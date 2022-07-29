Tips for beginners in Xenoblade 3





Xenoblade Chronicles 3 brings you into the world of Aionios in the midst of a long war. The game starts out simple enough, but over time it becomes completely different in terms of both the story and how the game works. Combat is flashy and busy, and options are always added to the menu.

This Xenoblade 3 Beginner’s Guide gives you tips on getting started with the game. Talk about the pace of the game, getting used to the ever-expanding mechanics of combat, collecting resources and items, managing equipment, and exploring.

That slow-paced game

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 introduces its mechanics, especially skills and other combat mechanics, at a relaxed pace. Until the tutorial screen is displayed in tens of hours. Please wait.

Everything introduced is built or added based on everything before it. The 1st hour game isn’t fundamentally different from the 20th hour, but there are enough additions to make it feel that way. Advance the game at your own pace. Make sure you fully understand what was introduced and become familiar with it before proceeding. It’s quite possible that the next storybeat will introduce another new mechanism to keep things interesting.

Practice using a training drill

All of these new combat mechanics will be introduced in the middle of the battle and will be available soon, but you will not see the prompts and instructions again. If you get confused or don’t know how to do something exactly (when), go to the menu.

Practice what you have learned with a training drill.Image: Monolith Soft via Polygon / Nintendo

[システム]>[トレーニングドリル]Go to and select the skill you want to practice. This is a bite-sized tutorial that will give you an accurate picture of how all these new mechanisms work.

Learn how to fight, and stop fighting

Combat in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is a strange combination of rhythm, positioning and waiting. You really wait for your art to charge and then provoke them in a series to do as much damage as you can. In the background, allies do the same thing automatically.

If all goes well, anyone is free to set it to automatic. When the battle begins, look at the prompt on the left below your team’s portrait and press the minus button. It sets the whole battle to automatic. You can still control the tactics, but you don’t have to manage yet another battle detail with the angry hyena monster.

That prompt doesn’t appear in important or important battles, so you still need to know what you’re doing.

You don’t have to fight all the monsters

As you run through the world, you will see lots of monsters scattered around the landscape. By fighting them, you can level up and gain experience to raise your class rank later. However, Xenoblade 3 is not about crushing. In fact, when you level up beyond the area where the monster is, the monster tends to stop attacking you.

Image: Monolith Soft via Polygon / Nintendo

Use monsters to advance to the next level and find the right challenge. Don’t waste your time fighting all the low level rabbits. You can get more XP by working on something around the same level.

Collect some items, but not all

As you explore, items are scattered everywhere. You may want to pick up everything you see. However, the use of all these items is quite limited.

Most often, they are used to fill collection side quests called Collectopedia cards. These occur in the background and you will get a bonus XP when you submit them.On the far right tab[クエスト]It will be displayed in the menu. (You can also turn them multiple times.)

This icon will appear if you have a Collectopedia card to submit. Image: Monolith Soft / Nintendo via Polygon

You can’t really control here because you can’t really see which item you’re picking up. Select most of the items displayed and see the Collectopedia icon appear below the map on the right side of the screen.

Items with a scale icon can be sold safely

It may be worth hanging on most of the items you pick up, you may need them later for the Collectopedia quest. However, some items are for sale only to vendors. These items are marked with a scale icon. Sell ​​them every time. (In fact, it will be sold automatically shortly after the game.)

The gear is subtle

You cannot change team clothing or weapons in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. They are determined by the class. However, you can change the accessories.

The accessory provides a status boost. The benefits of accessories can be quite subtle. For example, healing arts can increase HP recovered by 11%, increase physical defense by 6%, and cause additional damage to certain types of enemies.

The actual statistics are not very important. Match the accessories to the role each teammate plays. The defender needs additional HP and a better blocking rate. Healers are the only ones who will benefit from accessories that promote healing. Attackers spend more time on automated attacks than other attackers.

Its (frustrating) subtle, but exchanging accessories can make all the difference in battle.

Unlock new landmarks while exploring

When exploring the world of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, you won’t find much. Your road is pretty straight. Sure, when you arrive in a new area, you may find some new items, but if you’re just heading to your next destination, you won’t miss a lot.

However, when you search, you will find landmarks. Landmarks are high-speed travel destinations. Unlocking them will make your future life much easier. You don’t have to discover every corner of the map every time you reach a new area, but if possible, walk around a bit to find the landmarks.

