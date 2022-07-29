Google Pixel Buds Pro Review: Clearer Sound, Just a Little Bass





Google lags behind “professional” parties as far as the best-known brands go. What do they bring to dance, as the best pair of wireless earphones are here? The Pixel Buds Pro looks like the previous two models, but when enabled in a future update, it will sound better and perform more.

Future benefits are hard to read, so these sprouts should be listed with what you have from the beginning. Maybe you really like them or you feel your ears deserve better.

Google Pixel Buds Pro: Price and Stock Status

Google launched Pixel Buds Pro in July 2022, both online and in-store, through regular channels. These are Google’s most expensive earphones for $ 199 so far, but they can eventually go down in price. There are variations of charcoal, coral, fog and lemongrass.

Google Pixel Buds Pro: What’s Good

(Image credit: Ted Kritsonis / Android Central)

For Google, the Pixel Buds Pro isn’t just an earphone for playing songs, it’s also an accessory for staying connected. It’s not a new concept for the brand, especially considering that the same purpose was applied to the previous Pixel Buds (2nd generation) and Pixel Buds A series.

Sure, it’s not easy to launch the Google Assistant and find earphones that translate the language in the middle of a conversation. Not to mention reading the notifications whenever you want to hear them. Not all connectivity features are exclusive to PixelBuds Pro, but if you haven’t used it before, the integration will feel unique or special.

So I don’t know if you will feel a big difference from the Pixel Buds A series, for example. Fast Pair is great for getting things up and running via Bluetooth. The fit and feel are so similar that you might make a mistake at first glance. Google maintains that trend of creating lightweight, comfortable, and reliable earphones. You can also include settings in your app to test which eartips are best for you.

(Image credit: Ted Kritsonis / Android Central)

A 20 second process of sound leakage tone testing showed that in my case both medium and large ear tips were inadequate. The problem is that I didn’t have an oversized chip in the box, so I used a different brand pair. I retested with them and found it to be perfect for me.

Sealing is important for optimizing sound balance, so testing is even more important in larger schemes. But your ears are ultimately the decisive factor.

Google believes AI algorithms can do it for you, so you don’t want to think too much about sound. The internal components have been customized to work with these algorithms, and after listening to a variety of content for a few days, it became clear who these earphones were really for.

(Image credit: Ted Kritsonis / Android Central)

Every pair of Pixel Buds I’ve tested prioritizes clarity above all else, and Buds Pro only amplifies it. Google describes the bass as something you want to hit “clearly” without emphasizing “oops,” which means it’s much easier to adjust elsewhere. The sound stage here is clearly biased towards the mid-high range, promoting a level of clarity that some content enjoys more than others.

While podcasts and audiobooks are sublime, guitars and saxophones are punched out with striking dynamism. Unfortunately, I didn’t feel like listening to a heavier bass track. Due to the simple facts, it wasn’t enough. Bass can be heavy and clear at once, as evidenced by the types of performance already available on other earphones in the same price range, such as the Jabra Elite 7 Pro and Technics EAH-AZ60.

To help the cause, Google has committed to Hybrid Active Noise Canceling (ANC), which surprised me with its effectiveness. It did a very good job of blocking low frequency sounds, including the flight I was sitting in the last row.

As we all know, that part of the plane is noisy and full of noise, like when passengers go to the bathroom. These sounds feel like the Pixel Buds Pro’s whispering, with the addition of support from passive isolation provided by a tighter seal obtained from an oversized tip.

(Image credit: Ted Kritsonis / Android Central)

Transparency reverses its value by doing the stellar work with the surrounding sounds you want to hear to increase external awareness. Not only is it effective in conversations, making it easier to hear someone talking, but it can also be used when using Live Translate for linguistically difficult interactions.

When it comes to interactions, Google has long pointed out call quality as one of the things that really works with earphones, but I find it difficult to argue with such confidence. The Pixel Buds Pro was great for me in that respect, and was true to what the previous pair had previously offered: clarity and reliability.

Even in a busy environment, there are few Bluetooth connectivity issues, and the phone is on the charging pad, making it easier to keep the conversation going while roaming.

