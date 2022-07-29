YouTube makes it easy for creators to convert long content into shorts





YouTube is trying to make it even easier for creators to convert long videos to Shorts formatted for the platform’s TikTok competitors by adding a new Edit into a Short tool to their iOS and Android apps. This allows creators to select up to 60 seconds from one of the videos and capture the clip into the shorts editor directly from the YouTube app on iOS or Android. From there, you can add text, filters, videos taken with your shorts camera, videos taken from your photo library, and more.

In this feature announcement, YouTube shows that the finished Short links to the entire original video. This could make Shorts an ideal promotional tool for creators to deliver longer content as an important incentive to dive into YouTube’s ongoing life. Test the monetization options for the feature. If your viewers are enjoying the shorts created by this tool, you don’t have to go to the creators channel and search the entire video.

The tool should be relatively easy to use. Image: Google

Unlike other tools such as short and long videos that can use 5 seconds of cuts and clips that can be converted to shorts, the short and long editing tools are not available for uploads by other users. Only when viewing the uploaded video[作成]It will be displayed in the menu.

YouTube has focused on shorts since it began rolling out features in 2020. We sought to encourage creators to use this format by establishing a fund that pays creators when they upload shorts. As TechCrunch points out, the company also fills its library by converting existing videos into shorts, as long as they’re shot vertically in less than 60 seconds. Last month, YouTube announced that more than 1.5 billion people watched their shorts each month.

According to a YouTube post[短い編集]Tools can be used to bring classic content to life, and its access is currently under development. When it comes to creating shorts, it probably won’t completely replace traditional video editing software (for example, if the author wants to stitch multiple clips from the same video), but the author checks the back catalog. See if there is something that works well as shorts.

