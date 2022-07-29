Scientists use volcanic eruptions to test warning systems and collect data





When the South Pacific volcano erupted in January 2022, NOAA researchers were equipped to study multihazard events by air and sea. Key technologies and strategic partnerships have enabled NOAA to issue life-saving warnings around the world while collecting scientific data to improve predictive models of future events and disaster response.

Explosion from Hunga Tonga – Hunga Haapai volcano released ash and toxic gas to altitudes above 30 km in the stratosphere. The material eruption formed a 500km wide umbrella cloud, causing a record amount of lightning strikes. The violent eruption provided a rare opportunity for scientists to learn more about sulfur dioxide outgassing in the stratosphere.

Data collection balloon

As the sulfur plume moved west, researchers from the NOAA Institute for Chemical Science, CIRES, and the University of Houston gathered on Larunion Island in the Indian Ocean, about 8,000 miles from the first volcanic explosion.

Trending Astronomers found a particularly sneaky black hole

The plan used a specially designed balloon to lift the lightweight aerosol sensor into the stratosphere, allowing air quality data to be collected as the plume passes overhead. NOAA’s satellites tracked the movement of volcanic clouds, and the science team quickly set about preparing.

The scientific sensor attached to the balloon was a portable optical spectrometer (POPS). POPS was invented at NOAA’s Institute of Chemical Sciences and licensed to a small manufacturing company called Handix Scientific.

The licensing of the technology meant that the device would be improved, commercialized, and made available to researchers around the world in large numbers. Thanks to this successful technology transfer, NOAA scientists were able to quickly order and ship many units of POPS and complete their mission.

Scientists fire balloons from Larunion to block eruptions from the eruption of Tonga volcano and collect data within the stratosphere. Video Credits: Elizabeth (Lizzie) Usher, NOAA / CIRES

A week after the explosion, Plume arrived on the island’s High Altitude Mad Atmospheric Observatory. The research team was ready for their equipment. Scientists have successfully launched a balloon and are now using the data to improve their atmospheric model.

This sequence of events shows the quickest scientific response to a volcanic eruption to date, and the data improve the collective understanding of researchers on how volcanic eruptions affect the Earth’s atmosphere. Will let you. Had it not been licensed, this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity would have been lost.

DART Buoy DART Buoy detects tsunamis and sends real-time sea level measurements to the Tsunami Warning Center.

On the other hand, in the Pacific Basin, which is half a world away, the eruption generated ocean waves that began to undulate around the earth, issuing extensive recommendations regarding tsunamis. The alert was triggered by a network of tsunami deep sea assessment and reporting (DART) buoys. The buoy is strategically located across the ocean and sends real-time data to the Tsunami Warning Center.

After the eruption of the volcano, the DART buoy recorded the propagating tsunami and issued serious tsunami warnings to many of the later flooded coastlines.

The DART buoy system was originally designed and developed by the NOAA Pacific Marine Ecology Research Institute. The system is patented and licensed by the private company Science Applications International Corporation, allowing DART buoys to be sold and sold worldwide. This valuable network has been in place for decades and is an important component of the life-saving NOAA tsunami warning system.

Partnership between NOAA and Saidrone

During the volcanic eruption, two unmanned marine drones happened to be deployed in the Pacific Ocean while the DART buoy network was recording tsunami data, collecting data from NOAA research missions. The mission was one of many ongoing collaborations between NOAA and drone maker Saidrone.

NOAA’s public-private research partnership with Saidrone allows the two collaborators to collaborate and share ideas, expertise and other resources while further developing drone technologies that are useful to society. This research partnership has provided significant financial benefits to Saidrone and provided the basis for ongoing NOAA missions using Saidrone vehicles.

Saildrone collects data under the Golden Gate Bridge, alongside the NOAA research vessel. Image by Saildrone.

Saildrones, deployed in the Pacific Ocean during a volcanic eruption, were able to detect a surge in atmospheric pressure and obtain important information in observably sparse waters.

This data is especially valuable because only about 5% of tsunamis come from volcanic activity rather than earthquakes. Combining high-resolution measurements from drones with records from DART buoys, scientists better understand these types of rare events and volcano-induced models used to signal danger responses to tsunamis. Tsunami can be incorporated.

Climate-friendly country

The effects of climate change are affecting communities around the world, and scientists predict that many types of natural disasters and dangers could become even more severe in the coming decades. At the core of NOAA’s mission is to build a climate-responsive country where people share an understanding of climate change and work together to tackle the climate crisis.

Innovative technology and strategic research partnerships enable NOAAs to provide state-of-the-art research and science-led services that help build community resilience, drive economic growth and keep people safe. Therefore, it is the center of accomplishment of this mission.

Map showing the location of DART buoys, NOAA Saildrones, and POPS launches against Hunga Tonga volcano.

The technology and research partnership has enabled NOAA to respond to the eruption of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haapai volcano in a multifaceted and unprecedented manner. The NOAA Technology Transfer Program within the Technology Partnership Office helps NOAA scientists enter into collaborative research agreements, such as collaborative research with Saidrone.

These partnerships will enable NOAA scientists and private sector partners to collaborate in research and transform new science into products and services that benefit the general public. The technology transfer program will also bring NOAA’s original technologies, such as POPS devices and DART buoys, from NOAA Labs to the hands of private companies to take the technology to the next level and make it available worldwide. Useful.

NOAA’s technology transfer activities are already having a significant impact worldwide, as NOAA continues to use technology and partnerships to study and respond to natural disasters and help build a nation that responds to climate change. Efforts will be even more important.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://innotechtoday.com/scientists-use-volcano-eruption-to-test-warning-system-collect-data/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos