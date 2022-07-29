Ivy Tech Program Helps Small Business Owners Prosper | News





INDIANAPOLIS Ivy Tech launched the new Garatoni School of Entrepreneurship and Innovation in the fall of 2021 and is already transforming Indiana entrepreneurs. The Garatoni School of Entrepreneurship and Innovation was launched in partnership with Regional Innovation and Startup Education (RISE) and provided entrepreneurship certificates in just two semesters.

Galatoni’s Dean, Ronda Taylor, struggled to find success, even before the epidemic, because owners had the passion and skills to develop great products and services. , I lacked the tools I needed to run my business effectively. Ivy Tech Entrepreneurship and Innovation School. Our program is set up to provide ready-to-use, hands-on skills on topics such as marketing, finance, talent, and legal considerations.

Within the first five years, about half of all small businesses will fail, according to the Small and Medium Business Administration. Common reasons include inadequate financing, inadequate planning and management failures.

The certification program is available on campuses in Indianapolis, Bloomington, South Bend and Fort Wayne and will be expanded to Columbus, Lake County and Evansville in the fall of 2022. Currently, 75 students are part of the first four cohorts that began in the fall of 2021, and at least 120 will enroll in the new cohort set this spring.

This program offers courses and resources for coaching, mentorship, and even the Ivy Shark Tank experience where entrepreneurs can market investors to fund their businesses.

Students can work towards a Certificate Program (16 credit hours), a Technical Certificate (31 credit hours), or an Associate’s Degree in Applied Sciences (60 credit hours).

Indiana has more than 500,000 SMEs and employs more than 1.2 million people.

For more information on the program, please visit https://www.ivytech.edu/study-entrepreneurship. Registration for the next eight-week semester, which begins on March 23, is still open for students.

