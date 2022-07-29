Schumaer announced that the Senate has passed his semiconductor, science and innovation bills – troyrecord





Chuck Schumer, leader of the U.S. Senate Majority in Washington, said the Senate passed his historic federal semiconductor incentives, scientific research, and technology competitiveness bills, returning manufacturing from abroad to places like northern New York. I announced that.

Senators help this build a more resilient domestic supply chain, reduce family costs, deal with inflation, and strengthen national security by producing more microchips in the United States. I explained. Schumaer will help existing chip and technology companies to help historic federal semiconductor manufacturing grow in New York, help attract new key employers, create thousands of new high-paying jobs, and the future. He said he would definitely build a foundation for the company. In northern New York.

The bill means reducing family costs, strengthening national security, and returning manufacturing to northern New York. With a rare combination of world-class workforce, advanced manufacturers, and renowned higher education institutions, I have always created and defended this law in northern New York, which is at the forefront of my mind. According to Schumer, he wants to see the future of northern New York.

Onsemi will soon be Eastfish, NY, combining the potential for chip manufacturing at sites such as White Pine Commerce Park in central New York, Mercy Nanocenter in Mohawk Valley, and Stamps in Genecy County, with existing plants at Globalfoundries and Wolfspeeds. With the acquisition of Kill’s facility, all combined with world-renowned research capabilities at the Albany Nanocenter, the entire SUNY system and state universities and laboratories, northern New York will dominate this century with microchips and other technologies. You can become a national leader in industry. Simply put, this is the Erie Canal in the 21st century, “explained Schumaer.

In the House of Representatives, D-Amsterdam Rep. Paul Tonko also praised the bill.

The law is the culmination of months of planning and advocacy to meet the needs of our supply chain, create high-income jobs and create strong laws that reduce consumer costs, Tonko said. Stated.

In recent decades, our country has fallen behind the rest of the world in developing semiconductor manufacturing technologies that power our cars, phones, vacuum cleaners and more. Not only is this a serious national security concern, but it also causes inflation when manufacturers do not have the chips they need to bring their products to market. Our law seizes the opportunity for generations to secure and grow American leadership in this important area and create good jobs here in the metropolitan area, “says Tonko.

During parliamentary negotiations, Tonko noted that he had successfully fought with colleagues in the house to prioritize and secure a $ 52 billion investment in domestic manufacturing to help increase employment here in the metropolitan area. .. In addition, the house negotiator can secure an important guard rail for this financing, preventing the funds from reaching companies investing in overseas competitors, and the funds will be used for stock repurchases and dividend payments. I prevented it.

Tonko also said he had successfully advocated the inclusion of the micro law, a law that invests in the research and development of next-generation semiconductor technologies.

“The bipartisan micro-law I have created further complements CHIPS by accelerating early-stage microelectronics research at the Ministry of Energy, ensuring domestic leadership in the industry for decades to come. The New York metropolitan area has benefited a lot from strong investments in semiconductor manufacturing and is poised to move the country forward in this emerging area. I am my to realize this important package. We are proud of our work and will continue to promote the legislative measures we provide to American workers, consumers and communities, “added Tonko.

Currently, only 12% of chips are manufactured domestically, compared to 37% in the 1990s, and many foreign competitors, including China, are investing heavily to dominate the industry. Currently, nearly 75% of the world’s semiconductor production is done in East Asia, and foreign government subsidies make up the majority of the cost difference in semiconductor production abroad. Schumer says his law will change the course of this trend by investing in other key technologies and R & D and returning manufacturing to the United States so that New York and the country can lead the world in innovation. Said it would be useful.

Specifically, Schumer emphasized that the bill included:

$ 39 billion to CHIPS for America Fund to provide federal incentives to build, expand, or modernize national facilities and equipment for semiconductor manufacturing, assembly, testing, advanced packaging, or R & D.

$ 11 billion in R & D by the Ministry of Commerce, including the creation of a public-private partnership with the National Semiconductor Technology Center (NSTC) to implement advanced semiconductor manufacturing. AlbanyNanotech is ready to be a top candidate to act as a major hub for NSTC and other professional R & D programs. Universities throughout the state are in a strong position to compete.

$ 2 billion for US Department of Defense DoD chips.

$ 200 million to CHIPS for America Workforce and Education Fund to initiate the development of a domestic semiconductor workforce facing a short-term workforce shortage by leveraging the work of the US National Science Foundation.

New investment tax credit for semiconductor manufacturing facilities and equipment.

The $ 10 billion Regional Technology Hub supports technology research and innovation, as well as national regional economic development efforts to manufacture them here in the United States.

$ 1.5 billion in public wireless supply chain innovation fund to drive competition for 5G, software-based wireless technology, and innovative breakthrough technologies in the US mobile broadband market. Schumaer said New York companies like JMA Wireless would be in the first line of $ 1.5 billion, a federal incentive for the next-generation telecommunications technology contained in his bill. The investment is based on $ 65 billion, and Schumer ensures that Build America and Buy America regulations are included, allowing companies like JMA Wireless to expand their high-speed Internet.

Investment in the National Science Foundation’s (NSF) R & D program has increased through new technology bureaus, STEM education and training programs, etc. proposed by Schumers’ former bipartisan Endless Frontier Act. And others will be able to take advantage of the increased investment in NSF. Community colleges will also be able to take advantage of new investments for workforce training, including in the semiconductor industry.

$ 13 billion to build a STEM workforce. We approve funding for STEM education such as scholarships, fellowships and training to create workers in key areas such as the Artificial Intelligence Services Scholarship Program, the National Network of Microelectronics Education and the establishment of cybersecurity. Labor development program.

$ 2 billion to strengthen small manufacturers. Triple funding for Manufacturing Extension Partnership to support small and medium-sized manufacturers with cybersecurity, workforce training, and supply chain resilience.

New investment to combat supply chain disruption: Leverage manufacturing expansion partnerships to help companies create a national supply chain database and scout suppliers with minimal supply chain disruption increase.

Over $ 800 million to grow Manufacturing USA. We support the creation of new competitive manufacturing research institutes with expanded capacity for education and workforce development.

Injecting new funding into energy ministry national laboratories such as Brookhaven National Laboratory will advance research and development, including key technology areas such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence (AI).

Schumer explained that New York is well suited to take advantage of these federal investments to reaffirm the global technical leadership of the Americas. New York currently has more than 80 semiconductor companies that employ more than 34,000 New York workers, including global industry leaders such as GlobalFoundries, Wolfspeed, onsemi and IBM, as well as leading microchip and innovation companies such as Corning Inc. I have. According to Schumaer, New York offers dozens of excavator-enabled sites prepared for new investments from other companies’ semiconductor industries in the innovation economy.

Schumaer has a long history of fighting to advance semiconductor manufacturing and research and development, as well as a broader technological economy at the federal level. The bill passed this week combines Schumer’s federal semiconductor incentives with his endless frontier investment in R & D, technology hubs, manufacturing and other innovation programs.

Schumaer said this major federal investment would affect every corner of New York, including the metropolitan area.

Schumers’ law last year’s Capital would build Malta’s second chip fabin, with a focus primarily on the production of automotive and military chips, in addition to the 3,000 employees GlobalFoundries already employs. Based on the announcement of RegionsGlobalFoundries, it will help speed up and expand further opportunities. In the area.

The metropolitan area is also ready to benefit from the Albany Nanotech Complex being the potential major hub for the country’s first National Semiconductor Technology Center (NSTC) created by the Schumaers bill.

