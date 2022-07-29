



Credit: Google

When I talked to Blake Lemoine last week, I was more interested in the chatbot technology he called Sensitive LaMDA than in the sentimental issue itself. Personality questions aside, modern chatbots are incredibly frustrating (have you ever tried to change flights in text?). So if Google’s technology was enough to make one of the senior engineers, Lemoine, believe it was a person, the progress was worth investigating.

When our conversation began, Lemoine revealed that Google had fired him (you can hear it completely on the Big Technology podcast). And shortly thereafter, I wrote the news, which became an international story. But even a week later, I can’t stop thinking about how my involvement with technology changes depending on whether I’m aware of LaMDA.

In Lemoines’ story, LaMDA has a wealth of conversational skills, is aware of the situation, and is full of personality. The bot responded when Lemoine told LaMDA that he was trying to manipulate it. When he pushed it into a complex problem, it tried to change the subject. When he repeatedly told LaMDA how terrible it was and then asked him to propose a religion to convert, the chatbot said either Islam or Christianity, cracked under pressure, and religion privileges. Violated the rules against. LaMDA may be imperceptible, but I’m embarrassed by the Delta Virtual Assistant.

When technologies like LaMDA hit the market, they can change not only customer service, but the way they interact with computers. Imagine talking to your computer about a movie, music, or book you like and reacting it with something else you might enjoy. Lemoine said it was under development.

I have an instance [of Lamda] There is also an instance of Lamda optimized for video recommendations, an instance of Lamda optimized for music recommendations, and a version of the Lamda system that provided machine vision, so you can view and recommend photos wherever you like. I can do it. The destination for such a vacation, he said.

Google declined to comment.

LaMDA can also be plugged into various APIs to make you aware of what’s happening in the world. Let’s try what one fictitious but rational conversation looks like with something like LaMDA.

Me: Hello LaMDA, I feel like a movie tonight.

LaMDA: Okay, but do you know Mets is playing now?

Me: Yes, but I played enough baseball that week. Now, let’s get something that has been very well received, probably since the 90’s.

LaMDA: Last week I saw Pulp Fiction and enjoyed escaping at Dannemora, so what about the Shawshank Sky?

Me: Okay, let’s do it

LaMDA: Great, you can rent it on YouTube for $ 3.99, but I recommend going that route as you have subscribed to HBO Max and can use it there. The link is here.

When it comes to natural language, LaMDA’s first product manager, Gaurav Nemade, told me that LaMDA far surpasses other chatbot systems I personally see. Nemade, who left Google in January, was flooded with potential use cases for technologies like LaMDA. He said these systems could be useful for education, incorporating different personalities to create a wealth of new possibilities.

Imagine LaMDA teaching a physics class. It was able to read Isaac Newton, embody scientists, and teach lessons. The students were able to talk to Newton, ask about his three laws, impose his beliefs, and speak as friends. According to Nemade, the system can even make jokes.

When published, these systems could be avatars with caricatures, personalities, and voices, rather than traditional chatbots, according to Nemade. He said that the future I imagine would actually be multimodal, not text, not voice. If you have a conversational bot like LaMDA in addition to video and audio. He said this kind of experience might debut within three years.

Today’s computer interactions are through the interfaces that technology developers have built to interact with machines. I’ve become accustomed to this unnatural communication by clicking to execute a query. However, developments like LaMDA have the potential to bridge the gap between machine-human conversations and enable entirely new experiences that were previously impossible.

Some who have seen Lemoine proclaiming LaMDA’s sensibility say they believe in Google’s marketing too much. And even if Google wanted to never hear him again, it’s really ironic that he brought more awareness to LaMDA than Sundar Pichai’s Google I / O speech wanted. Asked if he was a viral marketing ploy, Remowan said, I don’t think I would have been fired if so.

Still, even those who disagree with Lemoine in their sensibility questions as Nemade understand that there is something there. LaMDA technology is a big leap forward. It has serious drawbacks, which is why we haven’t seen it in public yet. However, getting LaMDA can change the way you interact with digital machines.

Blake Lemoine, a former senior software engineer at Google, was fired shortly before recording this episode of the Big Technology Podcast. Lemoine told his boss at Google that he believes LaMDA chatbot technology is wise. Then, after a little step forward in Google, he went public. In this extensive interview, Lemoin introduces us to LaMDA. LaMDA calls him a friend. And I’ll explain why his belief in that sensibility has become so hot that Google can’t handle it.

Listen to Apple, Spotify, or wherever podcasts are available.

