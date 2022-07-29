Google Search Quality Evaluator Guidelines Updated: Changes





Google has made various important updates to its search quality assessment guidelines.

The most important review was Google’s definition of YMYL (Your Money, Your Life) and the extent to which EAT is important as a page quality issue.

Google has provided a new and clear definition of what it means for content to be YMYL. In most cases, it is centered around the extent to which content can be harmful to individuals and society. Google has also provided a new table that establishes a clear example of what it means if the content is YMYL.

In the latest update of the guidelines, Google also explained that EAT is more important than all other factors for high YMYL content. Google also explained that it could otherwise post low-quality content on trusted and authoritative sites.

Your Money, Your Life (YMYL) Topic Section 2.3

Google has completely restructured the definition of YMYL (Your Money, Your Life). In previous versions of the Quality Evaluator Guidelines, YMYL topics fell into the following categories:

News and current affairs Citizens, government, legal finance shopping health and safety groups of people and more

Google has completely removed these categories.

In the new version of the Quality Evaluator Guidelines, YMYL is now defined by its potential for harm.

Topics at high risk of harm can have a significant impact on people’s health, financial stability, safety, or social well-being and well-being.

Next, Google defines who can be harmed by YMYL content. This includes people viewing the content, others affected by the viewer, or groups of people or society as a whole. This may be related to violent, extremist, or terrorist content.

Next, Google defines the YMYL topic as harmful because it is inherently dangerous (violent extremism) or it can be harmful to present false information related to the topic. increase. For example, providing bad advice related to a heart attack, investment, or earthquake can be harmful to users.

Instead of listing the individual categories that could be considered YMYL as in previous versions of the guidelines, Google tells quality assessors about the four types of harm that YMYL content can do to individuals or society. I’m asking you to think about YMYL from a perspective.

Health or Safety Financial Security Society Other

In another new addition, Google claims that fictitious and harmful pages on harmless topics, such as the science behind the rainbow, are not technically considered YMYL. According to the updated definition, content must be capable of harming or otherwise affecting people’s well-being.

In another big update, Google claims that many or most updates aren’t YMYL because they can’t do any harm.

Google also mentioned for the first time that the YMYL assessment is done in the spectrum.

To clarify these new statements, Google has provided a new table on page 12 of the guidelines. This table shows the types of topics that Google considers to be YMYL, with clear examples.

Poor quality page section 6.0

Google has redefined what it means to be a low-quality page.

In previous versions, Google argued that the quality of the page could be poor, as the creator of the main content may lack sufficient expertise for the purpose of the page. This statement has been deleted.

Google is now expanding the role of EAT in determining if a page is of poor quality in three new paragraphs:

Google explains that the level of EAT required for a page depends entirely on the topic itself and the purpose of the page.

For topics that require only everyday expertise, the content creator does not need to provide information about himself.

Google also suggests that poor quality pages may exist on other otherwise trusted websites, such as academic and government sites. The page topic itself is where YMYL gets involved when the content can be harmful to the user. Quality evaluators need to evaluate that aspect when determining the quality of a page.

Lack of expertise, credibility, or credibility (EAT) Section 6.1

Google has added a bullet point to the definition that EAT appears to be missing when determining if a page is of poor quality.

information [main content] Some YMYL topics can be somewhat inaccurate or misleading

In another new addition, Google once again reiterated that the level of EAT a page requires depends on the purpose and topic of the page. EAT is important if the page describes a YMYL topic (and can harm users or others).

Even if your website has a good reputation, if there is a significant risk of harm, you should rate the page as poor quality.

Lowest Quality Page Section 7.0

Google has inserted a new section in the lowest quality page section. This suggests that even trusted and professional sources can present harmful content. This can include hacked content and user-uploaded videos.

Even if the content itself is deceptive, harmful, unreliable, or spam, just because the content is on a site that exhibits high quality in other ways, this requires a minimum quality rating.

Google’s new documentation on search quality assessment guidelines

In addition to updating the Search Quality Assessment Guidelines, Google has also released a new resource that explains how the Search Quality Assessment Guidelines work. This resource contains sections on how search works, how to improve your search, and the quality assessment process.

This document provides the most comprehensive overview of the role that Google quality evaluators play in assessing how well Google’s proposed changes comply with Google’s own quality guidelines.

Google also provides information about who the evaluator is, where they are, and how the evaluation process works.

Why these changes are important

For those interested in understanding how Google defines the concepts of YMYL and EAT, Google’s updated Quality Evaluator Guidelines are new about what the algorithm is trying to achieve. Provides guidance.

Rather than thinking about YMYL in terms of business or content categories, Google asks raters to think about the extent to which content can be harmful to users.

Google has also revealed that everyday expertise is sufficient for many types of content, but if the content is eligible for YMYL, EAT is most important (potentially harmful to individuals or society). Sexual or may affect financial well-being, health or safety)).

The opinions expressed in this article are those of guest authors, not necessarily search engine lands. The authors of the staff are listed here.