You can also put seamless integration with the Google Assistant into that category. Not perfect, but in a strange misconception, voice assistants are good at responding to commands and reading notifications when allowed. These are one of the simplest earphones for starting a call hands-free or doing much of what the assistant is already doing through other devices.

(Image credit: Ted Kritsonis / Android Central)

Equally effective was the multipoint feature for connecting to two devices at the same time. It’s very easy to maintain a pairing of two phones, or a computer and a phone, or even a tablet, if needed. Audio switching does the same in that it automatically switches from one device to another. One catch must be on the same Google account.

Earphone touch controls are very complex bags, but Google is doing a good job of making them consistently reliable. I didn’t really like controlling the volume with the Pixel Buds (2nd generation) swipe gesture, but it’s great here, even if there’s always the possibility of accidentally pausing playback.

Google evaluates battery life up to 7 hours with ANC on and 11 hours with ANC off. You will reach these numbers only at the default volume, which is unlikely to happen in most situations.

I needed to raise the volume to over 70% on a daily basis, so I turned on the ANC and cracked it for 5 hours. It’s not great, but it’s good enough and Google may be able to improve it in a future update. In this case, about two extra charges are sufficient. It also supports wireless charging for added convenience.

Google Pixel Buds Pro: Bad Things

(Image credit: Ted Kritsonis / Android Central)

The balance is subjective, but it’s hard to see bass lovers enjoying Pixel Buds Pro. At the same time, these are also not earphones for audiophiles, so who is it leaving? In reality, it could be someone else.

A focus on clarity will quickly improve the sound of the Pixel Buds Pro, but with these earphones in your ears, you can trust that Google knows how to tune them optimally.

The algorithm works, but it’s not necessarily personalized here. The eartip fit test does not adjust anything and leaves the volume EQ as one method. The problem is that it only works to push the bass at low volume.

For example, if you like the sound of rock playlists, but lament that hip-hop and house playlists aren’t punchy, you really have no choice. A customizable EQ is required for this price — no algorithm or no algorithm.

The sound of the Pixel Buds Pro is already good, so it’s omitted to stand out more accurately. Just listening to the sound of pedestrians coming out of the speakers is like watching a great quality program on TV. Appropriate speaker upgrades that you can adjust will not only change your experience, but will also apply to your tastes.

(Image credit: Ted Kritsonis / Android Central)

Ear tips can be categorized into the same theme. It’s great to have a user-friendly way to test passive isolation, but why only offer three sizes as standard?

We also wanted to go beyond SBC and AAC’s Buds Pro offerings to increase codec support. Using aptX Adaptive adds the missing low latency mode and slightly improves the fidelity of the device that can handle it.

I’m not going to knock Google for suppressing spatial audio. The Pixel 7 is likely to be available and will be available in a future update this fall, but that hasn’t been confirmed. It’s nice to see the drop of features bring in available functions that add value to what’s already here. Time will tell.

Google Pixel Buds Pro: Competition

(Image credit: Ted Kritsonis / Android Central)

The Pixel Buds Pro is enough to be one of the best wireless earphones for tight integration with the Google Assistant. It competes with other tougher alternatives, such as the Sony WF-1000XM4 (best for ANC performance) and the Jabra Elite 7 Active in terms of sound quality, comfort and durability.

The Pixel Buds A series is much cheaper, but at that price, wearing the Anker Soundcore Life P3 could work. It provides excellent sound and excellent app support.

Google Pixel Buds Pro: Need to Buy?

(Image credit: Ted Kritsonis / Android Central)

You need to buy this if:

Need clearer sound Focus on fit and comfort Need reliable touch control Need a hands-free Google Assistant

Do not buy this if:

Need a custom EQ Need more eartip size Need more codec support Feel better value at less cost

When it comes to “professionals,” these Pixel Buds are repetitive steps up from their predecessors, not big jumps to different levels of stardom. It’s not that complicated, so it’s easy to like, but it also has integrated features to personalize your performance. Google Assistant regulars will love how things merge seamlessly here.

Sound clarity is a great start. We want listeners who want the opportunity to customize the sound of their earphones as well. It takes these to a whole different level and makes them even more suitable for professional Monica.

Google aims to further improve with the Pixel Buds Pro to make the sound clearer while at the same time integrating good active noise canceling and transparency to complement a pretty good pair of earphones.

