgia Institute of Technology products appeared in three pre-season games, 2016-17 and 2018-19, with an average of 3 points and rebounds per game in the former and 7 points, 2 assists and steals in the latter.

*****

Catch up with Tadrick Jackson

Former Georgia Institute of Technology guard Tadrick Jackson was well-suited to the Tift County basketball team for the 2013-14 State Championship victory over Wheeler. Eight years have passed since he dribbled basketball in the palace, but during the weekend he never seemed to leave.

Jackson hosted the first camp in Tifton from July 16th to 18th. This is a camp where he wants to become an annual tradition. He got off to a good start. Over 50 boys and girls joined him and his assistants to join the camp. The camp did everything from basic dribbling to screen setup, stretching to set pieces.

****

Eurobasket # ProJackets Report

This is a weekly review of top performance yellowjacket graduates currently playing professional basketball.

Moses Wright (6’9 “-F-1998, ‘2021 graduate, professional play in the NBA) couldn’t help the Dallas Mavericks (52-30) in the last match. To his very good performance. Despite this, the Dallas Mavericks (# 4) lost 84-95 on the road to the Los Angeles Lakers. Wright was the second best scorer with 17 points. He also added 6 rebounds in 22 minutes. It’s a very impressive performance given that it’s the first season of Wright’s professional basketball. The regular season has already ended in the NBA Summer League. Wright is a very good year personally and He has high statistics. He averages 15.5ppg, 6.8rpg and 1.5apg in the four games he has played so far.

Michael Devoe (6’5 “-G-1999, graduated in 2022, played in the NBA) was unable to help the Los Angeles Clippers in a match against the NBA Summer League’s Miami Heat (2-3). Devoe Did not impress the game on Saturday. He scored only three points. The Los Angeles Clippers (# 8) were edged 86-83 by the heat in Miami. The regular season is already in the NBA. Finished in the Summer League. The average Devoe this season is 3.3ppg.

Marcus Georges-Hunt (6’5 “-F-1994, graduated in 2016, now NBA) cannot secure the Atlanta Hawks (43-39) win against the Cleveland Cavaliers (3-2) It was.) In the NBA Summer League. Last Saturday wasn’t his best match. Marcus Hunt scored only one point in 17 minutes. The Atlanta Hawks (# 9) went to the Cavaliers in Cleveland. Lost 90-94. The regular season has already ended in the NBA Summer League. This year’s Georges-Hunt averages 3.3ppg, 2.5rpg and 1.5spg in four games. He is a naturalized virgin islander.

Other former Georgia Institute of Technology players playing professional basketball:

Ben Rammers (6’10 “-C-1995) played in German basketball in the ALBA Berlin BBLA dam Smith (6’1” -PG-1992) played in the Israeli winner league at Hapoel UNET Holon Charles Mitchell (6’1 “-PG-1992) 6’8 “-F / C-1993) Participated in Legatas in Lariga, Argentina Joshua Heath (6’1”-PG-1994) Participated in Stella Altwaruben Bears in the Belgian professional basketball league Sadeus Young (6’8 “-F -1988) Signed the Trontrapters with NBA Derrick Favors (6’10 “-F-1991) Play for Oklahoma City Thunder at NBA Josh Okogi (6’4” -G-1998) NBA Gani Lawal (6’9 “-F / C-1988) Signed for Phoenix Sands SPBTrae Golden (6’3 “-PG-1991) for Venezuela’s Trotamundos played for Fujian Sturgeons in China’s CBA Avi Schafer (6’8” -C-1998) Japan’s B1 League Alade Aminu (6’10 “-F / C-1987) Played at Gigantes de Carolina in Puerto Rico BSN Brandon Alston (6’5”-G-1995) played at Decin in the Czech Republic NBA Gammeon Holsey (6’8) “-F-1990) played in College Park SkyHawks NBA G League James Banks III (6’10”-F / C-1998) played in Texas NBA G League Legend The Kelly Peacock (6’8 “-F / C- 1987) played in Betclic’s FOS Provence basket in France ELITE ProADaniel Miller (6’11 “-C-1991) played in Levanga Hokkaido Sapporo in Japan’s B1 league Anthony McHenry (6’8”-SF-1983) Glen Rice Jr. (6’6 “-F-1991) starring in Power in Big3 Jose Alvarado (6’0” -PG-1998) NBA Summer League New Orleans Pelican Will Bynum (6’6 “-F-1991) 6’0 “-PG-1983) played in Big 3’s Vivoac Jordan AssiYar (6’7 “-G / F-1999) plays in NBA Summer League Utah Jazz Evangeler (6’7” -F-1999) plays in Armenia Caucasian New Bayazet BL Abdoulaye Gueye (6’9 “- F-1994) played in I.Ramat Gan of the Israeli National League German ProB Robert Sampson (6’8 “-F-1992) EPG basketball Cobrents played in Yamaguchi in Japan’s B3 league

