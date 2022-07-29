Cicada Innovations Partnership Creates Australian and Indian Space Bridges





Sydney, July 29, 2022 / PRNewswire /-Bangalore-based deep tech incubator mach33.aero has partnered with deep tech incubator Cicada Innovations’ National Space Industry Hub (NSIH) in Australia and India.

mach33.aero is India’s first to promote aerospace, space technology innovation and entrepreneurship, as well as a wide range of applications across various sectors such as agriculture, climate change, natural resource management, insurance and weather forecasting. It is a public-private partnership.

The partnership between Cicada Innovations and mach33.aero is the starting point for space entrepreneurs from both countries to expand their networks and footprints, grow abroad to export innovation, attract investment and collaborate on cutting-edge space technology. Provide.

Both parties provide mutual access to physical space, facilities and infrastructure, communities, programs, mentoring, commercial training, coaching programs, and local space communities and networks.

Importantly, it also provides specific support to Australian space entrepreneurs who want access to the recent federal $ 25 million investment for businesses and researchers who want to take advantage of India’s fast-growing space industry. Offers. We will also help both countries participate in the $ 9.5 million Australia-India Innovation and Technology Challenge.

In addition to recent discussions between the Australian Space Agency and the Indian Space Research Organization, the partnership will establish a ground station in Australia to monitor Indian navigation satellites and strengthen the space industry in both countries, according to Cicada Innovations. Is expected.

Sally-Ann Williams, CEO of Cicada Innovations, said:

Cicada Innovations CEO Sally-ann Williams

“Given the early stages of the commercial space sector, space companies need to build strong international relations, which is a great example to support it, and leverage the skills and capabilities of both countries to enter emerging space. Create unique opportunities for mutual benefit. Economy “

Guru Ramu, Founder and CEO of mach33.aero, said: Knowledge and resources to help both countries lead this new era of space exploration. “

NSIH is provided by Cicada Innovations and seeded by the NSW State Government. Its vision is to support the growth of an independent, industry-led, connected, competent and collaborative space sector that is supported for prosperity.

On July 29, 2022, a delegation of high-ranking New South Wales officials, including the Minister of Corporate Investment and Trade of Stuart Ayers, visited Bangalore to formally begin the Australian-Indian partnership.

Stuart Ayres, Minister of Business Investment and Trade in New South Wales, said: “New South Wales continues to solidify its position as Australia’s home for space innovation. Develop our vision to promote the commercialization of space programs and support the connected and collaborative space sector. We support.”

Alistair Henskens, Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology, New South Wales, said, “This collaboration allows NSW to grow at the fastest rate in the world while building skills, sharing resources and promoting collaboration on cutting-edge space technology. You will have access to one of our space ecosystems. “

India’s premier space event, the Bangalore Space Expo 2022, will be held shortly thereafter, September 5-7, 2022, with the heads of all relevant Indian space agencies and academic, industrial and start-up companies. The government will participate.

Australia will become the country partner of the Expo, and Enrico Palermo, head of the Australian Space Agency, will lead a direct delegation at the event.

The Australian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), in addition to facilitating a visit program in Bangalore, is supporting the participation of Australian space representatives in the Expo and seeking involvement in joint research and development, the Government of India, Promotes connections with industry and institutions. ..

Cicada Innovations (www.cicadainnovations.com) is Australia’s home of deep technology. Sydney-based incubators have 21 years of experience developing deep tech ventures that address some of the world’s most pressing issues.

Active at the forefront of innovation, applying cutting-edge sciences such as advanced materials, synthetic biology, and AI to challenges such as human health, food security, and climate crisis to create life-changing technologies. We support ventures.

Since its inception, Cicada has raised an unprecedented $ 1.3 billion in funding from six deep tech ventures over the last two decades, helping more than 300 companies raise more than $ 1.3 billion. We have been awarded the “World’s Top Incubator” twice by InBIA and provided commercial training to thousands of people working in science and technology.

mach33.aero (www.mach33.aero) is a technology focused on innovations in aviation, aerospace, and space technology engineering and the realization of “lab to market” for its wide range of applications across various sectors such as space. An initiative to promote innovation and entrepreneurship. Technology, defense, aviation mobility, agriculture, climate change, natural resource management, insurance, weather forecasting.

mach33.aero represents India’s first public-private partnership to promote innovation and entrepreneurship in aviation, aerospace and space technology. It catalyzes, incubates and accelerates start-ups and SMEs in the country’s strategically important sectors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.prnasia.com/releases/apac/cicada-innovations-partnership-creates-australia-india-space-bridge-370011.shtml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos