Find your family with the new Google Maps feature





Hello, let’s get down to the summary first. We are experiencing a sticker shock to everything you know it. But airfare is probably the worst. But now you can see when the prices of these tickets will go down. Second, some of the biggest social media apps have changed their appearance. I’ll analyze what you’re looking at right now and why it’s happening, and finally find your friends and family faster with the *** new features in Google Maps. Let me explain first. Prices to fly everywhere have skyrocketed in recent months, and increased travel demand is due to increased jet fuel and staff shortages. But now, travel experts say they check, check, check and get better at all three things. That means good news for us. Airfares have already fallen 1.8% from May to June, usually further in the fall, according to the latest inflation data, but cheap Air.com forecasts as early as next month. It is said that the price will start to fall. I would like to show you this calendar soon. This is cool. In other words, the orange color here means that the airfare is high. Green, green means more discounts for babies. They see flights on average less than $ 300 every Tuesday and Wednesday in August, but it’s not just on weekdays. They are actually seeing better pricing most of the weekend of August 2nd. So if you’re looking for a last-minute vacation, you should see some relief in your ticket. Next, let’s talk about the changes that are happening to your favorite social apps. If you scroll through Instagram and Facebook owned by the same company, the situation may be different. Meta-Instagram is facing a backlash because it shows more recommended content from accounts that it doesn’t actually follow than it does from friends. And now the meta is doubling, and changing Facebook to the home page will add new content suggested by people and pages that you don’t actually follow, and will launch the *** feed tab at the bottom of here. .. Here you can find posts from friends and groups you have run. So why is this happening? Tech experts say Facebook and Instagram want to keep up with this guy. Tiktok found that most of us spend more time on Tiktok than on Facebook and Instagram. That’s why Meta wants to do a kind of follow-up and use algorithms to show more content from strangers and what they want to keep scrolling. Finally, Google is rolling out a new map feature in the app ***. The location sharing notification alerts you when someone leaves or arrives at a particular location ***. So let’s say you’re going to have a *** concert with a group of *** friends. You all choose to share your location with each other. That way, you’ll be alerted every time you arrive or leave the concert venue. That way, you can see when you’ll be away in case you meet or break up soon. So how do you set it up? Let me show you. Access the map app from here. Click on the photo in the upper right corner, then click here to share your location and[現在地を共有]Tap. You can choose who you want to share with and how long this notification bar will appear below that small profile.[追加]You can tap to set where to set the alert. I want to set this up as a kid’s phone and know when school starts, where they are, that’s all for today. Back to you.

Google is rolling out a number of new features in its map app. The most useful is the location sharing notification feature, which alerts you when someone leaves or arrives at a particular location. If you meet a group of friends or family in a particular location, this will help you find them faster. Then, if you split, you can find out where they ended up. This is also useful for the next school year if your child goes to and from school, or if your family has a new teenage driver. How do you set it? In the map app, click on the photo in the upper right corner and[現在地の共有]Click. next,[場所の共有]Tap. You can select the period with whom you share the location.Below the profile, with a notification bar[追加]There is a button that allows you to set where to send alerts. To protect your privacy, someone needs to ask you to share your location. Just because they ask for it doesn’t mean that your app will automatically give it to them. When the time limit expires, sharing of your current location will stop. According to Google, if you’re continuously sharing location notifications with someone, notifications and emails will be sent repeatedly and you can turn them off if you want. You can also block people. New features have already been published.Under the name[追加]If you don’t have the button yet, make sure your app has been updated. It may take some time to reach your mobile phone. Other new features Google Maps also has more detailed cycling routes. This new feature tells cyclists if they need to anticipate heavy traffic and the type of road they ride on. For example, major roads, minor roads, bike lanes and roads with shared paths. The app also notifies cyclists if there are obstacles such as stairs or hills on the route. The app also already includes turn-by-turn cycling navigation, elevation information, and bike sharing locations.

Google is rolling out a number of new features in its map app. The most useful is the location sharing notification feature, which alerts you when someone leaves or arrives at a particular location.

If you meet a group of friends or family in a particular location, this will help you find them faster. Then, if you split, you can find out where they ended up. This is also useful for the next school year if your child goes to and from school, or if your family has a new teenage driver.

How do you set it? In the map app, click on the photo in the upper right corner and[現在地の共有]Click. next,[場所の共有]Tap. You can select the period with whom you share the location.Below the profile, with a notification bar[追加]There is a button that allows you to set where to send alerts.

To protect your privacy, someone needs to ask you to share your location. Just because they ask for it doesn’t mean that your app will automatically give it to them. When the time limit expires, sharing of your current location will stop. According to Google, if you’re continuously sharing location notifications with someone, notifications and emails will be sent repeatedly and you can turn them off if you want. You can also block people.

New features have already been published.Under the name[追加]If you don’t have the button yet, make sure your app has been updated. It may take some time to reach your mobile phone.

Other new features

Google Maps also has more detailed cycling routes. This new feature tells cyclists if they need to anticipate heavy traffic and the type of road they ride on. For example, major roads, minor roads, bike lanes and roads with shared paths. The app also notifies cyclists if there are obstacles such as stairs or hills on the route. The app also already includes turn-by-turn cycling navigation, elevation information, and bike sharing locations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wpbf.com/article/rossen-reports-find-your-family-with-new-google-maps-feature/40746051 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos