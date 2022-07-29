Innovation Tech Lab OMOTEC has partnered with Kamakshi Sharma, a global phenomenon, to educate students on cybersecurity.





On My Own Technology (OMOTEC), a dynamic innovation and research institute that brings STEM learning to students of all ages to enhance education on cybercrime and its awareness among students, is a cybercrime investigation. We have an exclusive partnership with world record holder Kamakshi Sharma. ..

Throughout its courses, OMOTEC advocates cybersecurity awareness and educates students on detection mechanisms to reduce the incidence of cyber fraud and help people become victims of online crime.

The synergistic effect of Kamakshi Sharma and OMOTEC, who are working on a common mission, has embarked on the same ship as Sharma as a brand ambassador to promote the importance of cybersecurity among young people.

Kamakshi Sharma is the first woman in the country to train more than 25,000 rupees and more than 50,000 police officers in 35 days, tackle more than 5,000 cases, and hold world and Asian records in cybercrime investigations. ..

OMOTEC is addressing an important topic of cybersecurity, which is a need for time. Targeting students to reduce online crime has been very effective in the long run and we are pleased to partner with students for this mission, says Sharma.

Each course is a short course covering 12 hours of introductory, basic, and advanced modules. The fee is about Rs10,000 for a group of 40 students for 6 hours. Students over the age of 9 are very familiar with digital platforms and online games and can enroll in these courses. Courses are available in both online and offline modes.

Based on OMOTEC’s belief in her hands-on experience in solving live cases, Kamakshi has a lot of energy, passion, thinking processes, and technical know-how to actually navigate the complex world of cybersecurity. Brings. She resolved 5,000 cases and trained 50,000 Indian police officers. With this kind of wealth of experience and real-time knowledge, she is the best option because she can solve the most complex cases, says Shekhar Jain, co-founder of OMOTEC.

About OMOTEC:

Over the years, the OMOTEC Institute has trained more than 1000 students at centers in Locandwara, Juff, Powai and Pune. We have partnered in robotics at 16 schools, providing training to nearly 4,800 students. Currently, OMOTEC has won 5 world awards and 13 national awards in showcases, including categories such as Best Robot Design, Best Innovative Solutions, Best Project Awards and Best Robotran Awards at the International Robotics Championships. .. OMOTEC has led students who participated in the Nationals 2016 and Nationals 2018 research program IRIS (a partnership between Intel and the Department of Science and Technology). Students are currently qualified for the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair (Intel ISEF), the world’s largest annual pre-admission science contest at international universities in the United States. For more information, please visit https://onmyowntechnology.com/.

