warning! These malicious Google Play Store apps can blind you.Trojan virus app checklist





Some malicious apps on the Google Play store have been identified as containing viruses that can steal data. This is all you need to know.

This is a warning to hundreds of millions of Android phone users! Android users have been warned about the list of apps found in the Google Play store that contain the virus. Malicious apps remain one of the most widespread Android threats, according to a DrWeb report entitled “DoctorWeb’s June 2022 Review of Virus Activity on Mobile Devices.” According to the information, malware analysts have found dozens of malicious apps on the Google Play store. These included adware Trojans, fake apps used by scammers, and information stealers targeting sensitive data.

“In June, Android.Spy.4498 Trojan activity stealing information from notifications from other apps continued to decline. It was detected 20.56% less frequently on Android devices than in May. Android. .HiddenAds Adware Trojan activity also decreased by 8%, but was less noticeable, which makes these malicious apps one of the most prevalent Android threats and Doctor. Web malware analysts have discovered dozens of malicious apps on Google Play, including adware Trojans and fake apps. Scammers target sensitive data It is used by information stealers and others. “

Surprisingly, the report reports over 98,90,000 downloads from approximately 30 adware Trojans in the Android.hidden Ads family. The list of applications includes image editing software, virtual keyboards, system tools and utilities, calling apps, wallpaper collecting apps, and more.

To show ads, some apps require permission to display windows on top of others, while others require users to add ads to the battery-saving exclusion list. increase. In addition, when it becomes more difficult to detect malicious apps, the Trojan either hides the icon from the list of installed apps in the home screen menu or replaces it with a discreet one.

Below is a list of apps that include Trojan horses. Photo Editor: Beauty Filter; Photo Editor: Retouch & Cutout; Photo Editor: Art Filter; Photo Editor-Design Maker; Photo Editor & Background Eraser; Photo & Exif Editor; Photo Editor-Filter Effects; Photo Filters and Effects; Photo Editor: Blur images; Photo Editor: Cut, Paste; Pictogram Keyboard: Stickers and GIFs; Neon Theme Keyboard; Cash Cleaner; FastCleaner: Cash Cleaner; Funny Wallpapers-Live Screens; Notes-Reminders and Lists. Above all.

In addition, Dr Web specialists have discovered yet another Trojan from the Android.Joker family. These Trojans can download and execute arbitrary code and subscribe to paid mobile services without the victim’s knowledge. “One of them was hidden in the third-party launcher Poco Launcher, the other was in the 4K ProCamera app, and the third was in the HeartEmoji Stickers Sticker Collection app,” the report said.

In addition, at launch, it asked the user to log in to their account and notified them that they had loaded a real Facebook authentication page. They then hijacked the authentication data and sent it to a malicious attacker.

Android users who have installed any of the above apps on their mobile phones are advised to remove the apps as soon as possible to maintain protection. Also, change your social media account password after uninstalling the app.

