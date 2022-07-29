Porsche 911 GT3 RS spies on Nrburgring prior to its debut on August 18, 2023





Snapshot New GT3 RS Spy Without Camouflage Numerous Aerodynamic Upgrades Discovered August 18 Reveals Confirmed Update July 28: Porsche 911 GT3 RS Debuts Next Month, More Power Than Before Will be less

The 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS will be announced on August 18th. The brand has announced.

As a truck-oriented flagship for the 911 Series, the teaser image shows a wild aerodynamic improvement with a huge two-layer rear spoiler and a larger bonnet vent.

However, Porsche has confirmed that the 911 GT3 RS shares a 4.0-liter naturally aspirated horizontally opposed 6-cylinder engine with the GT3 and produces approximately 500PS (378kW).

The regular GT3 is 375kW and has a 0-100km / h sprint time of 3.4 seconds, which is claimed to be a 7-speed dual clutch transmission.

A 6-speed manual transmission may be offered for the new generation GT3 RS. However, as with the outgoing model, it is possible that the proposal will remain automatic only.

Andreas Preuninger, director of Porsche’s GT model line, said:

“The spontaneously responsive, high-revving 4-liter 6-cylinder boxer engine (approximately 500 PS) has proven to be ideal for use on track days and club sporting events.”

For the announcement of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS in 2023, please pay attention to Wheels on August 18th. See also the previous article below.

Updated, June 29: Porsche 911 GT3 RS Spy Test at Nrburgring

Porsche is back in Nrburgring for further testing with the new 992 generation 911 GT3 RS.

The latest in the long line of flagship 911, the upcoming GT3 was filmed last week in the suburbs of Nordschleife. Porsche applied minimal camouflage to disguise the RS, which has not yet been revealed.

After a few days of fast-forwarding, it was discovered on track at Nrburgring by CarSpyMedia and enthusiastically pursued the 6: 59.927 benchmark for the “standard” GT3, competing with BMW’s new M2 on the circuit, among other cars.

Story so far June 22: Porsche 911 GT3 RS discovered without disguise

Porsche’s latest 911 GT3 RS is spy on without camouflage, leaving little to the imagination of a hardcore, truck-focused model.

Based on the latest 992 generation Porsche 911, the next GT3 RS is built on the already powerful scheme of the “standard” GT3 and features features such as a bonnet air vent, a prominent front splitter and a giant swan neck rear spoiler. Amplifies.

Compared to GT3, Weissach raised it to 11 with the RS aerodynamic package. The fins protrude from the front bumper to clean the airflow behind the front and rear wheels, and the air to the rear wing where the front and rear guard vents are active.

Those with sharp eyes can also find a pair of fins on the roof just in front of the rear window, which can provide very fast stability rather than acting as a roof rack mount system.

Looking under the car on a low shot, you can see a lot of fins on the floor. This suggests that Porsche aims to gain more downforce than ever by touching the surface.

Power is expected to come from Porsche’s 4.0-liter naturally aspirated horizontally opposed 6-cylinder engine, producing 375kW and 470Nm in the GT3 guise, but the 6-speed manual gearbox is unlikely to be carried over and the 7-speed dual. The clutch PDK remains.

Those who can’t wait or fork RS money can buy the GT3 MR package from Skunk Works Manthey-Racing, backed by a Porsche factory. It includes many upgrades that help reduce the GT3’s Nrburgring time by about 6 seconds. 6: 49.656.

The 992 GT3 RS has big shoes that meet the 911’s flagship grade, given that the base GT3 won this year’s MOTOR Performance Car of the Year with near-perfect performance in five days of testing.