Note: The above list includes only some of the graduates currently playing professional basketball. Check out the complete list of Georgia Techbasketball graduates.

#ProJackets in the NBA / G League 2021-22 PLAYERDATANUMBERSTEAM JOSE ALVARADOTeam: New Orleans PelicansNumber: 15NBA Experience: RookieYears at Georgia Tech: 2017-21 Birthplace: Brooklyn, New York Status: Active6-0. 179 lbsNBA stats6.1 ppg1.9 rpg2.8 apg44.6% FGG-League stats19.8 ppg6.0 rpg6.8 apg52.9% FGRecord: 36-46Standing: 9th West / -28 GBStreak: L2Last 10: 6-4 JAMES BANKS III Team: Texas Legend Number: 24 NBA Experience: Georgia Institute of Technology Rookie Year: 2018-20 Birthplace: Atlanta, Georgia Status: Active 6-10, 250 lbs6.4 ppg5.5 rpg1.5 bpg60.0% FGRecord (Legend): 19-15 Standing: 5th West / -5 GB Streak: W2 Last 10: 8-2 DERRICK FAVORS Team: Oklahoma City Thunder Number: 15 NBA Experience: 11 Seasons Years at Georgia Institute of Technology: 2009-10 Hometown : Georgia, Georgia Status: Active6-9, 265 lbs5.3 ppg4.7 rpg0.3 bpg51.6% FGRecord: 24-58Standing: 14th West / -40 GBStreak: L3Last 10: 4-6 MARCUS GEORGES-HUNTTeam: College Park SkyhawksNumber: 13NBA Experience: 2 SeasonsYears at Georgia Tech: 2012-16 Birthplace: Memphis, Georgia Status: Active6-6, 220 lbs11.7 ppg5.0 rpg2.7 apg46.3% FGRecord: 20-13Standing: 5th East /- 4.5 GBStreak: W11Last 10: 10-0 KAMMEON HOLSEYLast team: College Park SkyhawksNumber: 25 NBA Experience: Georgia Institute of Technology Rookie Years h: 2011-15 Birthplace: Sparta, Georgia Status: Active 6-8, 230 lbs4.6 ppg3. 0 rpg0.3 bpg51.9% FGW2 / 2 provided by Skyhawks JOSHOKOGIE Team: Minnesota Timber Wolves Number: 20 NBA Experience: 3 Seasons Year in Georgia Technology: 201 6-18 Birthplace: Snellville, Georgia Status: Active 6-4, 213 lbs2.7 ppg1.4 rpg0.5 apg40.4% FG Record: 46-36 Standing: 7th / -18 GB Streak: L1 Last 10 : 4-6 IMAN SHUMPERTLast Team: Brooklyn Net Number: 21 NBA Experience: 9 Seasons Years at Georgia Institute of Technology: 2008-11 Birthplace: Oak Park, Illinois Status: Active 6-5, 212 lbs “Dance with the Stars” Acquired MOSES WRIGHT Team: Texas Legend / Dallas Mavericks Number: 5 NBA Experience: Rookie Years Georgia Institute of Technology: 2017-21 Birthplace: Tennessee Raleigh Status: Active6-8, 226 lbsNBA stats1.0 ppg0.3 rpg0.3 bpg25. 0% FGG-League stats19.7 ppg9.3 rpg1.7 bpg60.0% FGRecord (Legends): 19-15 Standing: 5th West / -5 GB Streak: W2Last 10: 8-2 THADDEUS YOUNG Team: Toronto RaptorsNumber: 30NBA Experience: 14 Seasons Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-07 Birthplace: Memphis, Tennessee Status: Active6-8, 235 lbs6.2 ppg4.0 rpg2.0 apg51.8% FGRecord: 48-34Standing: 5th East /- 5 GB Streak: L1Last 10: 8-2

