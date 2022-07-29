Google brought Street View back to India after The Register was banned in 2016





Six years after the country rejected it as a privacy breach and a threat to national security, Google brought back to India a Street View service that provides photos of most places on Google Maps.

India blocked Street View in 2016 because national security officials felt that freely available photos could help terrorists. This is believed to have occurred during the planning of a 2008 attack in Mumbai.

Google’s efforts to collect Street View images ran into problems before the ban. In an incident that Google tried to smooth out, there was a dispute over permission to collect photos in 2011 and the possibility of disclosure of military bases in 2013.

The advertising giant believes he knows what it takes to embrace Street View. That is, letting the locals generate the images they need for the service.

“The launch in India is the first time in the world that Street View data collection has been fully realized by a local partner,” Google said Wednesday.

Their partners are Genesys International and Tech Mahindra, which license images to Google covering 150,000 km of roads in 10 cities.

Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Nasik, Baddara, Ahmed Nagar and Amritsar are featured today and Google plans to “more than 50 cities by the end of 2022”.

I took a quick look around the register. Much of Delhi is uncovered, including some of the city’s notorious garbage dumps. However, the Taj Mahal site in Agra is covered even though it is not on Google’s list.

Google has announced that the partnership with Genesys and Tech Mahindra is an initiative in India for 15 years.

The company’s previous issue with Street View suggests that this is not always the case, but Google’s subcontinent of Indian-only smartphone and Android variations created by local operator Jio. Shows how far you can go to do business in.

Google has also tweaked Google Maps for Indian users and added information such as speed limits and air quality information to the service. The latter data is useful because the air in Delhi has been so polluted in recent years that authorities recommend staying indoors.

In Bangalore, India’s de facto tech capital, Google is working with local police to collect traffic data and fine-tune the timing of traffic lights after AI analysis to address such incidents. I think I found.

“The pilot has reduced congestion by almost 20% at all intersections. We plan to extend this to Bangalore as a whole and to Kolkata and Hyderabad in the coming months,” Google declared. did.

