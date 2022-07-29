5 Google Pixel 6a settings you want to change right away





Few things are completely out of the box and set up. Even if you’ve already signed in to your account and purchased a Kindle, you’ll still need to dial in your preferred margins, font size, and more. The first few hours of using a new gadget are actually very important if something doesn’t show up as “wrong”. If you change it right away, you may live as it is, rather than discovering a better way to do things. As a complete smartphone setup expert, here are the settings I’ll adjust for my Google Pixel 6a on the first day.

Enable Notification History

I don’t know how or why this valuable feature isn’t enabled by default, but the first thing you need to do is enable notification history. It’s not just great for tracking notifications that you may have accidentally rejected. It’s great to find out if a particular app is bothering you with a notification that disappears automatically. I hear a trill from the other side of the room, but can’t I catch it before the app icon disappears? With notification history enabled, it’s now easier to see what it was.

The last image above is just an example of what it looks like after you enable it. After turning on the feature, you will not see any retroactive notifications.

Pull down the notification shade.In the lower left corner of the notification shade[管理]Tap (you may need to scroll down). This will[設定]of[通知]The section opens. If necessary,[設定]->[通知]You can also access here from. Tap Notification History (the second option in the list). Tap the big obvious “Use Notification History” toggle to enable the feature. You can then back out or go home.

This feature doesn’t work retroactively, so you can’t enable it if you want to keep track of the notifications you care about. Therefore, I advise you to enable it as soon as you have your phone. However, keep in mind that only a 24-hour notification history is saved. You may not need to do more, but there are third-party apps that can fill that gap if you want.

Google, if you’re listening, please enable this feature by default or switch it so that you can enable it directly during the setup process. This is very convenient, but when you first need it, it’s basically guaranteed to be disabled. This is a kind of ridiculous.

Detect car accidents and set personal safety features

If you’re new to car accident detection, it’s a fairly trivial feature. Pixel6a can use location data, motion sensors, and surrounding audio to detect if you have had a traffic accident. When you think you were in a car accident, it draws your attention and tries to ask if you need help, and with various options. If you do not respond (or ask for help), it calls an emergency service. This feature worked and saved lives, so you probably need to turn it on.

I think the Pixel setup app should be able to set this up as part of a later follow-up setup process, but I still realize that I need to enable this on my Pixel device after the fact, so the configuration trigger feature Is not always reliable. Either way, you can set it manually, so it’s a good idea to double-check.

Open the Personal Safety app (called “Safety” in the app drawer). Select the Google account you want to associate with (if you have multiple accounts on your phone, it’s probably best to use a personal account) and continue. If you prefer, you can choose not to associate it with your account. Follow the on-screen instructions to add emergency contacts and medical information as needed. When the Personal Safety app appears, tap the settings gear icon in the upper right. This will[設定]of[安全と緊急]Go to the section. Tap “Detect car accident”. There is a large and obvious slider here. You may need to tap it to enable the feature, but if it was previously partially enabled in some other way, you only need to update the permissions to make it work. It may be. This screen will still be displayed. Grant the required permissions to the personal safety app. For a feature to work properly, you need both an “exact” location and an “always allow” location. This will guide emergency services to your current location and background without opening the app.

It’s a good idea to check other personal safety features as you use the app. If you like hiking or walking around the city at night (like me), set up a safety check and check in by phone at a preset time to see if there are any issues. I can do it. You can be alerted if you do not notify your emergency contact, schedule a check, and then choose whether to notify first. This requires the map app to have access to your location, but the app can easily guide you through the process.[安全性チェック]Just tap and you will be prompted.

A related feature, Emergency Sharing, allows contacts to access your status and location for a preset period of time. You can also try it if you want.

There is also an emergency SOS feature that allows you to quickly press the power button 5 times to call an emergency service with a countdown timer. It’s a good idea to turn off that feature, as it tends to trigger accidentally, but it can be useful.

Enable automated call screening on Pixel 6a

In this case, I understand why Google doesn’t enable this feature by default. Not everyone wants to screen their calls. However, I think the automated spam call screening feature itself is the reason for buying a Pixel, so give it a try. Please try to imagine. Life without spam calls.

This setting actually disappeared on the Pixel 6a for some reason, but the steps should be the same as on the Pixel 6 above.

Open the built-in phone app. Tap the 3-dot menu in the upper right.[設定]Tap.[スパムと通話画面]Tap.[通話画面]Tap[不明な通話の設定]Allows you to select the type of call you want to filter. At a minimum, we recommend enabling it in the Spam and Possible Forged Numbers sections, but it can also be enabled for private / hidden calls or “first-time callers”. increase. Depending on the type of call, you can set it to ring normally, display it on the screen and decline automatically, or decline silently. If you set them on the screen, they will be automatically rejected. Once you’re happy with the settings, back out or go home.

There are other options here. For example, you can save the call screen voice for later review, or set it to answer with a masculine or feminine voice. You can also enable Hold for Me and Direct My Call with just a few taps in the settings pane of the phone app. We recommend that you turn both on because both are convenient.

If you’ve had to wait for phone-based support in the last few years, your enterprise may seem to be out of control of their support, and wait hours can be hours. With Hold for Me, Google answers the phone and warns you if someone actually answered and when they answered. I’ve used it several times when making weekday calls, but it’s a great way to save time. Direct Mycoal is simple, just turn the phone options menu into a button and it’s easier than triggering a dial pad to remember everything during a call.

Opt out of binding arbitration

This isn’t strictly a setting, but it has no drawbacks and many potential benefits when it comes to the ability to exercise rights, so it should be done immediately.

By default, when you set up your Google device, you agree to a set of terms and conditions for its use. One of those conditions is to waive the normally applicable right to settle a particular legal claim on a product in a “normal” manner in a proceeding. Instead, we accept Google’s priority to resolve these claims through another legal mechanism called arbitration. Much of this is a gray area that is the subject of interpretation by judges and lawyers, but you basically waive your usual legal right to resolve a dispute in favor of Google’s preferred means. .. And what’s good for Google is probably not. What is best for you? Thankfully, you don’t need to do this as long as you notify Google that you will opt out of a binding arbitration agreement within 30 days of activating your device.

There’s a longer walkthrough on how to opt out of Google’s binding arbitration agreement, but the shorter version is:

When I wrote this, the Pixel 6a wasn’t a form option, so it was labeled “Pixel 6” above, but as of the release date it is.

Go to Google’s Device Arbitration opt-out form (either Pixel or another device). From the drop-down list, select the Google device (probably Pixel 6a) to which you want to apply the changes. (Currently, the Pixel 6a isn’t an option, but I think it will be added soon.)[設定]->[電話について]->[モデルとハードウェア]Check the Pixel 6a serial number with-> “. Serial number.” You can press and hold an item in the settings to copy it to the clipboard, which is a very simple process to run completely on your device. Enter or paste the Pixel 6a serial number into the form,[送信]Click.

This can only be done if you are in the United States (and the terms of the original binding arbitration agreement apply only if you are in the United States), but doing so is harmless. It also retains valuable rights in the event of future Google Pixel 6a issues.

Enable theme icon

I’m always surprised at how polarized this opinion is, but I think Material You is beautiful. Having a dynamic and fully tuned theme to match my wallpaper across apps, widgets, and the system is hellish. However, one of the best parts of Pixel’s Material You isn’t enabled by default. The theme icon.

The reason is pretty obvious, as this feature can make your phone a bit inconsistent until more apps adopt it. The combination of themed and unthemed icons is clearly not ideal, but rather than blinding yourself to the great features and accepting the flashy fields, take what’s available (and all the bad in the screenshots). It’s better to call the app) of different designs and colors.

If you want to immerse your toes in color, it’s easy to enable theme icons in the Pixel 6a’s built-in launcher.

Press and hold an empty space on the built-in Pixel 6a launcher. Tap “Wallpapers and Styles”. (If necessary,[設定]->[壁紙とスタイル]You can also go to this menu from. )[テーマアイコン]Scroll down to and tap the toggle switch to the right of the option to enable it. Go back and go home and enjoy the Color-matched Material You-themed icons in the apps that support them.No mistake with any Pixel model

There are more general tips, such as extending the sleep time of your display to a few minutes or choosing a better display calibration, but these are recommended to do as soon as you get your Google Pixel. This is a unique and optimal adjustment. 6a. If you’re still discussing which Pixel to buy, see the Google Pixel 6a, Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro descriptions.

