Google blocks Krafton’s battle royale game in India, citing government ban





The Google sign is drawn outside the Google office in Berlin, Germany, on August 31, 2021. REUTERS / Annegret Hilse / File Photo

New Delhi, July 29 (Reuters)-Google at Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) blocked access to a popular battle royale-style game by Korean developer Krafton (259960.KS) on Thursday.

Krafton shares fell more than 9% on Friday news, quickly curbing losses and falling 5.7%.

In a statement, US tech giant said India had ordered the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) game to be blocked and forced it to remove the app from the Play Store.

The game website has shown that India has more than 100 million users. This block occurs after India banned another Krafton title, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), in 2020.

“We took the order and followed an established process to notify the affected developers and block access to the app,” said a Google spokeswoman.

BGMI was also unavailable on the Apple Inc (AAPL.O) App Store on Thursday night in India.

The reason for the block was not immediately clear.

In Seoul, a Krafton spokesman said developers are discussing with relevant authorities and companies to get an accurate picture of the outages at two major app stores in India.

Local representatives of Apple and the Indian Ministry of IT did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside normal business hours.

Google has been ordered to remove the government in the last 24 hours, according to sources who are directly aware of the issue.

India raised security risks in banning PUBG, a move that was widely seen as a result of worsening business relations with China. At that time, Tencent in China held the publishing rights for PUBG in India.

The crackdown was part of New Delhi’s ban on more than 100 mobile apps of Chinese origin, following a month-long border conflict between nuclear-armed rivals.

Since then, the ban has expanded to cover over 300 apps.

Report by Munsif Vengattil and Aditya Kalra in New Delhi. Additional report by Nupur Anand and Joyce Lee in Seoul. Edited by Kirsten Donovan and Clarence Fernandez

