Agreena Acquires Hummingbird Technologies to Strengthen Carbon Agriculture





Important reason:

Agreena, which creates, validates and sells carbon certifications from reclaimed farmers, is one of Europe’s pioneers in soil carbon certification in the agricultural sector, and the company operates programs in 13 countries in the pan-European market. It states. .. It’s still a startup in itself, and Agreena has secured $ 22.5 million in Series A funding this year.

The main challenge facing Agreena and other voluntary carbon markets today is that credit quality verification is a slow process without standard methodologies. As a recent McKinsey report points out, today’s voluntary carbon markets are characterized by low liquidity, lack of funding, inadequate risk management services, and limited data availability. ..

With investors such as SALIC (Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company), BASF and Canadian telecommunications company TELUS, Hummingbird blends data science with renewable agriculture. The company uses AI and low-Earth orbit satellite imagery to automatically recognize and report on farm regenerative farming practices such as cover crops, tillage and crop rotation, and continuously monitor field activity. This type of technology can support field data that helps farmers demonstrate their transition to more sustainable practices.

Agreena is on a mission to enable an international regenerative agriculture movement, and Agreena’s co-founder and CEO said that this market-leading MRV solution can have scalable, large-scale impacts. Simon Haldrup said in a statement. In addition to scale, he added that the acquisition also helps the company strengthen its “integrity in carbon farming.” The acquisition will allow Agreena to “build operational capabilities” in Australia and the Americas.

The two companies have worked together in the past, but note that bringing Hummingbird’s MRV technology in-house to Agrina is just the beginning of many “innovative new technology solutions for the agricultural and soil carbon markets.” please.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://agfundernews.com/agreena-acquires-hummingbird-technologies-to-strengthen-the-integrity-of-carbon-farming The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos