



In the summer of 2017, Mrinal Kalakrishnan and Preeti Murali Talwai were at a crossroads.

They met last October as a colleague at the Googles X Institute, also known as the Moonshot Factory in Mountain View, California. Mr. Tarwai was told to consult with Dr. Karakrishnan, who holds a PhD. He majored in computer science at the University of Southern California and learned about the project.

They belonged to different teams, she focused on user experience and he focused on robotics, but the two soon became colleagues and messaged each other throughout the day. Was often sent. When Mr. Tarwai, 30, talked about his early conversation with Dr. Karaklishnan, 39, I was very impressed with how thoughtful he was.

Their friendship eventually evolved to include sharing lunch and dinner in the office, and by August 2017 they began hanging out together overtime. But that month, Tarwai had to take up a new position at Google and work in a separate office from Dr. Karakrishnan, who recently began to feel that her feelings for her were more than platonic.

Faced with the prospect of spending much less time with her, I realized for a moment that I really like this person and she wouldn’t really work in the same building anymore, Karakuri. Dr. Chenin said. When it notices me, hey, we may have to explore more than friendship. While having dinner at a tapas restaurant near his apartment in San Francisco, he asked Mr. Tarwai if he would consider dating.

Initially she was hesitant. Both have families from India, but Talwai said she had a hard time seeing some of her lifestyle differences in the past. For example, he liked spending his free time outdoors while he liked reading and writing poetry.

But they grew so close that she couldn’t help imagining what her romance with Dr. Karaklishnan would look like. Given their existing ties, I think we probably knew that we wanted to have a serious relationship with each other, and that it wasn’t casual, she said.

Their official first date came shortly after Dr. Karaklishnan broke the subject. After seeing the exhibition at the de Young Museum in San Francisco, they had lunch at a Mexican restaurant and then headed to Palo Alto, California for dinner. The date ended when they drove into the Santa Cruz Mountains and saw the annual Perseids meteor shower.

Since then, Mr. Tarwai said we spent all our time together. They also revealed a relationship with Google’s separate managers.

About a year after starting dating, Talwai with ulcerative colitis began to get worse. She had to go to the doctor more often and have a colonoscopy. She said that her unwavering support that Dr. Karaklishnan gave her at the time only deepened her love for him.

He was there for the unattractive part of my life and was a really solid partner through it, Mr. Tarwai said, his solidity is my perception and my belief that this is really serious. I added that I confirmed.

In November 2019, the couple moved together to a mountain view apartment. Dr. Kalakrishnan is currently the robot learning leader for Everyday Robots, a division of Google’s parent company Alphabet. Talwai is Google’s User Experience Research Leader.

Immediately after they started living together, Dr. Karaklishnan began to think about the best way to propose. He decided to record the couple’s love story with animated poetry. He made it a video set to the music he composed. After playing Talwai’s video in her living room in May 2020, he asked her to marry him.

By that time, she had supported me in so many different ways and pulled out my best version, Dr. Karakuri Chenin said.

On July 14, the couple married in a private residence they had rented in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California. Prem Talwai and Talweiss’ younger brother served at the ceremony after being represented by the county secretariat as temporary officials. San Mateo County, California.

The only direct guests were the bride’s parents in El Dorado Hills, California. The groom’s parents and sister, who live in Bangalore (formerly Bangalore, India), were virtually in attendance.

Dr. Karaklishnan has always accepted who I am, Mr. Tarwai said. About her bride, her groom said, she became almost my best friend.

